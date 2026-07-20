US-Iran War News Live Updates: US launches more airstrikes against Iran after announcing another death of a service member

Jul 20, 2026 06:02 AM IST

Oil prices climb 3% as US-Iran strikes continue for eighth straight day

Oil prices rose about 3% Sunday after the United States and Iran exchanged tit-for-tat strikes for more than a week.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3% to about $90.78 a barrel, and US crude climbed almost 3% to $84.85 a barrel.

Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the global oil supply flows, has been on the decline after tensions escalated last week. On Wednesday, the US reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports.