US-Iran War Live Updates: US launches new Iran strikes after IRGC declares Strait of Hormuz ‘closed’

At the ⁠International Maritime Organization's meeting, protection of ‌vital shipping lanes was discussed. Gulf countries, the United States and Iran clashed over the future of the strait, according to a Reuters report. (Reuters file photo)

The US military carried out a third round of strikes against Iran on Saturday, after Revolutionary Guard forces struck a Cyprus-flagged container ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to US Central Command. The ship, identified as the M/V GFS Galaxy, caught fire and suffered serious damage to its engine room; one crew member is unaccounted for. CENTCOM said the strikes, ordered by President Trump, aim to keep pressure on Iran’s capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the strait. Trump has separately said roughly 1,000 US missiles are trained on Iran, with more in reserve, and warned of an overwhelming response if Tehran tries to have him killed.

Iran has reportedly told US officials privately that the ship attack was the work of a rogue faction and said it wants to negotiate, even as it publicly blames Washington for breaking their agreement. Hardliners within the Revolutionary Guard have called for retaliation over the killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei, including threats against Trump, though US intelligence has not identified a concrete new plot. Iran’s Guard navy says it has shut the Strait of Hormuz to shipping until further notice, blaming outside interference and warning of a harsh response to any further US action.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB says three blasts were heard in Bandar Abbas and two in Sirik, both in southern Iran.

US forces began a new round of strikes at 7:15 p.m. ET Saturday, targeting Iran after the attack on the container ship.

Citing a US official, Axios says American forces are hitting Iranian targets in the area around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Press TV says blasts occurred in both locations but gave no details on cause or damage.

Iran’s Guard navy says it fired a warning shot at a ship that ignored orders to change course, and says the strait will stay closed until further notice, threatening severe retaliation for further US action. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 12, 2026 06:27 AM IST Bushehr official says no casualties reported after US strikes Ehsan Jahanian, Bushehr province’s deputy governor for political, security and social affairs, says no casualties have been reported so far after attacks on several cities in the southern Iranian province. Jul 12, 2026 06:27 AM IST Military site hit in Iran’s Bushehr amid US attacks According to the IRIB state broadcaster, at least 12 explosions have been heard in different parts of the province. These include five in the port city of Bandar-e Deyr, four in Asaluyeh and three in the city of Bushehr. Meanwhile, the Student News Network TV, an Iranian news agency, citing an IRIB reporter said military barracks in the Risheh neighbourhood of Bushehr was hit and that blasts were also reported in the city of Kangan. Jul 12, 2026 06:19 AM IST More than 10 explosions reported in Jask The IRNA news agency says more than 10 explosions have been heard in the port city of Jask in the southern Hormozgan province. Jul 12, 2026 06:17 AM IST US says it launched strikes against Iran after attack on Cyprus-flagged container ship he US military said on Saturday it launched a new round of strikes against ⁠Iran ​after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces attacked ​a Cyprus-flagged container ​ship transiting ⁠the Strait of Hormuz. "A civilian ‌crew member is missing and the vessel is unable to continue the ⁠journey ⁠due to an onboard fire ⁠and ‌significant engineroom ​damage," the US ‌Central Command said in ‌a statement on ​X. The ​US ​Central Command said the ​strikes were carried ⁠out at the direction of President ‌Donald ⁠Trump. Jul 12, 2026 06:16 AM IST US military strikes Iranian targets near Strait of Hormuz The US military is conducting strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official. Jul 12, 2026 06:15 AM IST IRIB reports explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday that three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and two explosions in Sirik, both in southern Iran. Jul 12, 2026 06:11 AM IST Explosions reported in southern Iran, according to state-run media Explosions were reported in the southern Iranian cities of Bushehr and Asaluyeh in the early hours of Sunday, according to Iran’s state-run Press TV. The reports come as the US says it targeted Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces struck a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC claimed that the vessel had been crossing the strait through an unauthorized route. Jul 12, 2026 06:10 AM IST US says fresh strikes target Iran after attack on commercial ship US says fresh strikes target Iran after attack on commercial ship. At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026 Jul 12, 2026 06:10 AM IST Air defense system activated in Bandar Mahshahr - report Iran’s Mehr News reported on Saturday an air defense system was activated in Bandar Mahshahr, located in Khuzestan province. Jul 12, 2026 06:09 AM IST US official says strikes hit Iranian missile, drone and radar sites A senior US official said American strikes targeted Iranian air surveillance radars, missile and drone storage facilities, missile and UAV launch sites, maritime surveillance radars and surface-to-air missile launchers, Axios reported. Jul 12, 2026 06:04 AM IST Hegseth says Iran will ‘pay’ for ‘poor choice’ US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has posted on X, sayig: “Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay.” Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay. https://t.co/8m4fEfgrXv — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 11, 2026 Jul 12, 2026 06:03 AM IST IRIB reports explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday that three explosions were heard in Bandar Abbas and two explosions in Sirik, both in southern Iran. Jul 12, 2026 06:03 AM IST What's happened so far Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy says it has shut the strait until further notice, blaming outside interference in the waterway. It says a vessel was hit with a warning shot after ignoring orders to change course, and warned of a "severe" response to any further US or allied action. Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi said avenging what he called US-Israeli aggression remains a lasting priority, and that those responsible would be held accountable. Axios reported an IRGC missile struck a commercial ship in the strait, causing heavy damage, citing a US official. Iran's Press TV reported blasts in both southern cities, without giving details on cause or damage. Axios reported American forces were hitting Iranian targets in the area, citing a US official. US Central Command said its forces began a new wave of strikes at 7:15 p.m. ET, in response to an alleged IRGC attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy in the strait. One crew member is missing, and the vessel was disabled by fire and engine-room damage. Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported three blasts in Bandar Abbas and two in Sirik, both in southern Iran.

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