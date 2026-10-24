US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump warns of fresh strike as Tehran threatens Gulf internet cables

An actor portraying U.S. President Donald Trump walks behind bars in a billboard installation resembling a prison cell in Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The United States could strike Iran as soon as this weekend, a US envoy said on October 23, as threats from Washington and Israel against Tehran grow. Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, told Israeli army radio that a strike was possible, answering “Absolutely” when asked. Barrack, who leads US policy on Syria and has no direct role in Iran, added that President Donald Trump remains open to a deal after months of talks, Reuters said.

Israel is pushing in the same direction. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections on Tuesday, has repeatedly vowed in recent days to bring down Iran’s clerical rule, following two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year. Trump has also signalled he is open to resuming strikes after a long deadlock in talks. However, he earlier said this would not happen before the US congressional elections on November 3. Trump is weighing a quick end to the war against letting the conflict “wither”.

Story continues below this ad At home, Netanyahu ordered a full lockdown of the occupied West Bank and said the army is ready for a large operation. The move followed a gun battle in Hebron, where Israeli forces killed two Palestinians. The Israeli army said two of its soldiers died and three were wounded. Key world developments Iran: A US envoy said a strike this weekend is possible, while Trump says he is still open to a deal, according to Reuters.

A US envoy said a strike this weekend is possible, while Trump says he is still open to a deal, according to Reuters. Israel: Netanyahu has vowed to topple Iran’s government and faces elections on Tuesday, after two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year.

Netanyahu has vowed to topple Iran’s government and faces elections on Tuesday, after two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year. West Bank: A full lockdown was ordered after the Hebron clash, in which two Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed.

A full lockdown was ordered after the Hebron clash, in which two Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed. Diplomacy and shipping: European and Middle East foreign ministers met in Istanbul on Hormuz security, and the UKMTO said a tanker was hit by a projectile near Oman in the strait.

European and Middle East foreign ministers met in Istanbul on Hormuz security, and the UKMTO said a tanker was hit by a projectile near Oman in the strait. Yemen and Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, and Flydubai extended its Saudi flight cancellations to October 29. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 24, 2026 05:14 AM IST Iranian trade official accuses Trump of reconsidering strikes over rising oil prices The president of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry has accused Trump of reconsidering military action against Iran because of rising oil prices. “That madman was bragging about attacking Iran until last night,” Majidreza Hariri said in a post on X. “Today, as oil prices approach $120, he’s talking about negotiations again. We neither take him seriously when he talks about war and destruction, nor do we get our hopes up with his promises of negotiation! The end of the war will be determined by accepting the conditions of champion Iran.” Oct 24, 2026 05:02 AM IST Akasa Air extends flight suspensions to and from Riyadh until Nov 30 India’s Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia. The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation in real time. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund, to be credited to their original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their flights at no extra cost. Akasa Air said the safety and well-being of passengers and crew remained its top priority. Oct 24, 2026 05:01 AM IST IRGC general: Iran will become a graveyard for foreign troops in case of ground invasion Brigadier-General Yadollah Javani, head of the political bureau of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran will become a graveyard for the aggressors if the enemy launches a ground operation. According to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, Javani said US forces are already facing constraints in areas and bases across the region, asking, “How could they possibly enter an unfamiliar territory and sustain a presence there?” “Should the enemy make such a mistake, Iran will become a killing ground for the invading foreign troops — regardless of the route they choose to enter the country,” he said, according to Fars. Oct 24, 2026 05:00 AM IST Iranian trade official accuses Trump of reconsidering strikes over rising oil prices The president of the Iran-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry has accused Trump of reconsidering military action against Iran because of rising oil prices. “That madman was bragging about attacking Iran until last night,” Majidreza Hariri said in a post on X. “Today, as oil prices approach $120, he’s talking about negotiations again. We neither take him seriously when he talks about war and destruction, nor do we get our hopes up with his promises of negotiation! The end of the war will be determined by accepting the conditions of champion Iran.” Oct 24, 2026 04:59 AM IST US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says The US could strike Iran as soon as this weekend, a US envoy said Friday, after mounting threats by both Washington and Israel. "Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and point man on Syria who does not have a direct role in Iran, told Israeli army radio in response to a question. Trump "is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal, and we've been at the table for months and months and months," Barrack said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces elections Tuesday, in recent days has repeatedly vowed to topple the clerical state in Iran, following two major bombing campaigns against Iran since last year. Trump has also signalled an openness to resuming strikes on Iran after a long deadlock in diplomacy, although he earlier said it would not happen before US congressional elections on November 3. Oct 24, 2026 04:59 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest news from around the world, so stay with us.

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