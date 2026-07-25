US-Iran war live updates: US expands Iran attacks as Trump warns Tehran and Houthis over Red Sea strikes

Black smoke rises following explosions near a military base hosting U.S. forces in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. (Photo: AP)
The Iran-Israel-US conflict deepened this week, with fighting spreading across multiple fronts even as diplomatic channels stayed open. US President Trump indicated that back-channel talks with Tehran are ongoing and suggested the large-scale strike he’d floated days earlier might not be necessary, though he’s also weighed a bigger escalation with his Cabinet if talks stall.
Regional Flashpoints: In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces launched counterterrorism raids and imposed a curfew after clashes left four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers dead. Meanwhile, Bahrain and Kuwait reported fresh Iranian drone and missile attacks, Iran claimed it struck the Al-Azraq US airbase in Jordan, and Oman is mediating talks with Tehran over shipping safety in the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia said it struck Houthi sites in Yemen after the Iran-backed group’s forces hit Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, sending Brent crude above $100 a barrel.
Latest developments:
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- Trump said negotiations with Iran are continuing and that Tehran appears increasingly willing to engage.
- Settler raids and Israeli military operations followed a deadly clash that killed six people.
- An Omani delegation is discussing Strait of Hormuz shipping security with Iranian officials.
- Houthi media reported Saudi airstrikes on multiple locations in Yemen.
- Secretary of State Rubio said Washington’s approach is proportional retaliation and warned Iran will face steep costs.
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