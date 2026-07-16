US-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran targets US military communications, fuel storage tanks in Jordan

Video footage released of CENTCOM launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets (X/@CENTCOM)

There is no sign of any de-escalation of the War in West Asia. The fragile US-Iran ceasefire, which ended on July 6, has done little to ease the tensions, and a full-blown war is again taking shape. Both the US and Iran are bombarding each other’s military facilities as well as ships in the Strait of Hormuz. In the latest bombing, the Iranian army on Thursday launched strikes targeting US military communication systems and fuel storage tanks at Azraq base in Jordan.

US targets Iranian command centres, air defence sites: The US military, on the other hand, said that its armed forces completed another wave of aerial strikes against Iran on Wednesday night, targeting Iranian command centres, air defence sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities.

Story continues below this ad US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the move is aimed at further degrading Iran’s ability to threaten “innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels” transiting the Strait of Hormuz. “CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas. Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” it said in a post on X. Kuwait intercepts Iranian drones; Bahrain issues air raid alerts: Kuwait said that it is intercepting Iranian drones while air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain. In a statement on X, the Kuwaiti army said that the forces are “currently confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression.”

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s interior ministry urged citizens and residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.” US disables ‘non-compliant’ vessel in Arabian Gulf: The United States said that it enforced its naval blockade measures against Iran and disabled an unladen oil tanker heading to an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. “US Central Command forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. Here are the top developments Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi condemned the “drone attack” that he said violated the airspace of Erbil in the northern Kurdistan region.

As the war escalates in the Middle East, the United States said that it has approved the sale of an estimated $1.96 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian army launches strikes targeting US military facilities in Jordan using suicide (kamikaze) drones.

Iran says US attacks targeted Semnan province, home to Iran’s ballistic missile production and space program.

Massive posters depicting US President Donald Trump in a coffin hung in Iran’s capital, Tehran. Live Updates Jul 16, 2026 09:32 AM IST US disables ‘non-compliant’ vessel in Arabian Gulf The United States said that it enforced its naval blockade measures against Iran and disabled an unladen oil tanker heading to an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf. “US Central Command forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. "US forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4 p.m. ET on July 14. During the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel," it added. Jul 16, 2026 09:31 AM IST US targets Iranian air defence sites, coastal surveillance facilities The US military said that its armed forces completed another wave of aerial strikes against Iran on Wednesday night, targeting Iranian command centres, air defence sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. “CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations, including Bandar Abbas. Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave. The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” it said in a post on X. "Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave," it added. https://t.co/8lYsAIspma — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 16, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 09:21 AM IST Iran targets US military communications in Jordan The Iranian army launches strikes targeting US military facilities in Jordan using suicide (kamikaze) drones. “The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced that… in response to the enemy aggression, it targeted the communication systems and fuel storage facilities of the US military in Jordan using suicide (kamikaze) drones,” state television IRIB said.

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