US-Iran War News Live Updates: US launches more airstrikes against Iran after announcing another death of a service member

People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)
The US military struck Iran for a ninth consecutive night on Sunday, with Central Command saying the goal remains degrading Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. American casualties have continued to mount, deepening fears the war could widen further: a service member was killed in northern Iraq while disposing of a downed Iranian drone, a day after two other troops died and a third went missing in a separate Iranian strike on a military facility in Jordan. CENTCOM has since said it found unidentified remains at that Jordan site, though verification is still underway. Washington has vowed to “swiftly punish” Iran for the losses, as the fallout continues to spread across US allies in the region.
Latest developments:
- Kuwait’s infrastructure hit again: A power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait was struck for the second consecutive day, officials said.
- Air defenses activated across the Gulf: Air defense systems intercepted incoming attacks over the weekend in both Jordan and Bahrain.
- Iran claims a nuclear site was hit: Tehran says the US also struck an under-construction nuclear power plant, though this has not been independently verified.
- Iran threatens a “devastating response”: A senior Iranian military commander warned that any further US “aggression or barbarism” would be met with a decisive and devastating response from the country’s armed forces.
- US death toll rises to 17: CENTCOM confirmed the service member killed in Iraq on Saturday brings the total number of US military deaths since the war began to 17.
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