US-Iran War Live Updates: Tehran’s UN envoy warns against US, Israel’s ‘relentless threats’

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has warned that Iran will hit “nine countries” if the United States strikes its military bases or petrochemical sites again. The warning came on October 19 as the war entered its eighth month and fighting spread across the region. In Yemen, a Houthi missile attack on a government training centre has killed dozens of people.

Iran’s foreign minister says the US started the war “without Iran doing anything wrong” and, eight months on, cannot find a way out. Donald Trump, for his part, claims the US will “soon finish the job” in Iran. Tehran says the US is to blame for “insecurity” in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s president says his country is ready to settle regional issues through talks. Several US embassies in the Middle East have sent out identical security alerts to Americans, citing the threat of attack from Iran or from the Iran-backed Houthis.

Story continues below this ad Key world developments Iran has warned it will respond against “nine countries” if the US hits its military bases or petrochemical sites again.

The Houthi missile strike in Shabwa, Yemen, has killed at least 50 to 58 people, with the toll expected to rise.

Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, will visit Tehran on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reports, and Russia’s foreign minister is also due in Iran.

Lebanon’s President Aoun says Israel has not kept to the framework agreement, while Egypt’s foreign minister urged Iran’s foreign minister to work for de-escalation.

Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will have a “tremendous” election win, and Qatar said it will announce a local defence production hub. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 20, 2026 05:33 AM IST ‘Irresponsible shipowners’ risk seafarers’ lives to keep sailing Hormuz: IMO International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez says about 6,000 sailors remain trapped in the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Israel war on Iran began. “Too many vessels have been attacked, particularly in recent days. Seafarers have continued to perish in these attacks,” he told Fox News Digital. “The message is not to transit the Strait of Hormuz.” Dominguez said an increase in vessels using fraudulent registration and false flags to move cargo is contributing to the escalation. He accused “irresponsible shipowners” of risking crews’ lives to continue trading. Oct 20, 2026 05:29 AM IST Houthis claim attacks on Saudi energy facilities, airports Yemen’s Houthis said they had carried out several attacks targeting energy facilities, airports and military sites in Saudi Arabia, including an Aramco facility in Yanbu, Reuters reported. They said they had attacked the Shaybah oilfield, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha Airport, according to a statement by the group. There was no immediate comment or confirmation from Saudi authorities regarding the reported attacks. Oct 20, 2026 05:21 AM IST US sanctions pose ‘serious threat’ to Iran’s healthcare sector Iran’s High Council for Human Rights says recent US sanctions pose serious risks to people’s access to healthcare services. The government-run council, which operates under Iran’s judiciary, said the impact of economic restrictions will go beyond patients and vulnerable groups. “The humanitarian consequences of these restrictions are not limited to the importation of finished medicines,” a statement carried by state-run IRIB said. Oct 20, 2026 05:16 AM IST 14 dead, 7 injured in Colombia illegal gold mine collapse 14 people were killed and 7 others injured following the collapse of an illegal gold mine in southwestern Colombia, local authorities said on ⁠Monday. The ​accident took place in the rural Chambero sector of the Santa Barbara de ​Iscuande municipality, ​located in the ⁠province of Nariño. Search and rescue operations have concluded, ‌Nariño Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar said. The governor called on the national government, the National Mining Agency, and the Ministry of Mines and ⁠Energy to accelerate ⁠the formalization process for illegal and small-scale miners ⁠to ‌improve working conditions ​and safety standards. In ‌August, 13 people died in a similar mining ‌accident ​in the town ​of ​Policarpa, also in Nariño. Oct 20, 2026 05:15 AM IST Hegseth meets Netanyahu in unannounced visit to Israel, reports Axios US Defense Secretary Pete ⁠Hegseth ​met with ​Israeli ​Prime Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu ‌during an unannounced visit ⁠to ⁠Israel ⁠on ‌Monday, ​Axios ‌reported, citing two ‌sources ​with ​knowledge. Oct 20, 2026 05:15 AM IST More than 45% of Saudi airport departures cancelled since October 8 More than 45% of flight departures from Saudi Arabian airports have been cancelled since October 8, according to data from aviation analytics company Cirium, Reuters reported. Oct 20, 2026 05:13 AM IST IRGC threatens to attack internet cables under Hormuz Brigadier-General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has threatened communication cables passing through the Strait of Hormuz. “Seven major undersea cables pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and all of the world’s internet and commercial data depend on them,” Fars news agency quoted Mohebbi as saying. Oct 20, 2026 05:13 AM IST Trump tells Netanyahu he'll have 'tremendous' election win Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that he expected him to win a "tremendous" election victory next week, with the Israeli leader suggesting they may again attack Iran together. A day after Trump publicly endorsed Netanyahu in the close-fought October 27 election, the Israeli premier put out a video of the two right-wing leaders lavishing praise on each other by telephone. "I think you're going to have a tremendous victory, actually," Trump can be heard saying, with Netanyahu putting his mobile on speakerphone. "You're the man I want by my side, Bibi," Trump said, using Netanyahu's nickname. "Donald, we have a job to finish," Netanyahu said. "We'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it." Oct 20, 2026 05:12 AM IST Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit Tehran Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, is due to arrive in Tehran, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Reuters said there was no Pakistani confirmation of the visit. Oct 20, 2026 05:09 AM IST Hello, and welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest news from around the world as it happens.

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