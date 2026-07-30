West Asia War Live Updates: US strikes Qeshm, Bandar Abbas in Iran to avenge Jordan base attack

Iraqis inspect damaged structures at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base in Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed)

The US military early Thursday launched a fresh wave of “strikes against Iran” in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan. The US Central Command in a statement said it struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities.

The latest barrage comes after the US partnered with Saudi Arabia to strike Iran-backed militias in neighboring Iraq, killing at least 20 fighters and six Iranian advisers. Explosions were heard in Qeshm, Kish, Bandar Abbas, Abadan and Bushehr. The latest strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran “very hard” after it targeted a base in Jordan that hosts American troops.

Story continues below this ad Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said it fired missiles Tuesday at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a key US military hub for the region. Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported damage in Qeshm Island, where the maximum damage was inflicted by the US strikes. Live Updates Jul 30, 2026 10:07 AM IST Iranian media releases photo showing damage after US attack on Qeshm Island Iran's Tasnim news on Thursday shared photos showing damage to cars after the US attack on Qeshm Island. (Image credits: Telegram/Tasnim) Jul 30, 2026 09:58 AM IST Is the US-Iran war expanding to Egypt? Two ships, including a US-owned gas storage tanker, caught fire after an explosion at an Egyptian port on Wednesday, escalating the risk of a wider conflict amid the US-Iran war. A drone hit the American gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, Reuters cited British maritime security firm Ambrey as saying. There is no confirmation on who was behind the drone attack. Three marine tracking companies reported the incident, with one firm saying that the explosion had been caused by a drone attack, though there was no official confirmation from Egyptian authorities or the ships’ owners, The New York Times reported. Jul 30, 2026 09:48 AM IST What US' Centcom said on fresh wave of strikes against Iran The US Central Command said it successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran to retaliate Wednesday's missile attack on US forces in Jordan. The attack was launched at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, where the Centcom struck IRGC targets, including At 10 p.m. ET on July 29, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully completed a heavy wave of strikes against Iran in military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities. "The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries. On July 28, IRGC forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," the Centcom statement said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd