US-Iran War News Live Updates: 2 killed, 11 wounded in US attack on Iran-Iraq border

A Lebanese army armored personnel carrier and military truck deploy at the entrance to the southern village of Zawtar Al Gharbieh, Lebanon, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo)

The US military carried out strikes on Iran for the 12th consecutive night, with Tehran’s media reporting explosions in the cities of Bushehr, Ahvaz and Sirik. Two people were killed and 11 injured after the US’s attack on the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq, Al Jazeera reported.

Both the US and Iran are increasingly targeting civilian infrastructure now after US President Donald Trump Wednesday warned of destroying a bridge or power plant each time Iran attacks a ship on Hormuz. The US Central Command said the fresh round of strikes was launched to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters”, as the Americans aim at regaining control over the Strait of Hormuz and restoring global shipping through the channel.

Story continues below this ad Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed to have attacked two Saudi oil tankers — Encelia and Layla — in the Red Sea. They used cruise and ballistic missiles and drones for the attack, causing huge balls of fire on board those ships. Here’s what’s happening in West Asia #The US has attacked Iran for 12 night straight; explosions reported in Bushehr, Ahvaz and Sirik.

Two people have been killed after the US’s attack at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iraq.

Oil prices continue to gain, with Brent crude futures rising $1.93 as of 00:11 GMT, to reach $96 a barrel, marking their highest level since June 8. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went up $1.44, to trade at $88.27.

Before attending the transfer ceremony for four US soldiers killed on duty in the war with Iran, Trump said Iran will “pay a big price”

On Wednesday, Trump said: “From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT.”

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi replied, saying Tehran’s defence doctrine is an “eye for an eye”, after Trump’s warning. Live Updates

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