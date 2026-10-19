US Iran War Live Updates: ‘Violating’ vessel on fire in Hormuz after sea mine blast

The UAE has offered its condolences to Saudi Arabia after a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Kingdom’s Ministry of the National Guard crashed in the Najran region, killing two officers.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says an oil tanker caught fire after it hit a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz on October 18. The Guards said the ship was “violating regulations”. Iranian state TV aired video that it said showed the blast. Attacks on ships in the strait have continued in recent days.
The news comes as the war in the region spreads. Iran’s parliament has approved a new defence minister, and Saudi Arabia has faced fresh drone and missile attacks from Yemen. Egypt has said it is ready to back Riyadh, and Iran’s foreign minister says an offer to reopen Hormuz is still on the table.
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel all made news on October 18. Iran named a new defence minister and talked again about Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia dealt with attacks from Yemen. Egypt moved closer to giving Riyadh military support, and Israel’s prime minister said he would act against Iran with US President Donald Trump.
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The UAE has offered its condolences to Saudi Arabia after a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Kingdom’s Ministry of the National Guard crashed in the Najran region, killing two officers.
The Saudi National Centre for Security Operations has issued a warning to residents, saying that anyone “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites” could be punished.
The government body, under the Ministry of Interior, issued the message on Sunday in seven different languages.
Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability. #ksa911 https://t.co/m0xPphTp3H— 911 (@MOI__911) October 18, 2026
A fire that killed at least four soldiers and left 19 people in critical condition began with a smoldering grass fire that ignited in an Alberta military base's training area where personnel were drilling, Canadian officials said Sunday.
Officials said 39 people were in hospitals as a result of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, which began around 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT) on Saturday. Winds up to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) fed the flames.
Major General Wade Rutland described the fire as an "uncommon, rapid" event.
“I've certainly never seen anything like it," said Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, which is based in Edmonton, about 210 km (130 miles) west of the military site.
An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna has made an emergency landing in the Bulgarian capital after a bomb threat, Sky news reported on Sunday, citing Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his close relationship with Trump will help them "eliminate the Iranian threat" if he wins the tight election race, shortly after the US leader endorsed him.
In a video released by his Likud party, Netanyahu called on voters to heed Trump's words, assuring them "we have crushed Iran" and adding that their partnership "will continue in order to eliminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner".
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