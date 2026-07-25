US-Iran war live updates: US expands Iran attacks as Trump warns Tehran and Houthis over Red Sea strikes

Black smoke rises following explosions near a military base hosting U.S. forces in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. (Photo: AP)

The Iran-Israel-US conflict deepened this week, with fighting spreading across multiple fronts even as diplomatic channels stayed open. US President Trump indicated that back-channel talks with Tehran are ongoing and suggested the large-scale strike he’d floated days earlier might not be necessary, though he’s also weighed a bigger escalation with his Cabinet if talks stall.

Regional Flashpoints: In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces launched counterterrorism raids and imposed a curfew after clashes left four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers dead. Meanwhile, Bahrain and Kuwait reported fresh Iranian drone and missile attacks, Iran claimed it struck the Al-Azraq US airbase in Jordan, and Oman is mediating talks with Tehran over shipping safety in the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia said it struck Houthi sites in Yemen after the Iran-backed group’s forces hit Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, sending Brent crude above $100 a barrel.

Latest developments: Story continues below this ad Trump said negotiations with Iran are continuing and that Tehran appears increasingly willing to engage.

Settler raids and Israeli military operations followed a deadly clash that killed six people.

An Omani delegation is discussing Strait of Hormuz shipping security with Iranian officials.

Houthi media reported Saudi airstrikes on multiple locations in Yemen.

Secretary of State Rubio said Washington’s approach is proportional retaliation and warned Iran will face steep costs. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US. Live Updates Jul 25, 2026 04:47 AM IST Saudi-led coalition says it strikes Houthi targets in Yemen's Hodeidah The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it carried out strikes on Houthi military sites in Yemen's Hodeidah governorate on Friday, saying the sites were used to threaten commercial shipping. The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV said Saudi strikes hit facilities belonging to the state telecommunications corporation in Hodeidah city. The broadcaster also said Saudi forces targeted Kamaran Island, off Yemen's western coast. Jul 25, 2026 04:46 AM IST US military disables tanker after crew attempted to get through blockade, official says US forces disabled a tanker in the Gulf of Oman today after the crew attempted to get through the US naval blockade at least four times prior, a US military official told CNN. The crew was repeatedly warned but didn’t comply, and US forces on scene disabled the ship after firing into its engine room, the official said. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran. This marks the time US forces have disabled a commercial ship since the US reimposed its blockade earlier this month. US Central Command previously said it has redirected 12 commercial vessels since resuming the blockade. Jul 25, 2026 04:43 AM IST Saudi Arabia strikes Yemeni port city of Hodeidah as Iranian backed Houthi rebels vow to escalate Saudi Arabia strikes Yemeni port city of Hodeidah as Iranian backed Houthi rebels vow to escalate. Jul 25, 2026 04:43 AM IST What has happened so far President Trump says talks between Washington and Tehran are continuing, and that the "massive" strike he threatened may not be necessary — even as he consults advisers on further escalation. Israeli forces launched counterterrorism raids and imposed a curfew after clashes left four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers dead, with settler attacks continuing across the territory. Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan report fresh Iranian drone and missile attacks, including a claimed strike on the Al-Azraq US airbase, while Oman mediates talks with Iran over Strait of Hormuz shipping safety. Houthi rebels attacked Saudi oil tankers, pushing Brent crude above $100 a barrel, prompting Saudi Arabia to strike Houthi-held targets in Yemen in response.

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