US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran says oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of Hormuz

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia said shrapnel from two ballistic missiles caused material damage in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 27. Saudi authorities blamed the debris on two Houthi missiles that were shot down over the capital. The Saudi-led coalition said it also stopped three more Houthi missiles and four drones during the day. The Houthis, a group based in Yemen, claimed attacks on the Ras Tanura refinery and on two military transport jets at Najran airport. Those claims have not been confirmed. At the same time, Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after hitting mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, and talks on the war took place in Moscow.

What is happening in the Strait of Hormuz: The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil shipping, is at the centre of fresh tension. Iran said an oil tanker caught fire after it hit mines in waters east of the strait. Iran’s Hormuz authority also said it will take action against a shipping company, though the reports did not say which firm or what the action would be. Hormuz was on the agenda in Moscow, where the ruler of Qatar and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the war and the strait, the Emir’s office said. Oil prices slipped 1% during the day.

Story continues below this ad Key world developments Riyadh hit by debris: Saudi Arabia said shrapnel from two ballistic missiles caused material damage in the capital. The reports did not give details of the damage.

Saudi Arabia said shrapnel from two ballistic missiles caused material damage in the capital. The reports did not give details of the damage. Coalition stops more attacks: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi missiles and four drones, and later two more ballistic missiles.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted three Houthi missiles and four drones, and later two more ballistic missiles. Houthi claims: The group said it attacked the Ras Tanura refinery and two military transport jets at Najran airport. A Houthi official also said Egypt’s military support for Saudi Arabia amounted to backing a “declaration of war”.

The group said it attacked the Ras Tanura refinery and two military transport jets at Najran airport. A Houthi official also said Egypt’s military support for Saudi Arabia amounted to backing a “declaration of war”. Fighting near Bab al-Mandeb: The Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition forces both claimed gains in heavy fighting near the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

The Houthis and Saudi-backed coalition forces both claimed gains in heavy fighting near the Bab al-Mandeb strait. Talks in Moscow: Pezeshkian told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Middle East is “capable of resolving our problems” without US involvement. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 28, 2026 07:34 AM IST Trump says Iran war can end ‘whenever I want it to’ US President Donald Trump says the war with Iran can end whenever he wants, but insists that Tehran must declare it will never have a nuclear weapon. Speaking at an election rally in Lubbock, Texas, Trump said: “Somebody asked me before, ‘When will the war in Iran end?’ I said, ‘Whenever I want it to end.'” He added that the war could end “very quick”, but that it needed to end “properly”, with a clear statement that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon. Oct 28, 2026 07:33 AM IST Saudi Arabia airlines resume limited India flights from Riyadh Airlines in Saudi Arabia continue to operate flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah, while limited services have also begun from Riyadh, the Indian Embassy has said. In an update, the embassy said flynas was among the airlines operating flights to India from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Indian nationals have been advised to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines and check their flight status before travelling. Oct 28, 2026 07:31 AM IST Iran’s foreign minister calls Jordanian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, in a statement posted on his Telegram channel, says that he held a phone conversation with Jordan’s Ayman Safadi today in order to discuss “regional developments”. Araghchi “emphasized the need for serious action by Islamic countries and the international community to address the ongoing genocide and expansionism of the Israeli regime”, according to the statement, and “stressed that restoring security to the region requires halting aggressive and interventionist actions by the United States”. Oct 28, 2026 07:29 AM IST We are starting a new live blog to bring you the latest updates on Iran and the US.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd