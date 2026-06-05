US-Iran War News Live Updates: If they killed US troops it would justify war, Trump says amid Iran tensions

US-Iran War LIVE: Israeli attacks continued across Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire announced after talks in Washington, DC, raising questions about the agreement’s impact on the ground.
The ceasefire, agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials, was meant to reduce violence. However, strikes have continued, suggesting no immediate change in the situation.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 3,526 people have been killed and 10,733 injured in Israeli strikes since March 2. The figures show the scale of the conflict and its effect on civilians.
Reactions from Hezbollah, US and Iran: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the deal, calling it a “farce”, and warned attacks on northern Israel would continue as long as strikes persist.
US President Donald Trump hit out at lawmakers who backed restrictions on action against Iran, calling them “unpatriotic” and saying the US would prevail “one way or the other… it’s going to be militarily or on paper.” Trump claimed the US could take Iran’s enriched uranium if it chose to, but saw “no reason” to do so. “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we want it. But there’s no reason to,” he said. He added that the material was “entombed” and that Washington “has cameras on it”.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said there would be “no peace in the region” unless Israel withdraws from Lebanese territory, adding that any deal with Washington must include an end to the conflict in Lebanon.
What are the latest developments:
- Strikes continue despite ceasefire
- Death toll crosses 3,500
- Hezbollah rejects agreement
- US defends stance on Iran
- Iran links peace to Israeli withdrawal
Key points
- Ceasefire announced but not implemented on ground
- Civilian casualties rising
- Regional tensions remain high
- Hezbollah signals continued response
- Diplomatic efforts face challenges
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US-Iran War LIVE: If US troops are killed it would be a good reason for war, says Trump
US President Donald Trump warned that any killing of American troops by Iran would be a "good reason" to resume conflict, claiming Tehran’s military capabilities have been severely weakened. Speaking to reporters at the White House, he said, "If they killed US troops, it would be a good reason to do so. There is no navy, no air force, we have wiped out their leadership.
US-Iran War LIVE: UN nuclear watchdog says it's been unable to inspect Iranian facilities
The UN nuclear watchdog has been unable to inspect nuclear facilities in Iran affected by the war last June according to a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog circulated to member states.
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it 'cannot provide any information on the current size, composition or whereabouts of the stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran or whether Iran has suspended all enrichment-related activities.'
The IAEA warned that it was 'unable to discharge its safeguards responsibilities' that it has under the Safeguards Agreement of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, adding that it is 'indispensable and urgent' for Tehran to implement its obligations under that Treaty.
US-Iran War LIVE: At least 12 injured in Israeli strikes near hospital in Lebanon’s Tyre
Lebanon’s National News Agency reports Israeli warplanes launched four missiles near Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, wounding 12 people and destroying a bank building.
US-Iran War LIVE: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib forces vote on Lebanon war powers resolution
The US Democratic congresswoman from Michigan says she will continue to fight for Congress to use its powers to limit Trump’s ability to support Israel’s “unjust invasion” of Lebanon, despite her resolution receiving support from less than a quarter of House members.
“I am grateful to the 90 members of Congress who joined me and my sister-in-service Delia Ramirez in voting to put an end to US support for these war crimes and mass atrocities,” Tlaib said in a statement.
However, Tlaib added that “far too many of my colleagues continue to fail to recognise the humanity of the Lebanese people”.
US-Iran War LIVE: What we know so far
Oman oil terminal halted: Reuters reports Oman suspended operations at Mina Al Fahal terminal after an explosion near vessel mooring berths.
West Bank raid: Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian teenager during a raid on Beitin, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
Gaza strike: An Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killed 1 person and wounded 16.
Lebanon hospital hit: Early morning Israeli strikes near Tyre’s Jabal Amel Hospital in south Lebanon wounded at least 12 people.
Hezbollah attacks: Hezbollah intensified operations against Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon Thursday, claiming responsibility for 25 attacks.