US-Iran War Live Updates: Iran’s IRGC launches fresh attack on Kuwait, Jordan as Trump vows new strikes

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

The US military on Wednesday reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports over Tehran’s attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz even as President Donald Trump warned that US will continue to attack Iran. The strikes led to retaliation from Iran which continued its attack on Middle Eastern nations hosting American forces. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched fresh attacks on US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait.

This comes after Trump warned that US would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges “next week” as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic. “We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate,” Trump told Fox News.

Story continues below this ad US President’s remarks come as US military strikes on Iran continued for a fourth consecutive day following the collapse of the peace talks between US and Iran to end the conflict in West Asia. According to a CNN report, representatives of the two countries remain in contact, but the Trump administration has maintained that negotiations cannot move forward while Iran continues to limit maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Five latest developments: The US military said it had ended its latest round of strikes targeting Iran. The US’ Central Command said the strikes lasted for seven hours and targeted missile and drone sites, as well as Iranian coastal defenses and naval assets.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday set fire to and destroyed US military logistics and support centre in Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah.

Trump on Tuesday ​dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee ‌on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the ​Gulf states.

Missile alert warnings went out in Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday morning as the Gulf nations faced incoming Iranian fire.

Trump on Tuesday reportedly said that more US strikes against Iran were coming over the next two days and that bridges and power plants could be targets by next week unless negotiations resume. Live Updates Jul 15, 2026 08:17 AM IST US reimposes its blockade on Iran after Tehran's attacks on ships in Strait of Hormuz The US military on Wednesday reimposed a blockade on the Iranian ports amid exchange of fire and Tehran's attacks on ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The US military said it began a fresh round of strikes "to continue ‌degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz." The Iranian blockade comes amid days of retaliatory strikes across the Middle East by Iran, which has led to a collapse of the peace deal between the two warring parties. Jul 15, 2026 08:06 AM IST Iran's IRGC says it targeted US Fifth Fleet facilities in Bahrain Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) early on Wednesday said it targeted command-and-control, logistics, fuel and military equipment facilities at ​the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. The attack was part of retaliatory strikes on US facilities in the region even as the Central Command carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets. IRGC warned that if US sought to ⁠block ⁠the region's oil and gas exports by ⁠controlling maritime ‌routes, other export ​routes serving US and allied interests could also be closed, Reuters reported.

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