Iran war live: US and Iran ‘will stand down for now,’ Trump administration official says

Under the memorandum of understanding, Iran agreed to make "arrangements using its best efforts" to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait. (File Photo)

The United States and Iran have exchanged fire despite a fragile ceasefire agreement, with Washington saying Iranian drone and missile strikes over the weekend failed to hit their intended targets as both sides struggled to contain a conflict that is now spilling into the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon and Gaza.

Strikes miss targets, talks still planned: A US official said the wave of Iranian drone and missile fire late Saturday did not hit its intended targets. Tehran said it had struck US military installations in Gulf countries in retaliation for earlier American strikes on Iranian sites. Despite the exchange, a senior Trump administration official said diplomatic talks remain on track for the coming days, according to CNN.

Story continues below this ad The weekend strikes are testing a US-Iran agreement intended to halt hostilities during 60 days of technical negotiations. Neither side has publicly moved to de-escalate. The two countries have since agreed to meet in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to discuss outstanding disputes, Axios reported. Latest Developments Hormuz standoff deepens: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said control of the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran, warning that any attempt to bypass Iran’s preferred route will cause tension and escalation. Commercial vessel operators say the interim agreement is not reflected in conditions on the waterway.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said control of the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran, warning that any attempt to bypass Iran’s preferred route will cause tension and escalation. Commercial vessel operators say the interim agreement is not reflected in conditions on the waterway. Doha talks confirmed: The US and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and hold talks in the Qatari capital on Tuesday to resolve the Hormuz dispute, according to Axios.

The US and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and hold talks in the Qatari capital on Tuesday to resolve the Hormuz dispute, according to Axios. Lebanon complicates deal: Iran has demanded a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon as a condition of any final agreement with Washington, further straining peace efforts.

Iran has demanded a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon as a condition of any final agreement with Washington, further straining peace efforts. Lebanon framework rejected: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Beirut’s framework agreement with Israel will not pass and will not be implemented, saying it fails to guarantee Lebanese rights. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk’s live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates

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