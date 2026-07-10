US-Iran War Live Updates: US and Iran exchange intensifying fire across Mideast, threatening ceasefire deal

An explosion in Iran as seen in a screengrab released by US Central Command. (Photo: X/@CENTCOM)

Fresh explosions were reported across southern Iran on Thursday, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility, according to Iranian officials and state media. The blasts came a day after confirmed US strikes on Iran and Iranian missile fire targeting American-linked bases in the region, deepening uncertainty over whether the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran can still hold. It remains unclear whether Thursday’s strikes represent a new phase of escalation or an unclaimed continuation of the fighting already underway.

Diplomatic efforts struggle as tensions rise: The uncertainty has done little to ease tensions, coming after two consecutive nights of US strikes on Iranian cities and Iran’s response targeting US-linked facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar. Each side continues to blame the other for escalating the conflict, complicating efforts by international mediators to restore calm. Diplomats are now working to bring Washington and Tehran back to negotiations, but the absence of a clear sequence of events has slowed progress.

Story continues below this ad Where does the ceasefire stand now: The ceasefire, already fragile before this week’s escalation, now appears increasingly at risk. With both sides disputing recent developments and continuing military activity, diplomats warn that the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the truce can hold or collapse entirely. latest developments: Iran reported fresh strikes on southern military sites, though the US denied carrying out any new attacks.

Israeli officials said they were not involved in or aware of the reported strikes.

Iran confirmed missile attacks on US-linked bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar earlier this week.

US officials maintained that no strikes had been conducted in recent hours, adding to conflicting narratives.

Iran completed the burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as leadership transition questions persist. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 10, 2026 10:12 AM IST What's happened so far Iranian officials and state media reported multiple blasts across the country's south, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility. Iran said it struck "US bases and strategic centres" in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar earlier Thursday. The Iranian attacks came after the US bombed Iranian cities on Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the escalation, a US official said Washington remains committed to negotiations, with technical talks with Tehran ongoing. The back-and-forth strikes have left the fate of the US-Iran ceasefire increasingly uncertain, with no clear sign yet of whether the truce can hold.

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