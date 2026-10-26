US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump says US and Israel must ‘finish the job’

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump said on October 25 that “there will not be a strike today” on Iran, easing fears of immediate military action. Earlier, he had said Washington might have to “finish the job”, or it could reach a deal with Tehran. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators travelled to the Iranian capital in a US-coordinated effort to lower regional tensions. Iran’s parliament speaker said the US had entered a “quagmire” through its own miscalculations and must now find a way out. President Masoud Pezeshkian also blamed Washington for the war, but said Tehran should still push to conclude a peace deal.
What Trump said: Trump told reporters there would be no strike on Sunday. Earlier, he said the US could either “finish the job” or agree to a deal with Iran, leaving both options open. He mocked a reporter who asked about possible strikes, while Tehran said the US had derailed the talks.
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Key World developments
- Iran says US is stuck: Iran’s parliament speaker said Washington has entered a “quagmire” and must “take the necessary steps to extricate” itself. Pezeshkian called the Americans “cowards” who “messed everything up”, yet said Iran should still seek a peace deal.
- No change in Tehran’s policy: Iran’s foreign minister said talk of war had come up again, but his country would not change its policies.
- Qatar steps in: Qatari mediators are in Tehran in an effort coordinated with the US to ease tensions in the region.
- Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia: The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed Houthi ballistic missiles and drones fired at the kingdom.
- Netanyahu warns Iran: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran may try to disrupt Israel’s election, adding: “don’t test us”.
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