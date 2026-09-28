US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump says more Iran strikes before midterms ‘possible’

Motorcyclists pass a billboard showing portraits of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, right, the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center right, late leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: AP)
The standoff between Washington and Tehran deepened over the weekend, with both sides trading sharp rhetoric even as backchannel diplomacy pushed forward. Iran signaled it has no intention of backing down from its demands to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US dismissed Tehran’s claims of a captured American underwater drone as posturing born of desperation. Meanwhile, reports of a foiled plot against a UK airbase used in strikes on Iran added a new security dimension to the crisis, even as talk of renewed negotiations kept a diplomatic path alive.
Military claims and rhetoric harden: US officials pushed back firmly on Iranian claims that they had seized an advanced American underwater vehicle in the strait, insisting the military retains full control of its drone fleet and characterizing the Iranian assertion as an act of desperation. On the Iranian side, a senior general struck a defiant tone, declaring victory in the conflict while cautioning that the Strait of Hormuz would stay shut until US economic pressure eases. President Trump, for his part, rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the strait within a week, framing the offer as evidence that Tehran was struggling badly in the confrontation. Iran’s Foreign Minister countered that the country would not abandon its conditions despite the rejection.
Key world developments:
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- The US denies losing an underwater drone to Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the claim “desperate”; Iran maintains the strait will stay closed until US pressure ends.
- Trump rejected Iran’s seven-day plan to reopen Hormuz, saying it reflects Tehran’s weakening position; Iran’s foreign minister says the country won’t drop its conditions.
- UK police investigating a possible Iran-linked plot near RAF Fairford arrested five men on terrorism and explosives charges.
- Four Iranian drone and missile specialists were reportedly killed in Yemen’s Taiz province during operations against Houthi forces.
- Trump says he expects more talks with Iran this week, with Qatar-mediated indirect negotiations possibly resuming as early as Monday though Iran’s UN delegation says nothing is yet scheduled.
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