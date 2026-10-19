US Iran War Live Updates: ‘Violating’ vessel on fire in Hormuz after sea mine blast

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, (AP)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says an oil tanker caught fire after it hit a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz on October 18. The Guards said the ship was “violating regulations”. Iranian state TV aired video that it said showed the blast. Attacks on ships in the strait have continued in recent days.

The news comes as the war in the region spreads. Iran’s parliament has approved a new defence minister, and Saudi Arabia has faced fresh drone and missile attacks from Yemen. Egypt has said it is ready to back Riyadh, and Iran’s foreign minister says an offer to reopen Hormuz is still on the table.

Story continues below this ad Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel all made news on October 18. Iran named a new defence minister and talked again about Hormuz, while Saudi Arabia dealt with attacks from Yemen. Egypt moved closer to giving Riyadh military support, and Israel’s prime minister said he would act against Iran with US President Donald Trump. Key world updates Tanker fire: The IRGC says the tanker hit a sea mine in Hormuz and caught fire.

The IRGC says the tanker hit a sea mine in Hormuz and caught fire. New defence minister: Iran’s parliament approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, who helped develop many of the country’s missile systems.

Iran’s parliament approved Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, who helped develop many of the country’s missile systems. Hormuz offer: Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s offer to reopen the strait within seven days is still on the table.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s offer to reopen the strait within seven days is still on the table. Saudi Arabia under attack: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it shot down more drones near Riyadh. Two troops died in a helicopter crash in Najran, and a Houthi projectile there injured six people and damaged homes and cars.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it shot down more drones near Riyadh. Two troops died in a helicopter crash in Najran, and a Houthi projectile there injured six people and damaged homes and cars. Egypt’s support: Egypt’s presidency says it will give Saudi Arabia the support it needs to protect its security. A parliament vote on military help was put off until Monday. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 19, 2026 05:26 AM IST UAE expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia after helicopter crash The UAE has offered its condolences to Saudi Arabia after a reconnaissance helicopter belonging to the Kingdom’s Ministry of the National Guard crashed in the Najran region, killing two officers. Oct 19, 2026 05:22 AM IST Saudi civil defence says danger passed after alert in Abha The Saudi National Centre for Security Operations has issued a warning to residents, saying that anyone “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites” could be punished. The government body, under the Ministry of Interior, issued the message on Sunday in seven different languages. Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability. #ksa911 https://t.co/m0xPphTp3H — 911 (@MOI__911) October 18, 2026 Oct 19, 2026 05:12 AM IST Four dead, 39 injured at Canadian military base in grass fire fanned by high winds, officials say A fire that killed at least four soldiers and left 19 people in critical condition began with a smoldering grass fire that ignited in an Alberta military base's training area where personnel were drilling, Canadian officials said ⁠Sunday. Officials ​said 39 people were in hospitals as a result of the fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, which began around 4 p.m. MDT (2200 GMT) on Saturday. Winds up to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) fed the flames. Major General Wade Rutland described the fire ​as ​an "uncommon, rapid" event. “I've certainly never seen anything like it," ⁠said Rutland, commander of 1st Canadian Division, which is based in Edmonton, about 210 km (130 miles) west of the military site. Oct 19, 2026 05:11 AM IST Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv makes emergency landing after bomb threat, Sky News reports An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv ⁠to ​Vienna has made ​an ​emergency landing ⁠in the Bulgarian capital ‌after a bomb threat, ⁠Sky ⁠news reported ⁠on ‌Sunday, citing Bulgaria's ​Ministry ‌of Transport ‌and ​Communications. Reuters ​could ​not immediately ​verify the report. Oct 19, 2026 05:10 AM IST Netanyahu says will eliminate Iran threat with Trump after his endorsement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that his close relationship with Trump will help them "eliminate the Iranian threat" if he wins the tight election race, shortly after the US leader endorsed him. In a video released by his Likud party, Netanyahu called on voters to heed Trump's words, assuring them "we have crushed Iran" and adding that their partnership "will continue in order to eliminate the Iranian threat over the next two years, or even sooner". Oct 19, 2026 05:09 AM IST Hello and welcome to our blog. We bring you the latest updates from across the world and the Middle East.

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