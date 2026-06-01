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US Iran Israel War News Live Updates: US strikes Iranian sites after drone is shot down; IRGC claims retaliation

US Iran Israel War News Today Live Updates: US forces struck Iranian radar and drone facilities after the drones was shot down, with the IRGC saying it responded by hitting an airbase, as both sides continue exchanges even amid ceasefire efforts.

Iran US IsraelSmoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

US Iran Israel War News LIVE: The United States carried out what it described as “self-defence strikes” on Iranian military infrastructure after a US drone was shot down, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a retaliatory attack on a base linked to the incident.

According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted radar systems and drone command facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend. The action followed what the US called “aggressive Iranian actions”, including the downing of an MQ-1 drone over international waters, Reuters reported.

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CENTCOM said US aircraft responded by “eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships in the region”. It added that no American personnel were injured and that operations were aimed at protecting US assets during the ongoing ceasefire.

IRGC Response: Iran’s IRGC said it had targeted an airbase it claimed was used in a US strike on a communications facility in southern Iran. “Following the aggression of the US army… the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted the air base where the aggression originated and the predicted targets were destroyed,” the force said in a statement carried by Iranian media. The location of the base was not disclosed.

Rising tensions despite talks: The exchange comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, even as tensions remain high across the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that messages are still being exchanged with the US, but cautioned that “nothing is certain until a deal is finalised”.

US President Donald Trump has said he is close to reaching a “very good deal”, though reports suggest Washington is pushing for stricter conditions.

Latest Developments

  • Air raid sirens were reported in parts of northern Israel, including areas near the Lebanon border, according to local media.
  • The US is seeking tougher terms in a proposed agreement, including restrictions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.
  • Iran has resumed gas production at parts of the South Pars field after earlier damage linked to Israeli strikes.
  • Analysts have warned that the conflict has weakened US strategic positioning and strained ties with allies.
  • Iran and the US are discussing a possible extension of the ceasefire, with negotiations expected to continue.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates from the Middle East, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington.

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Israeli officials told public broadcaster Kan that forces would not fully leave southern Lebanon “as long as there is a threat,” but would withdraw proportionally based on disarmament progress.

The proposal comes as the US pushes for de-escalation, following Israel’s seizure of the strategic Beaufort Castle in its deepest incursion into Lebanese territory in 26 years.

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US Iran Israel War News LIVE: What’s the latest on US-Iran talks?

Here are 5 key points from the preliminary agreement

Ceasefire extension: The US-Iran ceasefire would extend 60 days while negotiations continue toward a permanent end to the conflict.

Strait of Hormuz: Shipping would be "unrestricted" with no tolls or harassment, and Iran would have 30 days to remove all mines from the strait.

Sanctions and trade relief: The US naval blockade on Iranian ports would be lifted as commercial shipping resumes. The US would also waive sanctions to let Iran sell oil freely, discuss further sanctions relief, and unfreeze overseas assets.

Nuclear terms: Iran would commit not to seek a nuclear weapon. The first issue in the 60-day window is Iran’s uranium enrichment program and disposal of its highly enriched uranium stock.

Additional provisions: The MoU includes a mechanism for Iran to receive humanitarian aid. Reports also say Israel’s war in Lebanon would end, with Israel withdrawing from occupied areas in the sout

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