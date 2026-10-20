US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran’s UN envoy warns against US, Israel’s ‘relentless threats’

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)
An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that Iran will hit “nine countries” if the United States strikes its military bases or petrochemical sites again. The warning came on October 19 as the war entered its eighth month and fighting spread across the region. In Yemen, a Houthi missile attack on a government training centre has killed dozens of people.
Iran’s foreign minister says the US started the war “without Iran doing anything wrong” and, eight months on, cannot find a way out. Donald Trump, for his part, claims the US will “soon finish the job” in Iran. Tehran says the US is to blame for “insecurity” in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s president says his country is ready to settle regional issues through talks. Several US embassies in the Middle East have sent out identical security alerts to Americans, citing the threat of attack from Iran or from the Iran-backed Houthis.
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Key world developments
- Iran has warned it will respond against “nine countries” if the US hits its military bases or petrochemical sites again.
- The Houthi missile strike in Shabwa, Yemen, has killed at least 50 to 58 people, with the toll expected to rise.
- Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, will visit Tehran on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reports, and Russia’s foreign minister is also due in Iran.
- Lebanon’s President Aoun says Israel has not kept to the framework agreement, while Egypt’s foreign minister urged Iran’s foreign minister to work for de-escalation.
- Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will have a “tremendous” election win, and Qatar said it will announce a local defence production hub.
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