US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says US and Israel must ‘finish the job’

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on October 25 that “there will not be a strike today” on Iran, easing fears of immediate military action. Earlier, he had said Washington might have to “finish the job”, or it could reach a deal with Tehran. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators travelled to the Iranian capital in a US-coordinated effort to lower regional tensions. Iran’s parliament speaker said the US had entered a “quagmire” through its own miscalculations and must now find a way out. President Masoud Pezeshkian also blamed Washington for the war, but said Tehran should still push to conclude a peace deal.

What Trump said: Trump told reporters there would be no strike on Sunday. Earlier, he said the US could either “finish the job” or agree to a deal with Iran, leaving both options open. He mocked a reporter who asked about possible strikes, while Tehran said the US had derailed the talks.

Story continues below this ad Key World developments Iran says US is stuck: Iran’s parliament speaker said Washington has entered a “quagmire” and must “take the necessary steps to extricate” itself. Pezeshkian called the Americans “cowards” who “messed everything up”, yet said Iran should still seek a peace deal.

Iran’s parliament speaker said Washington has entered a “quagmire” and must “take the necessary steps to extricate” itself. Pezeshkian called the Americans “cowards” who “messed everything up”, yet said Iran should still seek a peace deal. No change in Tehran’s policy: Iran’s foreign minister said talk of war had come up again, but his country would not change its policies.

Iran’s foreign minister said talk of war had come up again, but his country would not change its policies. Qatar steps in: Qatari mediators are in Tehran in an effort coordinated with the US to ease tensions in the region.

Qatari mediators are in Tehran in an effort coordinated with the US to ease tensions in the region. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed Houthi ballistic missiles and drones fired at the kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed Houthi ballistic missiles and drones fired at the kingdom. Netanyahu warns Iran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran may try to disrupt Israel’s election, adding: “don’t test us”. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction, and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 26, 2026 05:37 AM IST Trump says US and Israel must ‘finish the job’ US President Donald Trump urged Israelis Sunday to vote for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, touting their joint military actions against Iran and saying the two countries must “finish the job that we started.” “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. Trump said Operation Midnight Hammer had stopped Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and added that Operation Epic Fury had left Tehran with “No Navy, No Air Force” and its military and economy “in shambles.” Oct 26, 2026 05:24 AM IST Yemen condemns attacks on Mecca and Medina Yemen’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is condemning Houthi attacks on Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. In a statement on X, the ministry also “denounced the continued targeting of the Kingdom’s cities and facilities, and the resulting injuries among civilians and damage to property in Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah”. The internationally recognised Yemeni government issued separate statements welcoming and reaffirming Pope Leo’s earlier condemnation of attacks on Taiz. Yemen also called for international action to end the siege of Taiz and to protect civilians. #yemen welcomes the Pope’s appeal on #taiz and calls for international action to end the siege and protect civilians https://t.co/EuMYDmbANR https://t.co/27AubRjGFD — وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) October 25, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 05:23 AM IST Qatari mediators in Tehran in US-coordinated effort to ease regional tensions Qatari mediators were in Tehran on Sunday as part of an effort to de-escalate regional tensions in coordination with the United States, an official briefed on the situation told Reuters. Oct 26, 2026 05:17 AM IST Watch: Yemeni forces strike Houthi positions Yemen’s army media account has released a video showing drones from the 6th Military Region targeting Houthi militia positions, trenches and military equipment on the Al Jawf fronts. #aljawf Video showing the 6th military region drones targeting Houthis terrorist militia breastworks, trenches & material on Aljawf fronts https://t.co/Yb6gSAoJJn — Yemen Army Media (@Yemenarmyeng) October 25, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 05:13 AM IST Trump says US will not strike Iran on Sunday Trump said the United States would not strike Iran on Sunday, telling reporters before departing for Michigan that no military action was planned for the day, Iran International reported. Oct 26, 2026 05:12 AM IST Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us' Israel's PM Netanyahu said that Iran and its allies might try to disrupt Tuesday's Israeli elections, warning the Islamic republic against any hostile acts. "We have intelligence signs that our enemies, Iran and its proxies, could challenge us with attacks in order to disrupt the elections," Netanyahu said in a video released by his office on Sunday, noting the military was ready for both defensive and offensive operations. "Don't test us. You will suffer disproportionate blows." Oct 26, 2026 05:08 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Stay with us through the day for the latest updates on Iran, the US and Israel, along with major news from around the world.

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