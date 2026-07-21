US-Iran War News Live Updates: US strikes Iran again after Trump warns of strong retaliation for deaths of service members

Vehicles drive past a monument depicting the clenched fist of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28, in Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran. (Photo: AP)

The United States has carried out a tenth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, with Iranian state media reporting explosions in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and other locations. The escalation comes as Iran’s president described the country as being in a “full-scale war,” even as diplomats continued talks aimed at de-escalation.

What is happening on the ground: Iranian media identified strikes near Tabriz, believed to house underground missile facilities, and Bushehr, home to Iran’s only operating civilian nuclear plant. US Central Command described the targets as covering military command centers, air-defense and coastal surveillance sites, along with missile, drone and communications infrastructure. President Trump warned on social media that Tehran would face steep consequences for American service member deaths, according to CNN. Jordan said it intercepted three Iranian missiles, while Kuwait and Bahrain also reported activity tied to Iran’s expanding attacks on US-hosting Gulf states. US is increasing its fighter jet presence in the Middle East as Trump weighs further options, with dozens of aerial refueling aircraft having arrived in Israel and more en route.

Story continues below this ad Five latest developments: Iranian state media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Sirik and other locations as US Central Command carried out another round of attacks.

The president said on social media that Iran would face severe consequences for the deaths of American service members.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia after the two sides exchanged fire last week for the first time in years.

Jordan said it shot down three missiles launched from Iran, while Kuwait reported intercepting “hostile targets” and air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

The Pentagon is boosting fighter jet numbers in the region and sending additional refueling aircraft to Israel, as officials disclosed nearly 100 US troops have suffered mostly minor injuries since July 7. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US. Live Updates

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