US-Iran War Live News Updates: Iran denies Saudi Arabia’s accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

A boat floats as commercial vessels appear anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Tensions across the Middle East stayed high on Friday, with fresh attacks and warnings reported in the Gulf, Yemen and the occupied West Bank. Several governments and armed forces issued statements, and the situation continues to evolve.

The Saudi-led coalition said it stopped a mix of weapons: a ballistic missile, two cruise missiles and three drones, fired at Saudi targets from Yemen. Separate reports described a projectile hitting a tanker near Hormuz and a fire on another ship in the Sea of Oman.

Key world updates Story continues below this ad The Saudi-led coalition says it stopped a missile aimed at Yanbu, plus two cruise missiles and three drones.

Iran’s acting oil minister Hamid Bovard says Iran will respond “at the right time” to threats against its energy sites.

Iran’s navy says a tanker caught fire in the Sea of Oman after it switched off its tracking systems.

An Indian oil tanker with 15 crew was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Washington Post wants an investigation after its photojournalist was hurt in a settler attack in the West Bank. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 17, 2026 05:09 AM IST Yemeni army says it captured Houthi drone operating team in Taiz Yemen’s government forces say they have captured a Houthi team specialising in operating and controlling drones in the southwestern governorate of Taiz. In a statement posted on Facebook, the army’s 35th Armoured Brigade said its troops detained the team on the al-Aqrud–Kahlan front, southeast of Taiz. The announcement comes amid escalating fighting in Taiz this month, with worsening humanitarian conditions and thousands displaced by clashes and restrictions on supply routes. Oct 17, 2026 05:09 AM IST Iran denies Saudi Arabia's accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks Iran's foreign ministry on Friday denied a Saudi claim that Tehran had a role in Houthi attacks on the kingdom. It also offered to act as a go-between for the Houthis and Riyadh. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran "rejects any claim" that it played a part in Houthi operations, and that it is ready to use its good offices to help end the fighting if both sides ask. Tehran has often said it does not direct the Houthis, who are part of Iran's "Axis of Resistance" with Hezbollah and armed groups in Iraq, and who act in their own interests. In recent weeks, the Houthis have hit Saudi targets, including ships in the Red Sea, oil sites and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people died in one attack last week. Oct 17, 2026 05:07 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest updates from across the Middle East and the world, so stay with us.

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