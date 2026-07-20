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US-Iran War News Live Updates: US launches more airstrikes against Iran after announcing another death of a service member

An American service member was killed in Iraq on Saturday, the US military said a day after announcing two troops had died in an Iranian attack in Jordan.

People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)People move past a billboard with an image which depicts Irans late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei embracing late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, (REUTERS FILE)

The US military struck Iran for a ninth consecutive night on Sunday, with Central Command saying the goal remains degrading Iran’s ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. American casualties have continued to mount, deepening fears the war could widen further: a service member was killed in northern Iraq while disposing of a downed Iranian drone, a day after two other troops died and a third went missing in a separate Iranian strike on a military facility in Jordan. CENTCOM has since said it found unidentified remains at that Jordan site, though verification is still underway. Washington has vowed to “swiftly punish” Iran for the losses, as the fallout continues to spread across US allies in the region.

Latest developments:

  1. Kuwait’s infrastructure hit again: A power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait was struck for the second consecutive day, officials said.
  2. Air defenses activated across the Gulf: Air defense systems intercepted incoming attacks over the weekend in both Jordan and Bahrain.
  3. Iran claims a nuclear site was hit: Tehran says the US also struck an under-construction nuclear power plant, though this has not been independently verified.
  4. Iran threatens a “devastating response”: A senior Iranian military commander warned that any further US “aggression or barbarism” would be met with a decisive and devastating response from the country’s armed forces.
  5. US death toll rises to 17: CENTCOM confirmed the service member killed in Iraq on Saturday brings the total number of US military deaths since the war began to 17.

Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US.

Live Updates
Jul 20, 2026 06:05 AM IST
US embassy warns of possible Iranian attacks in central Manama, Bahrain

The US embassy in Bahrain says it has information suggesting Iran may seek to target unspecified locations in central Manama.

It urged Americans to remain vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities and immediately seek shelter if warning sirens sound or explosions are heard.

Jul 20, 2026 06:04 AM IST
Several explosions reported in Iran’s Khuzestan province

Several explosions have been reported in the port cities of Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing local residents.

Jul 20, 2026 06:02 AM IST
Oil prices climb 3% as US-Iran strikes continue for eighth straight day

Oil prices rose about 3% Sunday after the United States and Iran exchanged tit-for-tat strikes for more than a week.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 3% to about $90.78 a barrel, and US crude climbed almost 3% to $84.85 a barrel.

Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the global oil supply flows, has been on the decline after tensions escalated last week. On Wednesday, the US reimposed its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Jul 20, 2026 06:00 AM IST
US military begins ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran

The US military has launched a ninth night of strikes against Iran, US Central Command said Sunday evening.

“CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Jul 20, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Vessel on fire near Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report that a vessel is on fire off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO said the incident happened eight nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, in northern Oman.

“The cause of the fire has not been verified as this time,” UKMTO said.

Jul 20, 2026 05:58 AM IST
What has happened so far?

  • Nine nights of US strikes, mounting American losses: The US has struck Iran for nine straight nights, aiming to curb Iran's threat to Hormuz shipping. US deaths since the war began now stand at 17, including a soldier killed in Iraq disposing of a downed drone and two more killed in a Jordan strike, with a third still missing.
  • Iran retaliating across US allies: Kuwait has now had a power and desalination plant struck twice in two days, while Jordan and Bahrain intercepted incoming attacks over the weekend.
  • Claims of a nuclear site being hit: Iran says the US struck an under-construction nuclear power plant, a claim not yet independently verified.
  • Rhetoric escalating on both sides: Washington has vowed to "swiftly punish" Iran for American losses, while a senior Iranian commander warned of a "decisive and devastating response" to any further US strikes.

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