US Iran War Live Updates: UKMTO warns of ‘severe’ threat to shipping in Strait of Hormuz

A boat floats as commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

A Houthi missile strike on the presidential palace in Aden has added to a fast-moving conflict across the Gulf, as Saudi Arabia, the United States and Iran each faced new pressure on Thursday, 15 October 2026. Yemen’s government said the prime minister and his cabinet survived the attack on the al-Maashiq palace. Across the border, the Saudi-led coalition said its forces stopped a cruise missile and several drones aimed at the kingdom, and it accused the Houthis of attacking Riyadh’s main airport repeatedly this month. The Houthis denied carrying out attacks on Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

At the same time, CNN said the US military has drawn up strike plans against Iranian energy and nuclear sites, and Iran’s navy said a tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The fighting is also disrupting travel and diplomacy, with a major EU-GCC summit postponed and IndiGo suspending flights to Saudi Arabia.

Story continues below this ad Key World developments: A Houthi missile hit the al-Maashiq presidential palace in Aden. Yemen’s government said the prime minister and cabinet survived, while the health minister said five people were killed and 16 wounded.

The Saudi-led coalition said the Houthis attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh 20 times in October. Its spokesperson said attacks between 7 and 11 October killed 17 people and injured 333.

The coalition said it destroyed a cruise missile near Medina and drones over the eastern region and Khamis Mushait. The Houthis denied targeting Medina or attacking Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

CNN said US strike plans against Iranian energy and nuclear sites include the “mother of all bombs”. US also destroyed a dhow suspected of serving as an Iranian command and control vessel.

The EU-GCC summit planned for 24 October in Riyadh has been postponed, and IndiGo has cancelled its flights to Saudi Arabia until 24 October. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 16, 2026 05:22 AM IST UKMTO warns of ‘severe’ threat to shipping in Strait of Hormuz The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre says the threat to commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz remains "severe". It warned that more attacks are highly likely as Iranian military activity continues. In its latest advisory, issued on behalf of the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), UKMTO reported eight attacks on vessels in the strait on 11 and 13 October. Projectiles of unknown origin were used in the attacks. The vessels involved were four tankers and four container ships. One of them, the GFS Pride, caught fire and sank on 14 October. The advisory said "IRGC attacks, attempted attacks and/or harassment activity persisted". It listed drone overflights, surveillance of merchant ships and radio warnings. UKMTO said commercial traffic remained well below pre-war levels, although US-assisted ship movements averaged about 30 transits a day over the previous 96 hours. It also warned that ships sailing with their identification systems switched on face a higher risk of being targeted or ordered to divert towards Iranian-controlled routes. The advisory recorded 149 maritime security incidents across the region since 1 March. Oct 16, 2026 05:19 AM IST Hello and welcome to our blog. We will bring you the latest updates from across the world, so stay with us.

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