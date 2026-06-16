US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump calls $300bn Iran payment report ‘Fake News’ amid peace deal

Shiite women take pictures of a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran", in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump on Monday pushed back sharply against financial reporting around the landmark US-Iran peace deal, calling claims that Washington would pay Tehran $300 million “Fake News put out by the Dumocrats,” while declaring in the same Truth Social post that “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon” his most direct public endorsement yet of a key non-proliferation clause in the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides.

Signing set for Friday in Switzerland: Trump and Iran declared they had reached an initial agreement intended to end more than three months of war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday, 19 June, in Switzerland. Final negotiations will have a 60-day window focusing on nuclear weapons development, remaining sanctions, and UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions regarding Iran.

Story continues below this ad 5 latest developments Deal confirmed : The US-Iran agreement, set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, will formally put an end to the war launched on 28 February by the US and Israel against the Iranian regime, which subsequently spread across the Middle East.

: The US-Iran agreement, set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, will formally put an end to the war launched on 28 February by the US and Israel against the Iranian regime, which subsequently spread across the Middle East. Hormuz reopening, oil prices tumble: Trump on Sunday authorised the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade. The price of US crude oil fell more than 4.5% to $80 per barrel its lowest level since early March while Brent crude also tumbled about 4% to $83.

Trump on Sunday authorised the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the immediate removal of the US naval blockade. The price of US crude oil fell more than 4.5% to $80 per barrel its lowest level since early March while Brent crude also tumbled about 4% to $83. Nuclear clause in, stockpile unresolved: Vice President Vance said Iran has “committed to destroy and dispose of their stockpile of highly enriched material,” but the MOU gives both sides 60 days to work out the specifics. Trump on Truth Social declared Iran has agreed to never possess a nuclear weapon, calling it his most public assertion of the clause so far.

Vice President Vance said Iran has “committed to destroy and dispose of their stockpile of highly enriched material,” but the MOU gives both sides 60 days to work out the specifics. Trump on Truth Social declared Iran has agreed to never possess a nuclear weapon, calling it his most public assertion of the clause so far. Netanyahu struggle ‘not over’: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is not a party to the negotiated deal but stated he and Trump are “in full agreement” that Iran must not be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is not a party to the negotiated deal but stated he and Trump are “in full agreement” that Iran must not be permitted to obtain nuclear weapons. Israel-Lebanon flashpoint threatens deal: Israel said its forces would not withdraw from territory seized in Lebanon, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Israeli strikes there must completely halt and that Washington bears responsibility. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jun 16, 2026 10:25 AM IST Iran won’t ever have nuclear weapon with or without deal, fight not over: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday said the joint US-Israeli military campaign against Iran saved his country from what he described as the threat of “nuclear annihilation,” while warning that Israel’s fight against Tehran and its regional proxies was “not over”. Jun 16, 2026 10:11 AM IST What’s in the Iran-US deal? 14-point memorandum reportedly covers Hormuz, sanctions, $300 billion rebuild US and Iranian officials said they had reached an agreement to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a preliminary pact that sent oil prices falling but leaves the fate of Tehran’s nuclear programme to further negotiations. While still a framework, the deal marked the biggest breakthrough towards resolving the conflict that has killed thousands and upended energy markets since it began with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February. Jun 16, 2026 10:08 AM IST What all you need to know MoU signed: US President Donald Trump says the memorandum of understanding with Iran is “all signed” and the Strait of Hormuz will be fully open by Friday. Shipping resumes: Three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships have already crossed the Strait after the US lifted its naval blockade, Iranian media reports. Israel’s stance: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says Israeli troops will stay in southern Lebanon despite the US-Iran agreement. Lebanon ground situation: Displaced Lebanese are returning to the south as Israeli troops and Hezbollah keep trading fire in the area.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd