US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump says more Iran strikes before midterms ‘possible’

Motorcyclists pass a billboard showing portraits of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, right, the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center right, late leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: AP)

The standoff between Washington and Tehran deepened over the weekend, with both sides trading sharp rhetoric even as backchannel diplomacy pushed forward. Iran signaled it has no intention of backing down from its demands to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US dismissed Tehran’s claims of a captured American underwater drone as posturing born of desperation. Meanwhile, reports of a foiled plot against a UK airbase used in strikes on Iran added a new security dimension to the crisis, even as talk of renewed negotiations kept a diplomatic path alive.

Military claims and rhetoric harden: US officials pushed back firmly on Iranian claims that they had seized an advanced American underwater vehicle in the strait, insisting the military retains full control of its drone fleet and characterizing the Iranian assertion as an act of desperation. On the Iranian side, a senior general struck a defiant tone, declaring victory in the conflict while cautioning that the Strait of Hormuz would stay shut until US economic pressure eases. President Trump, for his part, rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the strait within a week, framing the offer as evidence that Tehran was struggling badly in the confrontation. Iran’s Foreign Minister countered that the country would not abandon its conditions despite the rejection.

Key world developments: Story continues below this ad The US denies losing an underwater drone to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the claim “desperate”; Iran maintains the strait will stay closed until US pressure ends.

Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen Hormuz, saying it reflects Tehran’s weakening position; Iran’s foreign minister says the country won’t drop its conditions.

UK police investigating a possible Iran-linked plot near RAF Fairford arrested five men on terrorism and explosives charges.

Four Iranian drone and missile specialists were reportedly killed in Yemen’s Taiz province during operations against Houthi forces.

Trump says he expects more talks with Iran this week, with Qatar-mediated indirect negotiations possibly resuming as early as Monday though Iran’s UN delegation says nothing is yet scheduled. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 28, 2026 05:14 AM IST Waltz says Iran proposal was ‘cynical attempt’ to secure sanctions relief US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Sunday that Iran’s proposed seven-day ceasefire was a “pretty cynical attempt” to secure sanctions relief, an end to the US blockade and access to billions of dollars in frozen assets. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, Waltz said, “I think it’s kind of common sense that the president doesn’t have a lot of confidence this time, after we just tried a few months ago.” He added that Washington believed Iran had violated a previous memorandum of understanding by attacking international shipping. Asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Trump was preparing to resume strikes against Iran after the November midterm elections, Waltz called it “anonymous reporting.” “What I can tell you is the president will leave all options on the table,” he said. Sep 28, 2026 05:00 AM IST IRGC says it seized second US underwater vehicle in Hormuz IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Sunday that the Revolutionary Guards Navy had seized a second US underwater vehicle in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, Mohebbi shared an image of what he identified as an Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish autonomous underwater vehicle. “The Strait of Hormuz is not only not open, but is a hunting ground for the IRGC Navy for US underwater vehicles,” he wrote. Mohebbi described the vehicle as an advanced autonomous system equipped with sonar and precision navigation and worth several million dollars, calling its seizure “a technological and intelligence prize.” Sep 28, 2026 04:53 AM IST UKMTO Operations Centre issues report The Joint Maritime Information Centre has released the following statement on security incidents in the region during the past 72 hours: Arabian Gulf No confirmed attacks or disruptions were reported in this period. Recent attacks on ships in anchorage areas pose risk for adjacent ships due to explosions and environmental damage. Mariners should monitor relevant VHF channels and coordinate all movements with the appropriate port authorities. Traffic flows remained stable, with anchorage congestion unchanged across the region. Navigational system interference and wider regional military activity continued to warrant caution, and recurring GNSS interference remained consistent with prior reporting. Strait of Hormuz No confirmed attacks or disruptions were reported in this period. IRGC attacks, attempted attacks, and/or harassment activity persisted including UAV overflight, targeted surveillance of merchant shipping, and occasional VHF hailing. These actions continue to demonstrate Iran's intent to assert presence along key transit lanes and maintain pressure on transiting vessels. Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at reduced levels compared to the 2025 baseline. Independent tracking data indicated suppression with single-digit numbers transiting in both directions, while US NCAGS data indicated traffic flows averaging approximately 30 vessel transits per day for the last 72 hours. Gulf of Oman No confirmed attacks or disruptions were reported in this period. Traffic flows in the Gulf of Oman remained stable, with vessels maintaining heightened awareness amid ongoing naval activity. Sep 28, 2026 04:52 AM IST Watch: Iran's FM says Tehran is fully prepared for the war to be resumed Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NBC News that Tehran is "fully prepared" for the war to resume, vowing to stand firm against any new aggression "even if it comes to a doomsday war." He added that Iran remains open to diplomacy as well, saying the choice now rests with President Trump. FM @araghchi to NBC News: “We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed. We stand firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war.”



“At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose.” pic.twitter.com/zIKKxm55BM — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) September 27, 2026 Sep 28, 2026 04:48 AM IST Washington denounces Iran's truce proposal as 'cynical' A top US official on Sunday dismissed a proposal for reopening the Strait of Hormuz presented by Iran as "cynical" and indicated it was a non-starter for Washington, AFP reported. Iran's truce plan, announced by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the United Nations earlier this week, calls for the release of frozen Iranian assets, the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil and an end to the US naval blockade in order for the key waterway central to the world's energy supplies to be opened. "This was, I think, a pretty cynical attempt to put something on the table that they knew was unacceptable," AFP cited an NBC interview of the US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz. "To ask for the release of the blockade, the sanctions, international sanctions, and access to billions in assets just to talk." Sep 28, 2026 04:47 AM IST Trump says US achieving success on ‘military and economic fronts’ against Iran President Trump told Fox News, speaking from the President's Medinah Country Club, that he believes the US is close to "winning the war" with Iran. He said oil prices would return to pre-war levels once Iran is defeated, stressing that the central goal remains preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Trump characterized the US as making gains on both the military and economic fronts, and while he did not rule out a resumption of military strikes, he said he preferred not to elaborate on that possibility. He reiterated his belief that the combination of economic pressure and military action is tilting the war in America's favor, and predicted energy prices would ease once the conflict concludes. Sep 28, 2026 04:41 AM IST Araghchi says Iran did not come to New York to ‘sell a war’ ranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he and President Masoud Pezeshkian came to New York seeking peace rather than war. “President Pezeshkian and I did not come to New York to sell a war. We came to forge peace,” Araghchi wrote on X. During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Araghchi also said Iran remained prepared to confront further military action but was open to diplomacy. “Iran nonetheless remains steadfast in the face of any aggression even if it comes to an apocalyptic war. At the same time, we are ready for real diplomacy,” he said. Sep 28, 2026 04:40 AM IST Hello and welcome to our live blog, where we'll bring you the latest updates from around the world as they happen.

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