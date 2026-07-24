US-Iran war live updates: US military says it’s launching strikes on Iran for the 13th night in a row as clashes escalate over shipping routes

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (ISNA via AP)

The Iran war entered its 13th consecutive night of US strikes on Thursday, with forces hitting Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET in an effort to hold Iran accountable and reduce threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping. Tensions spread further across the Gulf as US President Donald Trump warned he was weighing a “massive attack” on Iran, “bigger than ever before,” and said he was close to a decision. Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait reported fresh Iranian missile and drone strikes, including one on Kuwait’s Al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq, Al Jazeera reported. Meanwhile, oil topped $100 a barrel for the first time since May after Yemen’s Houthi rebels struck Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening to choke off another oil export route alongside the near-shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz.

What has Trump said?

Trump signalled he was not yet ready to discuss a new ceasefire with Iran, saying “they need more of the same” after days of renewed strikes, CNN reported. He also said any damage to ships or cargo in the region would be paid for using frozen Iranian funds.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran was keen for a deal but not ready to commit to one, speaking on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting in Manila. latest developments US forces began another night of strikes on Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET, marking the 13th consecutive night of attacks aimed at holding Iran accountable and reducing threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping.

Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait reported retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks after a 12th straight day of US strikes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said a tanker was on fire in the Strait of Hormuz, while Yemen’s Houthis claimed missile and drone strikes on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

More than 4,200 right-wing Israeli activists stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Oil prices crossed $100 a barrel for the first time since May, as the Houthi attacks threatened a second major oil export route. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US. Live Updates Jul 24, 2026 06:23 AM IST Trump vows to punish Iran for Houthi attacks in Red Sea; oil surges over $100 US President Donald Trump promised "major military punishment" for Iran and its Houthi allies on Thursday after the Yemeni fighters struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, extending the Middle East war to a second major shipping chokepoint. Fears that disruption could widen further to block another sea route sent global oil prices surging in one of the steepest rises of the war. Brent crude rose more than 6%, breaking through $100 a barrel for the first time since May. Jul 24, 2026 06:18 AM IST 4 US troops killed in Iran war removed from Pentagon's casualties website The Pentagon's casualty-tracking website has quietly dropped four service members from its count of Iran war deaths, cutting the official total from 18 to 14. This came even though the remains of four soldiers were returned to Dover Air Force Base in a dignified transfer just a day earlier three killed in Iranian strikes in Jordan and one in a controlled drone detonation in Iraq. A Pentagon spokesperson attributed the discrepancy to "temporary data disruptions" that would soon be fixed, The New York Times reported. CNN, meanwhile, noted its own review of the Defense Casualty Analysis System has shown a pattern of delayed updates, even as a Pentagon official maintained the database is "regularly updated." Jul 24, 2026 06:13 AM IST US military says it's launching new strikes on Iran as clashes escalate over shipping routes What you need to know The US military carried out its 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran, with Central Command saying the attacks aim to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels" in the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported. Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed they struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, adding a new front to the conflict as international oil prices topped $100 a barrel for the first time since May. Trump warned of "major military punishment" against the Houthis and Iran if tanker attacks continue, and said sanctioned Iranian funds held by the US would be used to pay for any damage to ships or cargo. Iran's health ministry said 55 people have been killed and 629 wounded since renewed US strikes began on 27 June, while the US House narrowly passed a largely symbolic resolution to halt the war. Jul 24, 2026 05:58 AM IST Multiple explosions reported in Ahvaz Iran’s Fars news agency is reporting that multiple explosions have been heard in the capital of Khuzestan province, Ahvaz. The exact location and origin of the explosions is currently unknown. Jul 24, 2026 05:57 AM IST US launches 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran The US military says its forces have launched another night of strikes against Iranian military targets to diminish threats to commercial shipping from the Revolutionary Guard. US Central Command said that the strikes began at 6:45pm Eastern Time (22:45 GMT) on Thursday, marking the 13th consecutive night of operations aimed at holding Tehran “accountable”. Jul 24, 2026 05:56 AM IST What all happened so far Trump said the US is performing strongly against Iran, describing the campaign as going "extremely well." He said Iran would like to negotiate but isn't ready yet, adding they "need more of the same" — signalling continued military pressure rather than talks. Trump accused Iran of harbouring "evil intentions" behind its actions. He reiterated that the US cannot allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

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