US-Iran War Live Updates: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Iran’s Mahshahr as US strikes enter third hour

Cargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)

The United States has launched a new round of strikes on Iran, just hours after a large-scale air assault that Washington says struck dozens of Iranian military sites. The latest escalation comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked US bases across the Gulf over the weekend and declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed until further notice,” raising alarm over a wider regional war. Explosions have also been reported in Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas, while several US allies in the region say they came under Iranian fire.

Latest Developments:

Fresh US strikes: The US military says it has carried out a new round of strikes on Iran, hours after an earlier assault it says hit dozens of Iranian military targets.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions: A US military spokesperson said the latest strikes followed an Iranian attack on another commercial vessel in the strait, with Washington and Tehran offering conflicting accounts of maritime traffic in the waterway.

Gulf nations under fire: Kuwait reported strikes on border posts and an oil rig, Qatar reported injuries from interceptions, and Oman, Jordan and the UAE also reported detecting Iranian fire over the weekend.

Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas: Iran says 10 to 11 “enemy projectiles” targeted Qeshm Island, with explosions also reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

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