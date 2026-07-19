US-Iran War News Live Updates: US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack

People stand on a bridge destroyed after a strike in Hormozgan province, southern Iran. (Photo: AP)

US warplanes hit Iranian targets again Saturday evening, marking an eighth straight night of strikes as President Trump ordered retaliation for the deaths of two American troops in Jordan. The strikes came hours after Tehran declared it was walking away from the truce framework reached with Washington last month, with Iran’s supreme leader dismissing Trump’s signature on the deal as meaningless.

The Pentagon confirmed the latest round of strikes began at 6pm ET, launched in direct response to an attack that killed two US service members and left a third missing in Jordan the first American combat deaths from Iranian fire since March. The losses push total US military fatalities in the conflict to 16, with over 400 wounded since fighting resumed. Meanwhile, Tehran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei used a written statement to accuse Washington of repeatedly violating their prior agreements, effectively signaling Iran no longer considers itself bound by last month’s ceasefire terms.

Story continues below this ad Latest developments: US forces struck Iran again Saturday at Trump’s direction, the eighth consecutive night of bombing.

Two American troops were killed and a third went missing in a Jordan attack blamed on Iranian missiles and drones.

The Jordan deaths bring total US fatalities in the war to 16, with more than 400 wounded.

Iran’s supreme leader called Trump’s signature “worthless,” accusing the US of breaking its word.

Kuwaiti firefighters were injured battling blazes from Iranian strikes on civilian infrastructure. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk live coverage for the latest updates on the conflict from West Asia and the US. Live Updates Jul 19, 2026 05:17 AM IST US launches new strikes on Iran after deaths of service members in Jordan US forces have begun launching new air strikes against Iran at President Donald Trump’s direction, according to US Central Command. CENTCOM said the attacks were intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to “swiftly punish” Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces it accused of killing US service members in Jordan last night. Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026 Jul 19, 2026 05:15 AM IST Iran lawmaker warns US troops to ‘flee’ Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, issued a direct warning to American forces via social media, citing the supreme leader’s earlier threats of retaliatory strikes. “If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by ‘unforgettable lessons,’ they wouldn’t waste a single second fleeing,” Azizi wrote. If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by ‘unforgettable lessons,’ they wouldn’t waste a single second fleeing. — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) July 18, 2026 Jul 19, 2026 05:07 AM IST Iran attacks Kurdish opposition group bases in northern Iraq Iran has launched heavy attacks on bases belonging to the Kurdistan Freedom Party in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. Jul 19, 2026 05:07 AM IST Explosion sounds heard in Iranian ports Explosion sounds were heard in the southern Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar Lengeh according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency. Provincial authorities in Hormozgan province confirmed the audible blasts but said they had no information on any missile impact or attack by US aircraft. Bandar Abbas has come under repeated US air strikes in recent days, causing damage to city infrastructure. Hormozgan provincial officials later pushed back against social media speculation, saying no collision or impact had been reported in Bandar Lengeh, according to the official Mehr news agency. Jul 19, 2026 05:05 AM IST Recap of what's happened so far: US forces have carried out eight straight nights of airstrikes on Iran, hitting military, surveillance, and infrastructure targets. Two American service members were killed and a third went missing after Iran struck partner forces in Jordan — the first US combat deaths since March. Iran declared it's suspending its commitments to last month's ceasefire deal, with its supreme leader calling Trump's signature "worthless." Iranian strikes have hit US allies across the region, including Kuwait, where firefighters were injured battling blazes at civilian sites. Total US military deaths in the conflict have reached 16, with more than 400 wounded since fighting resumed.

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