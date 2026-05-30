Iran-US War News Live Updates | ‘Ready to restart attacks on Iran if a deal cannot be reached,’ says Pentagon chief as Trump weighs 60-day ceasefire extension

Iran-US War News Live Updates: President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, looks on. (AP Photo)

Iran-US War News Today Live Updates: As US President Donald Trump decides whether to accept a deal to extend the fragile ceasefire with Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US is ready to restart attacks on Iran if a deal cannot be reached, news agency Reuters reported. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Hegseth said the US is “more than capable” of recommencing military operations, adding that its “stockpiles ⁠are ​more than suited for that.”

Ceasefire extension: While the American and Iranian sides have agreed to extend the ceasefire by another 60 days, the final decision rests with Trump. The extension is meant to provide negotiators more time to work on a lasting settlement on Tehran’s nuclear program. The US President held a two-hour-long White House Situation Room Meeting, following which an official said Trump will only accept a deal “that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon,” Associated Press reported.

Story continues below this ad Key disagreements: Based on public comments from Trump and the Iranian side, the apparent disagreement between Washington and Tehran centres on two key issues: Iran’s nuclear weapons ambition and control of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has been demanding that Tehran guarantee it will never develop nuclear weapons and restore freedom of navigation in the strait. An Iranian official, speaking to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, has rejected linking the deal to nuclear issues. Tehran has also insisted that its decisions on Hormuz are its sovereign right. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state TV that the management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman.