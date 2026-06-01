US Iran Israel War News Live Updates: US strikes Iranian sites after drone is shot down; IRGC claims retaliation

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (Photo: AP)

US Iran Israel War News LIVE: The United States carried out what it described as “self-defence strikes” on Iranian military infrastructure after a US drone was shot down, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a retaliatory attack on a base linked to the incident.

According to a statement from US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted radar systems and drone command facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island over the weekend. The action followed what the US called “aggressive Iranian actions”, including the downing of an MQ-1 drone over international waters, Reuters reported.

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CENTCOM said US aircraft responded by “eliminating Iranian air defences, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that posed clear threats to ships in the region”. It added that no American personnel were injured and that operations were aimed at protecting US assets during the ongoing ceasefire.

IRGC Response: Iran’s IRGC said it had targeted an airbase it claimed was used in a US strike on a communications facility in southern Iran. “Following the aggression of the US army… the IRGC Aerospace Force targeted the air base where the aggression originated and the predicted targets were destroyed,” the force said in a statement carried by Iranian media. The location of the base was not disclosed.

Rising tensions despite talks: The exchange comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, even as tensions remain high across the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that messages are still being exchanged with the US, but cautioned that “nothing is certain until a deal is finalised”.

US President Donald Trump has said he is close to reaching a “very good deal”, though reports suggest Washington is pushing for stricter conditions.

Latest Developments

Air raid sirens were reported in parts of northern Israel, including areas near the Lebanon border, according to local media.

The US is seeking tougher terms in a proposed agreement, including restrictions linked to the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has resumed gas production at parts of the South Pars field after earlier damage linked to Israeli strikes.

Analysts have warned that the conflict has weakened US strategic positioning and strained ties with allies.

Iran and the US are discussing a possible extension of the ceasefire, with negotiations expected to continue.

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