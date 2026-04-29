US Iran War Live Updates: If Iran had nuclear weapon, whole world would be hostage, Trump says

US Iran war live Update: President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)

US Iran War Live Updates: Efforts to end the US-Iran war remain at stalemate as President Donald Trump was unhappy with Tehran’s latest proposal and said that the Islamic nation has informed Washington that it was in a “state of collapse” and wants America to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. The US president also said that “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage.” This comes amid Iran’s new proposal for a ceasefire deal which focused on ending the war in West Asia, opening the Hormuz and setting aside discussions on nuclear weapons, missiles, sanctions and other issues for later, according to reports.

However, a US official briefed on the matter has said that Trump wants the nuclear issue to be dealt with from the outset, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who reached Islamabad twice during the weekend, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg and received words of support from the old ally. A Reuters report, quoting senior Iranian officials, stated that the proposals carried by Araghchi to Pakistan envisioned talks in stages, with the nuclear issue to be set aside at the start.

Latest Developments: Story continues below this ad Trump on Iran: President Donald Trump has said that “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage,” in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

President Donald Trump has said that “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage,” in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Iran’s new proposal: Iran has reportedly put forward a new proposal to end the conflict in West Asia which focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and set aside ‌discussion of its nuclear programme until the conflict was concluded.

Iran has reportedly put forward a new proposal to end the conflict in West Asia which focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and set aside ‌discussion of its nuclear programme until the conflict was concluded. Lebanon death toll rises: Israel continues its strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the death toll in the country has risen to 40 since an April 17 “ceasefire”.

Israel continues its strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the death toll in the country has risen to 40 since an April 17 “ceasefire”. Oil prices rise again: With the impasse continuing over ending the West Asia conflict, the oil prices have soared again with Brent Crude, the international benchmark, rising 3% to around $111.60 a barrel. Live Updates Apr 29, 2026 06:04 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: Iran urges UN to ensure Israel fully complies with Lebanon ceasefire Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has urged the UN Security Council to take decisive steps to ensure Israel fully respects the ceasefire in Lebanon. He called on the council to press Israel to immediately stop all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and withdraw its occupying forces from Lebanese territory. Iravani also criticised US and Israeli strikes on Iran, while condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. (Al Jazeera) Apr 29, 2026 05:53 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: Flights resume between Tehran-Moscow after two-month pause After a two-month suspension caused by the US-Israeli war with Iran, flights between Tehran and Moscow resumed on Tuesday, said Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. This came after Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia. Regular services on the Tehran–Moscow route will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, IRNA reported. (CNN) Apr 29, 2026 05:49 AM IST Iran US War News Live Updates: US imposes sanctions on 35 individuals, entities for aiding Iran's sanctions evasions The US government on Tuesday said it was imposing sanctions on 35 entities and individuals for their role in Iran’s shadow banking architecture, accusing them of facilitating the movement of tens of billions of ⁠dollars ​tied to sanctions evasion and Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also warned any firm making “toll” ​payments to ​the Iranian government or the ⁠Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for passage through the Strait of Hormuz would ‌face significant sanctions. (Reuters)

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