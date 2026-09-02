US-Iran War Live Updates: Trump rejects Iran talks, says US has ‘total control’ of Hormuz

Trump says US has almost total control of the Strait of Hormuz, rejects Iran talks and urges Iranian people to rise up against Tehran. (Photo/AP)

US President Donald Trump rejected reports that his administration was pushing to bring Iran to the negotiating table, stating that he has little interest in pursuing a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. He reiterated “almost total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and pointed to economic collapse in Iran. In a post on his Truth Social handle, the President rubbished media reports claiming that the White House is trying to force Iran to the bargaining table.

“I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight? President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Story continues below this ad US warns citizens in Middle East of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions The United States issued urgent security alerts for American citizens across West Asia over potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. The advisory cautioned that Iran and alignment groups backing it may target US interests, facilities, businesses, and citizens globally. “Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Americans traveling to and from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions,” the advisory stated. IRGC says it hit US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles, drones Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil, targeting a maintenance centre, warehouses and the guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat, according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA. Live Updates Sep 2, 2026 08:44 AM IST IRGC says it hit US bases in Iraqi Kurdistan with missiles, drones Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack on US bases in Erbil, targeting a maintenance centre, warehouses and the guidance system of a US surveillance aerostat, according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA. Sep 2, 2026 08:42 AM IST US warns citizens in Middle East of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions The United States issued urgent security alerts for American citizens across the Middle East over potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. The advisory cautioned that Iran and alignment groups backing it may target US interests, facilities, businesses, and citizens globally. "Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions. Americans travelling to and from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," the advisory stated. Middle East: Due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation. Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures,… pic.twitter.com/hiM5RtXNOh — TravelGov (@TravelGov) September 1, 2026 Sep 2, 2026 08:41 AM IST Trump says US has ‘almost total control’ of Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump rejected reports that his administration was pushing to bring Iran to the negotiating table, stating that he has little interest in pursuing a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. He reiterated “almost total control” over the Strait of Hormuz and pointed to economic collapse in Iran. In a post on his Truth Social handle, the Republican leader said, "I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing. They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight? President DJT."

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