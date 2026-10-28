US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran says oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of Hormuz

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Saudi Arabia said shrapnel from two ballistic missiles caused material damage in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 27. Saudi authorities blamed the debris on two Houthi missiles that were shot down over the capital. The Saudi-led coalition said it also stopped three more Houthi missiles and four drones during the day. The Houthis, a group based in Yemen, claimed attacks on the Ras Tanura refinery and on two military transport jets at Najran airport. Those claims have not been confirmed. At the same time, Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, and talks on the war took place in Moscow.
What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz: The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipping, is at the centre of fresh tension. Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after it hit mines in waters east of the strait. Iran’s Hormuz authority also said it will take action against a shipping company, though the reports did not say which firm or what the action would be. Hormuz was on the agenda in Moscow, where the ruler of Qatar and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the war and the strait, the Emir’s office said. Oil prices slipped 1% during the day.
Story continues below this ad
Key world developments
- Riyadh hit by debris: Saudi Arabia said shrapnel from two ballistic missiles caused material damage in the capital. The reports did not give details of the damage.
- Coalition stops more attacks: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi missiles and four drones, and later two more ballistic missiles.
- Houthi claims: The group said it attacked the Ras Tanura refinery and two military transport jets at Najran airport. A Houthi official also said Egypt’s military support for Saudi Arabia amounted to backing a “declaration of war”.
- Fighting near Bab al-Mandeb: The Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition forces both claimed gains in heavy fighting near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.
- Talks in Moscow: Pezeshkian told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Middle East is “capable of resolving our problems” without US involvement.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd