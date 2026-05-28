US Iran War News Live Updates: US carries out new strike targeting Iranian military site, downs drones near Hormuz

US President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, looks on. (AP Photo)

US Iran War LIVE: The United States, on Wednesday night, carried out new strikes targeting Iran’s military facility, which, according to Washington, posed a threat to the US forces, news agency Reuters reported, citing a US official. The official said that the US military intercepted and downed four Iranian one-way attack drones that endangered the commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

US sanctions Persian Gulf Strait Authority set up by Iran: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions by adding the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, according to the Treasury Department’s website. The authority body was set up by Tehran, earlier this month, to manage requests by countries for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Story continues below this ad Iran is ‘negotiating on fumes’ to end war, says Trump: US President Donald Trump reiterated that Iran wants to make a deal to end the war but warned that Washington could escalate military action if negotiations failed. “I think we’re doing very well, I think they’re starting to give us the things that they have to give us, and if they won’t, then the man on my left is gonna finish them off,” Trump said, pointing to Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, as he convened a Cabinet meeting at the White House. He said as soon as a deal is struck with Tehran, the Strait of Hormuz will “open immediately.” He also claimed that his administration has achieved “regime change” in Iran. “This is regime change – one regime is gone, another regime is gone, we’re dealing with a third,” he said. “It looks like Iran wants to just make a deal. Their economy is in free fall. They have 250% inflation. Their money has no value. Their whole economic system is broken down,” the US president added. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates May 28, 2026 08:48 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: US sanctions Persian Gulf Strait Authority set up by Iran US Iran War News Live Updates: The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions by adding the Persian Gulf Strait Authority to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, according to the Treasury Department’s website. The authority body was set up by Tehran, earlier this month, to manage requests by countries for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. May 28, 2026 08:48 AM IST US Iran War News Live Updates: US carries out new strike targeting Iranian military site US Iran War News Live Updates: The United States, on Wednesday night, carried out new strikes targeting Iran's military facility, that, according to Washington, posed a threat to the US forces, news agency Reuters reported citing a US official. The official said that the US military intercepted and downed four Iranian one-way attack drones that endangered the commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

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