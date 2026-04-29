US Iran War Live Updates: If Iran had nuclear weapon, whole world would be hostage, Trump says

US Iran war live Update: President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo)
US Iran War Live Updates: Efforts to end the US-Iran war remain at stalemate as President Donald Trump was unhappy with Tehran’s latest proposal and said that the Islamic nation has informed Washington that it was in a “state of collapse” and wants America to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible”. The US president also said that “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage.” This comes amid Iran’s new proposal for a ceasefire deal which focused on ending the war in West Asia, opening the Hormuz and setting aside discussions on nuclear weapons, missiles, sanctions and other issues for later, according to reports.
However, a US official briefed on the matter has said that Trump wants the nuclear issue to be dealt with from the outset, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who reached Islamabad twice during the weekend, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg and received words of support from the old ally. A Reuters report, quoting senior Iranian officials, stated that the proposals carried by Araghchi to Pakistan envisioned talks in stages, with the nuclear issue to be set aside at the start.
Latest Developments:
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- Trump on Iran: President Donald Trump has said that “If Iran had a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be held hostage,” in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
- Iran’s new proposal: Iran has reportedly put forward a new proposal to end the conflict in West Asia which focuses on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and set aside discussion of its nuclear programme until the conflict was concluded.
- Lebanon death toll rises: Israel continues its strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the death toll in the country has risen to 40 since an April 17 “ceasefire”.
- Oil prices rise again: With the impasse continuing over ending the West Asia conflict, the oil prices have soared again with Brent Crude, the international benchmark, rising 3% to around $111.60 a barrel.
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