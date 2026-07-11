US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran may be rebuilding nuclear facilities, show satellite pics

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that 1,000 missiles are locked to destroy country. (AP)

Satellite imagery analysed by CNN appears to show fresh activity at Iranian nuclear sites, raising questions over whether Tehran has begun rebuilding parts of its nuclear programme. The satellite images were obtained by the Institute for Science and International Security(ISIS). Notably, a memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran with the US in late June, in which it had reportedly agreed to halt all military nuclear programmes. The CNN-ISIS findings come as President Donald Trump has indicated the agreement may no longer be in effect after ordering fresh strikes on Iran.

US reiterates military option against Iran: Senior US officials said Washington is insisting on several conditions for any agreement with Tehran, including strict limits on Iran’s nuclear programme and the transfer of its nuclear material. They also said the US has military options in place to ensure Iran’s nuclear sites remain inaccessible if diplomacy fails, Al Jazeera reported.

Story continues below this ad Iran Foreign Minister says ‘there can only be mutual compliance’ after US sanctions: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the Trump administration of breaching the interim agreement by imposing fresh sanctions, saying Tehran had “so far kept its word” while Washington had repeatedly violated its commitments. In a post on X, Araghchi said the sanctions marked another US breach of the memorandum of understanding and warned that “there can only be mutual compliance” going forward. Latest developments: Washington demands Iran to issue a public statement today pledging safe passage and to stop attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry have said that any US breach of its commitments under the MoU will be met with “reciprocal action”.

The US has imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions following Tehran’s resumption of attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran completed the burial of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as leadership transition questions persist. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 11, 2026 09:28 AM IST Trump warns Iran of 'complete decimation' over assassination threat US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran that the United States was prepared to "completely decimate" the country if Tehran succeeded in assassinating him. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded" and claimed the "orders have been given" in the event of such an attack. Read more

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