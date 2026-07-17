US-Iran War News Live Updates: Washington launches fresh wave of strikes as war with Iran shows little sign of de-escalating

Lebanese women pass by houses that were destroyed in Israeli strikes during the war with Hezbollah in Froun village, southern Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

The US military carried out a sixth consecutive night of air strikes against Iran on Thursday, with Iranian state media reporting explosions across the country’s south, including Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, and Qeshm Island. Tehran warned that continued American pressure would bring devastating retaliation, even as US and Iranian forces kept trading fire over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Blockade underway: The US struck an empty oil tanker headed for Kharg Island, a critical economic lifeline for Tehran, as part of its renewed naval blockade on Iranian ports. With maritime traffic in the region drying up, oil markets are once again feeling the strain.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments: Sixth night of strikes: US forces launched another wave of air strikes overnight, hitting a bridge near Bandar-e Khamir and roughly ten targets on Qeshm Island, plus sites in Bushehr and Ahvaz.

US forces launched another wave of air strikes overnight, hitting a bridge near Bandar-e Khamir and roughly ten targets on Qeshm Island, plus sites in Bushehr and Ahvaz. Blockade tightens: CENTCOM redirected three commercial vessels, disabled one non-compliant ship, and boarded another in the Gulf of Oman as part of its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

CENTCOM redirected three commercial vessels, disabled one non-compliant ship, and boarded another in the Gulf of Oman as part of its naval blockade on Iranian ports. Casualties in Bandar Abbas: Iranian media reported two dead and eight wounded after strikes hit a bridge and a residential area, and said a nearby cancer hospital had to evacuate over 200 patients.

Iranian media reported two dead and eight wounded after strikes hit a bridge and a residential area, and said a nearby cancer hospital had to evacuate over 200 patients. Vance blames Israel: Vice President JD Vance accused Israel of funding efforts to derail US-Iran talks, while Iran said the Strait of Hormuz situation would never return to normal.

Vice President JD Vance accused Israel of funding efforts to derail US-Iran talks, while Iran said the Strait of Hormuz situation would never return to normal. No talks in sight: Trump claimed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has lost up to 90% of its weapons capability, and sources say he’s weighing a wider military campaign. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia and the US. Live Updates Jul 17, 2026 06:01 AM IST US defence secretary claims Iran does not control Strait of Hormuz “Iran does not control the SoH Strait of Hormuz,” Pentagon chief Pete Hesgeth says in a post on X. His post is accompanied by images of soldiers boarding a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, shared earlier by US Central Command as part of the US’s military blockade of Iran. Earlier, we reported that US forces have redirected three commercial vessels attempting to run the blockade. Iran does not control the SoH.



cc: @USMC @CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/mmWGwPJ6yW — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 16, 2026 Jul 17, 2026 05:50 AM IST US forces launch new wave of strikes against Iran for sixth straight night US forces have launched a new wave of strikes targeting Iranian military sites. US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the attacks on Thursday. "At 2 p.m. ET today, US forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities." Jul 17, 2026 05:42 AM IST IEA chief says world should be worried about energy security if Strait of Hormuz situation does not improve in next weeks The head of the International Energy Agency Fatih Birol said on Thursday ⁠that ​if the US and Iran do not ​come ​together to ⁠improve flows of oil through the ‌Strait of Hormuz soon the world should be worried about energy ⁠security. "Oil ⁠security is still a ⁠critical ‌issue," ​Birol told ‌a Council on Foreign Relations event. "We ‌should ​be ​worried, ​and I am worried ​if the situation ⁠does not improve in the ‌next ⁠few weeks." Jul 17, 2026 05:40 AM IST Kuwait says responding to Iranian missile and drone attacks The Kuwaiti defence ministry says it is responding to Iranian missile and drone attacks, adding that loud sounds heard across the country were due to interceptions. Jul 17, 2026 05:40 AM IST What happened so far US forces struck a bridge near Bandar-e Khamir and roughly ten sites on Qeshm Island, along with targets in Bushehr and Ahvaz, in the latest overnight wave CENTCOM turned back three commercial ships, disabled one that refused to comply, and boarded another in the Gulf of Oman, as Iranian media reported two killed and eight injured in Bandar Abbas strikes that also forced a cancer hospital to evacuate more than 200 patients . The vice president alleged Israel is bankrolling attempts to sabotage US-Iran negotiations, as Tehran declared the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz has permanently changed the region's security picture. Trump said Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been stripped of up to 90% of its weapons capability.

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