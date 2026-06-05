US-Iran War News Live Updates: If they killed US troops it would justify war, Trump says amid Iran tensions

US-Iran War LIVE: Israeli attacks continued across Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire announced after talks in Washington, DC, raising questions about the agreement’s impact on the ground.

The ceasefire, agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials, was meant to reduce violence. However, strikes have continued, suggesting no immediate change in the situation.

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Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 3,526 people have been killed and 10,733 injured in Israeli strikes since March 2. The figures show the scale of the conflict and its effect on civilians.

Reactions from Hezbollah, US and Iran: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the deal, calling it a “farce”, and warned attacks on northern Israel would continue as long as strikes persist.

US President Donald Trump hit out at lawmakers who backed restrictions on action against Iran, calling them “unpatriotic” and saying the US would prevail “one way or the other… it’s going to be militarily or on paper.” Trump claimed the US could take Iran’s enriched uranium if it chose to, but saw “no reason” to do so. “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we want it. But there’s no reason to,” he said. He added that the material was “entombed” and that Washington “has cameras on it”.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said there would be “no peace in the region” unless Israel withdraws from Lebanese territory, adding that any deal with Washington must include an end to the conflict in Lebanon.

What are the latest developments:

Strikes continue despite ceasefire

Death toll crosses 3,500

Hezbollah rejects agreement

US defends stance on Iran

Iran links peace to Israeli withdrawal

Key points

Ceasefire announced but not implemented on ground

Civilian casualties rising

Regional tensions remain high

Hezbollah signals continued response

Diplomatic efforts face challenges

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