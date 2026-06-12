US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump claims US-Iran ‘ended,’ but Tehran says no final decision on peace deal yet

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US President Donald Trump said he has cancelled planned military strikes on Iran for a third straight day, claiming that a deal with Tehran is close to being finalised. However, Iran has not confirmed any agreement, even as fighting and tensions continue across the region, according to reports by Fox News.

Trump signals deal, but uncertainty remains: Trump told reporters that a “time and place” for signing an agreement with Iran would be announced soon, suggesting diplomacy may be back on track. His comments come after days of escalating conflict, including US strikes on Iranian targets and retaliation by Tehran.

Story continues below this ad Officials in Iran said a proposal for a memorandum of understanding with Washington is under review by top leadership, but stressed that any timeline for a deal remains uncertain. Escalation followed by pause in strikes: The apparent shift towards talks follows a sharp rise in hostilities. The US and Iran exchanged attacks over two days, including strikes on military assets across the Middle East. Trump had earlier warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and even threatened to seize Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran’s oil exports. Latest developments: Trump halts strikes: The US president said planned attacks on Iran have been cancelled, citing progress towards a possible deal.

The US president said planned attacks on Iran have been cancelled, citing progress towards a possible deal. Iran reviewing proposal: Tehran confirmed it is considering a US proposal, but no agreement has been finalised yet.

Tehran confirmed it is considering a US proposal, but no agreement has been finalised yet. Regional attacks continue: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in retaliation for earlier strikes.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted US assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in retaliation for earlier strikes. Strait of Hormuz dispute: Iran claimed it has closed the strategic waterway, though US Central Command said it remains open.

Iran claimed it has closed the strategic waterway, though US Central Command said it remains open. Indian casualties reported: Three Indian nationals were killed after a US strike hit a tanker near Oman, according to Indian authorities. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.