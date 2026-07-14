US-Iran War News Live Updates: US resumes strikes while UAE says Iran hit tankers with missiles in Strait of Hormuz

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

The US launched a third straight night of strikes on Iran, as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz escalated following an Iranian missile attack on two UAE tankers and Trump’s announcement of a naval blockade with a 20 percent cargo toll. US Central Command said it launched a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran at 4:45pm ET on Monday, at Trump’s direction, aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas and on the islands of Kish, Qeshm and Abu Musa.

Iran said it struck US military sites in Kuwait and a vessel it called hostile to American interests. Tehran’s military command warned that any US role in managing the Strait of Hormuz would be treated as an act of war.

Story continues below this ad What happened to the UAE tankers: The UAE’s Ministry of Defence said Iranian cruise missiles struck two of its national tankers, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. One crew member an Indian national was killed, and eight others were wounded, six of them Indian and two Ukrainian, four seriously. The ministry condemned the strike as a “brazen attack” violating international law. latest developments: US strikes Iran for third straight night: Centcom said strikes began at 4:45pm ET at Trump’s direction, aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to target civilians and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Centcom said strikes began at 4:45pm ET at Trump’s direction, aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to target civilians and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. UAE tankers hit by Iranian missiles: The Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were struck in Omani waters, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others, four critically.

The Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were struck in Omani waters, killing one Indian crew member and injuring eight others, four critically. Trump announces Hormuz blockade and 20% toll: The US will resume its naval blockade of Iranian ports from Tuesday and charge a 20 percent fee on cargo transiting the strait; oil prices jumped over 9 percent.

The US will resume its naval blockade of Iranian ports from Tuesday and charge a 20 percent fee on cargo transiting the strait; oil prices jumped over 9 percent. Iran strikes back: Tehran says it hit US military sites in Kuwait and a “hostile” vessel, while warning any US role in managing the strait would be treated as an act of war.

Tehran says it hit US military sites in Kuwait and a “hostile” vessel, while warning any US role in managing the strait would be treated as an act of war. Saudi-Houthi truce breaks down: Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile; Houthis say Saudi strikes hit Sanaa’s international airport. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jul 14, 2026 08:07 AM IST US completes latest round of strikes against Iran CENTCOM said US forces completed another wave of strikes on Iran at 10:15pm ET, marking the third consecutive night of American action against Tehran. In a post on X, the command said the five-hour mission hit military targets across Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas, using precision munitions against Iranian coastal defence systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities, with the aim of further degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping. https://t.co/9ofbRK68gl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 14, 2026 Jul 14, 2026 08:02 AM IST What happened so far Centcom said the latest strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, with explosions reported in Bandar Abbas, Kish, Qeshm and Abu Musa. Iranian missiles hit the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah in Omani waters, killing one Indian national and injuring eight others, six of them Indian. The US said it would resume its naval blockade of Iranian ports and charge a 20 percent fee on cargo through the strait; oil prices surged over 9 percent. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they hit a US base in Bahrain as part of a "second phase" retaliation, alongside strikes on US sites in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels traded strikes after months of relative calm, while Trump claimed US strikes had set Iran's military "back to the Stone Ages."

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