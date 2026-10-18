US Iran War Live Updates: Saudi Arabia says intercepted 4 drones over Riyadh, other regions

Black smoke and flames rise from an oil facility in an industrial area in southern Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP Photo)

The United States and Iran each claim control of the Strait of Hormuz, as attacks on commercial ships continue in the key oil route. The navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that the strait is “closed”, while US Central Command (CENTCOM) says it remains open and that most ships pass through safely. Five tankers have been hit since Friday, and the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says one of them was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a small boat. UKMTO has logged 135 incidents in the strait since the Iran-US conflict began. At the same time, drones were shot down over Saudi Arabia, and Egypt’s president has asked parliament to approve help for Riyadh.

What the US and Iran are saying about the strait: CENTCOM spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told Fox News Digital that about 97 per cent of ships trying to cross the strait have done so without being hit by an Iranian projectile. He said the US military has helped protect thousands of vessels and that traffic was still moving on Saturday. “It is open, it is available for transit,” he said.

Story continues below this ad The IRGC said a supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil hit a sea mine while trying to pass through what it calls the “unauthorised” strait. Iran’s ISNA agency said the blast caused a severe fire. Key World developments The IRGC navy says the Strait of Hormuz is “closed”, while CENTCOM says it is open and 97 per cent of ships get through safely.

Five tankers have been reported hit since Friday, including one struck by an RPG fired from a small boat, per UKMTO.

The GFS Pride container ship was hit by an Iranian projectile on Wednesday and sank while under tow; UKMTO has logged 135 incidents in the strait.

The Saudi-led coalition says it shot down four drones over Riyadh, Eastern and Southern provinces, and destroyed two missile launch platforms in Yemen’s Saada.

Egypt’s President Sisi has asked parliament to approve support for Saudi Arabia, and a Yemeni minister said Houthi missiles landed 500 metres from a Yemenia Airways flight. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 18, 2026 05:32 AM IST Oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz: IRGC Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday said two oil tankers were on fire in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting mines in the waterway at the heart of the Middle East war. Tehran seized control over Hormuz after the start of the war in late February, choking off the strait that normally carries about one-fifth of global oil consumption. "A supertanker in violation of regulations, carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil and attempting to pass illegally through the Strait of Hormuz, struck a mine, triggering an explosion and a fierce fire," the Revolutionary Guards said. The statement did not specify the exact location of the incident. Oct 18, 2026 05:32 AM IST Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones over Riyadh, other regions Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that it had intercepted four drones, including over the capital Riyadh, as the country comes under repeated fire from Yemen's Houthis. "We have intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the regions of Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and the South," Turki al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed group, wrote on X. Oct 18, 2026 05:31 AM IST Hello, and welcome to our live coverage. We will bring you the latest updates from around the world throughout the day.

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