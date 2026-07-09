US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran says it hit US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait in retaliation for American strikes

The US military said that it launched strikes and hit 90 targets across Iran on Thursday. (Photo/Truth Social @realDonaldTrump )

US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it launched aerial attacks and hit US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for fresh American strikes on Iranian targets.

In a statement carried by state television IRIB, IRGC said it used missiles and drones to target “key infrastructure and facilities” at US bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

Story continues below this ad IRGC warns US: The IRGC further issued a warning stating that it will expand its strikes to other American military bases across the region if the US launches any further attacks. US military says it hit over 90 Iranian targets: The US military said that it struck over 90 Iranian targets during a second night of strikes, “to further degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.” The US forces hit “approximately 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before,” CENTCOM said in a statement. Trump says Iran ‘wants to make a deal badly’: US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday (Jul 9), claimed that Iran wants to make a deal “so badly”, but questioned whether Tehran would honour any agreement, amid the escalating tensions. “We have already won militarily. They have very little left… They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly. I just don’t know if they’re worthy of making a deal. I don’t know that they’re going to honour the deal,” he said. Iran launches missile, drone attacks after fresh US airstrikes: Tehran launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar after the US carried out fresh airstrikes on military and port facilities across Iran on Thursday (Jul 9). The latest strikes come hours after Trump declared that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Iran, aimed at ending the war between Washington and Tehran, was “over”. “To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them. They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people,” the US president said on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Live Updates Jul 9, 2026 09:28 AM IST US military says it hit over 90 Iranian targets The US military said that it struck over 90 Iranian targets during a second night of strikes, "to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and innocent civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz.” The US forces hit "approximately 90 Iranian military targets including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran’s coastline. The latest strikes follow successful execution of offensive strikes in Iran the night before," CENTCOM said in a statement. https://t.co/fiKJRI9zmE — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 9, 2026

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