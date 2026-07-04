US-Iran war live: Iran readies state funeral for slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as US agrees to halt talks for a week

Women react as they walk to pay their respects near the coffins of Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members, on the day international delegates participate in a farewell ceremony for Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 during Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran, at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran July 3, 2026.

The week-long ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei begin in Tehran, where Khamenei’s body will lie in state before a procession through Tehran, Qom and Iraq’s Karbala, ahead of his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. His body will be taken through several Iranian cities before travelling to neighbouring Iraq as part of days-long mourning ceremonies. Iranian authorities have called on citizens, government officials and members of paramilitary groups to participate in large public gatherings to pay their final respects.

A portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque as preparations are underway ahead of his dayslong funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP) A portrait of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hangs at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque as preparations are underway ahead of his dayslong funeral ceremonies in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran calls for mass participation: Calling his death “the beginning of a new chapter of national unity”, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged massive public participation, describing the funeral as a demonstration of Iran’s resilience and solidarity. Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on February 28, and the funeral was delayed for months after as the conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States was still underway.

Story continues below this ad Who is representing India at the funeral: India has sent an official delegation to represent the nation at the funeral ceremony. The delegation is led by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, accompanied by MEA officials. Congress leader Salman Khurshid is representing the party, while BJP president Nitin Nabin, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi also received invitations. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 06:01 AM IST In photos: Day one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral comes to a close Day one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral comes to a close. Jul 4, 2026 05:59 AM IST In Photos: Day one of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s funeral comes to a close Photos: Associated Press (AP) Jul 4, 2026 05:38 AM IST Russia sends Medvedev to Khamenei funeral in Tehran Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, traveled to Tehran on Friday to attend funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Medvedev met with Iranian officials during the visit and offered condolences on behalf of Russia's leadership and people. "On behalf of the leadership and people of Russia, I extend our deepest condolences over the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei," Medvedev wrote in a post on X. "We mourn this immeasurable loss alongside the Iranian people." On behalf of the leadership and people of Russia, I extend our deepest condolences over the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. We mourn this immeasurable loss alongside the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/kje2Jus1MW — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 3, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 05:24 AM IST Saudi deputy foreign minister pays respects at Khamenei funeral Saudi Arabia’s Vice Foreign Minister Walid al-Khuraiji and a delegation unexpectedly attended the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In March, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud urged Iran to ‘recalculate’ its strategy following repeated strikes on US bases in the kingdom, saying tolerance for attacks on Gulf states is limited. Jul 4, 2026 04:59 AM IST Iran tightens security ahead of Khamenei's funeral Iranian authorities tightened security around the site of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral Friday as preparations continued ahead of the state ceremony in Tehran. Police established multiple security checkpoints around the complex, while barricades and road closures kept vehicles more than half a mile from the funeral venue, according to reporters on the ground. Large portraits of Khamenei, black mourning flags and red banners symbolizing martyrdom and vengeance lined the area surrounding the complex as officials prepared for crowds expected to attend the funeral. Authorities closed nearby roads hours before the scheduled ceremony, with some drivers reportedly caught off guard by the early restrictions. The funeral comes as Iran continues its political transition following Khamenei's death and as negotiations with the United States remain paused until after the ceremonies conclude. Jul 4, 2026 04:54 AM IST Iran mourns as Khamenei funeral begins Day one of mourning for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, killed with family members at the start of the US-Israel war on Iran has concluded with more than 20 million people expected in Tehran over the coming days. Netanyahu and Trump will hold an in-person meeting in the US soon, the Israeli PM's office says. Iran's army commander vows to "avenge blood" against those who killed Ayatollah Khamenei.

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