‘A head for an eye’: Rubio hits back after Iran’s ‘eye for an eye’ revenge threat

During the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the Philippines, Rubio was asked about Iranian officials referring to an “eye for an eye” policy, which effectively means taking revenge on US President Donald Trump and his family.
The Secretary of State said Trump’s approach was “a head for an eye.” “I mean, honestly, that’s what it’s going to be.” Rubio was responding to Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent comments regarding Tehran’s defence strategy, which he described as “an eye for an eye.”
“They will pay a very heavy price for the things they are doing. They are already paying a heavy price,” Rubio said, adding that Tehran’s industrial infrastructure was already being “decimated,” resulting in billions of dollars in damage.
Rubio says Iran ‘not serious’ about ceasefire deal
During a press briefing in Manila, Rubio said Iran “doesn’t seem to be serious” about making a ceasefire deal. He accused Tehran of “breaking” or trying “to change the deal” after entering into it.
“The problem with them is you can’t make a deal with people unless they’re going to keep it,” Rubio said.
Iran warns Gulf oil exports, infrastructure under threat
However, Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that no one will be able to sell oil in the region if Tehran is prevented from doing so, warning that if the Islamic Republic’s security is not ensured, no infrastructure in the Gulf would remain safe.
“The equation of this war is clear: either all or none,” Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X, adding that the security of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the absence of American forces.
Fighting enters 12th day
The exchange of fire between the US military and Iran entered its 12th day after hostilities resumed, putting last month’s ceasefire under severe strain.
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Both Washington and Tehran have indicated the truce has effectively collapsed, with the conflict now escalating toward a potential full-scale war.
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