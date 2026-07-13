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US-Iran War Live Updates: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Iran’s Mahshahr as US strikes enter third hour

US launches new strikes on Iran, Tehran shuts the Strait of Hormuz and hits Gulf bases, as fears grow of a wider regional conflict.

Strait of HormuzCargo ships near the Strait of Hormuz. (File Photo)

The United States has launched a new round of strikes on Iran, just hours after a large-scale air assault that Washington says struck dozens of Iranian military sites. The latest escalation comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked US bases across the Gulf over the weekend and declared the Strait of Hormuz “closed until further notice,” raising alarm over a wider regional war. Explosions have also been reported in Iran’s port city of Bandar Abbas, while several US allies in the region say they came under Iranian fire.

Latest Developments:

Fresh US strikes: The US military says it has carried out a new round of strikes on Iran, hours after an earlier assault it says hit dozens of Iranian military targets.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions: A US military spokesperson said the latest strikes followed an Iranian attack on another commercial vessel in the strait, with Washington and Tehran offering conflicting accounts of maritime traffic in the waterway.

Gulf nations under fire: Kuwait reported strikes on border posts and an oil rig, Qatar reported injuries from interceptions, and Oman, Jordan and the UAE also reported detecting Iranian fire over the weekend.

Qeshm Island and Bandar Abbas: Iran says 10 to 11 “enemy projectiles” targeted Qeshm Island, with explosions also reported in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.

Live Updates
Jul 13, 2026 06:52 AM IST
Iran claims it destroyed US HIMARS launchers in retaliatory Kuwait strike

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Sunday that its retaliatory attack on Kuwait targeted US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, according to Iran's state-affiliated Fars News Agency.

Jul 13, 2026 06:50 AM IST
CENTCOM rejects Iran's claims US troops were killed in Kuwait strikes

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday pushed back on what it called “Iranian propaganda claims” that American service members were killed during strikes in Kuwait.

“Iranian propaganda claimed today that three American service members were killed in Kuwait by strikes from Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

“There are zero reports of US service member deaths or injuries in the region,” the agency added.

Jul 13, 2026 06:47 AM IST
US launches new strikes against Iran targeting threats to ships in the Strait of Hormuz

The US military began launching additional strikes against Iranian targets early Sunday evening, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Jul 13, 2026 06:45 AM IST
US shoots down Iranian missile, drone after shipping attack

IRGC forces fired at commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz within the past hour, according to CNN, citing US military officials.

US aircraft subsequently shot down an Iranian cruise missile and a one-way attack drone, the report said.

The reported engagement came as US forces carried out another round of strikes against Iran aimed at degrading Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Jul 13, 2026 06:43 AM IST
Oil jumps 3% after US, Iran escalate strikes in Mideast

Oil prices jumped on Monday as Iran expanded strikes on Gulf states following attacks by the United States, threatening energy shipments via the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.34, or 3.08%, to $78.35 by 2311 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.21, or 3.09%, to $73.62 a barrel.

Over the weekend, ⁠Tehran ​extended strikes on Qatar and the United Arab Emirates while the US launched further strikes on Iran, the latest in a cycle of attacks and counter-attacks over shipping through the strait.

Jul 13, 2026 06:27 AM IST
One killed, four wounded In US strike on water pumping station in Iran's Mahshahr

One person was killed and four wounded in a US strike on a water pumping station in Iran's Mahshahr, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, Reuters said.

Jul 13, 2026 06:25 AM IST
US strikes are ongoing after more than three hours, US official says

US strikes against Iran are ongoing, more than three hours after they began, according to a US official, a relatively long time compared with recent strikes.

US Central Command said earlier that forces began launching strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET Sunday “to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

Central Command said President Donald Trump “directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.”

Jul 13, 2026 06:25 AM IST
What happened so far

The US launched fresh strikes on Iran, hours after a major air assault that hit dozens of Iranian military targets. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases in the Gulf and firing at a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. Several Gulf nations, including Kuwait and Qatar, reported coming under Iranian fire over the weekend.

5 Key Points:

  • US carried out fresh strikes on Iran, hours after an earlier large-scale assault on Iranian military sites.
  • Iran fired at US military bases in the Gulf region over the weekend.
  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard fired at a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, disputing US claims about maritime traffic.
  • Kuwait reported strikes on border posts and an oil rig from Iranian fire.
  • Qatar reported injuries, while Oman, Jordan and the UAE also said they detected Iranian fire.

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