US-Iran War Live Updates: JD Vance delays Switzerland trip for talks with Iranian negotiators

Reporters raise their hands to ask a question as Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Photo: AP)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has endorsed direct negotiations with the United States for the first time since the two countries went to war in February, as Washington confirmed it had lifted its naval blockade of Iranian ports and oil began flowing freely through the Strait of Hormuz. The developments follow the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on 17 June by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the most significant diplomatic breakthrough between the two countries in decades. A 60-day window for follow-on negotiations has now formally begun.

Latest developments you need to know

Strait of Hormuz reopens: US Navy lifted its blockade on Iranian ports Thursday. VP JD Vance said 12+ ships passed through and 12.5M+ barrels of oil transited overnight, the highest volume since the war began. Tehran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority will now issue permits for commercial vessels.

Story continues below this ad Khamenei approves MoU: Iran’s Supreme Leader confirmed he authorized the MoU despite personal objections, after President Pezeshkian assured him Iranian rights and the “Resistance Front” would be protected. He said future talks won’t mean accepting “the enemy’s position.” Hostilities continue: Trump says the US expects a total end of fighting across all fronts, including Israel-Hezbollah-Lebanon. Israel is still conducting military operations in Lebanon. Death toll there has hit at least 3,912 since early March. IAEA inspections + 60-day talks: A Trump admin envoy told lawmakers Iran will invite the IAEA to inspect nuclear sites, though it’s not in the published MoU. The 60-day negotiation window will cover Iran’s nuclear program, remaining US sanctions, and frozen Iranian assets. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk’s live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jun 19, 2026 10:05 AM IST Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) is reporting that Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling have killed at least 16 people and left several others wounded or missing across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon. The agency described the overnight bombardment as one of the most intense Israeli assaults on the area, with multiple homes targeted after midnight. Jun 19, 2026 10:03 AM IST What all happened so far? US-Iran MoU signed: 60-day negotiation period started after both presidents signed. Covers Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and frozen assets. Strait of Hormuz opens: CENTCOM lifted the US Navy blockade. Tehran’s Strait Authority will now issue permits for commercial ships. 12.5M+ barrels of oil moved overnight. Israel ops continue: Despite the deal “extending to all fronts,” Israel kept striking Lebanon. Drone attack on Gaza City’s Remal killed at least 3 Palestinians. JD Vance defends deal: VP JD Vance backed the Washington-Tehran agreement amid pushback from US officials and Israel.

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