US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump warns of fresh strike as Tehran threatens Gulf internet cables

An actor portraying U.S. President Donald Trump walks behind bars in a billboard installation resembling a prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)
The United States could strike Iran as soon as this weekend, a US envoy said on October 23, as threats from Washington and Israel against Tehran grow. Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, told Israeli army radio that a strike was possible, answering “Absolutely” when asked. Barrack, who leads US policy on Syria and has no direct role in Iran, added that President Donald Trump remains open to a deal after months of talks, Reuters said.
Israel is pushing in the same direction. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections on Tuesday, has repeatedly vowed in recent days to bring down Iran’s clerical rule, following two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year. Trump has also signalled he is open to resuming strikes after a long deadlock in talks. However, he earlier said this would not happen before the US congressional elections on November 3. Trump is weighing a quick end to the war against letting the conflict “wither”.
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At home, Netanyahu ordered a full lockdown of the occupied West Bank and said the army is ready for a large operation. The move followed a gun battle in Hebron, where Israeli forces killed two Palestinians. The Israeli army said two of its soldiers died and three were wounded.
Key world developments
- Iran: A US envoy said a strike this weekend is possible, while Trump says he is still open to a deal, according to Reuters.
- Israel: Netanyahu has vowed to topple Iran’s government and faces elections on Tuesday, after two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year.
- West Bank: A full lockdown was ordered after the Hebron clash, in which two Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed.
- Diplomacy and shipping: European and Middle East foreign ministers met in Istanbul on Hormuz security, and the UKMTO said a tanker was hit by a projectile near Oman in the strait.
- Yemen and Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, and Flydubai extended its Saudi flight cancellations to October 29.
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