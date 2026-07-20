Iran hits US bases, downs MQ-9 Reaper drones as Middle East war escalates

Iran-US conflict intensifies as Tehran claims strikes on multiple US bases, downs MQ-9 Reaper drones and reports intercepting American missiles and unmanned aircraft.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 01:22 AM IST
us drones hit by iranIran has downed nearly 30 US MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war with America started in February, a US official said. (Photo: X/ @RT_com/ enhanced via AI)
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Even though US President Donald Trump’s administration has claimed that the American military has “demolished” Iranian infrastructure since the war began in February, Tehran is continuing to strike hard. It has reportedly damaged at least three US bases in the Middle East since the hostilities resumed in July.

The US military’s bases in Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan have sustained damage from Iranian missile and drone strikes. Along with these, a former United Nations base camp and an industrial area in Kuwait have also been hit by the Iranian military, ABC News reported.

Asymmetric air defence challenges legacy Reaper drones

Iran has downed nearly 30 US MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war with America started in February, a US official had said in the first week of July. The Reaper drones entered the US Air Force service in 2007 and have been a prominent asset for America’s counterterrorism operations in the Middle East and other conflict zones like Afghanistan and Iraq.

US’ Reaper drones, which were designed to function in the surroundings where America had an upper hand over air dominance, have received a jolt from Tehran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that its military shot down a US MQ-9 drone in the southwestern city of Ahvaz. The IRGC added that the drone was downed when it was “conducting reconnaissance and surveillance of the operational areas of the south”.

Interceptions and deployment of low-cost uncrewed systems

According to Tehran’s IRNA news agency, the Iranian military also successfully intercepted a US cruise missile in the western region of the country. The report added that Iranian forces’ naval air defence systems intercepted and downed an American LUCAS drone in southern Iran.

US military had started using Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones in Iran earlier this year when the war broke out, Al Jazeera reported.

Casualties in Jordan mark a severe escalation threshold

The Iranian ballistic missile attack on an airbase in Jordan on Friday killed at least 2 US service members and injured several others. It was the first time that US troops were killed since the hostilities resumed around two weeks ago.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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