US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran denies Saudi Arabia’s accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

A boat floats as commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Tensions across the Middle East stayed high on Friday, with fresh attacks and warnings reported in the Gulf, Yemen and the occupied West Bank. Several governments and armed forces issued statements, and the situation continues to evolve.
The Saudi-led coalition said it stopped a mix of weapons: a ballistic missile, two cruise missiles and three drones, fired at Saudi targets from Yemen. Separate reports described a projectile hitting a tanker near Hormuz and a fire on another ship in the Sea of Oman.
Key world updates
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- The Saudi-led coalition says it stopped a missile aimed at Yanbu, plus two cruise missiles and three drones.
- Iran’s acting oil minister Hamid Bovard says Iran will respond “at the right time” to threats against its energy sites.
- Iran’s navy says a tanker caught fire in the Sea of Oman after it switched off its tracking systems.
- An Indian oil tanker with 15 crew was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.
- The Washington Post wants an investigation after its photojournalist was hurt in a settler attack in the West Bank.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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