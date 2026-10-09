US Iran War Live News Updates: US military ordered to be ready for possible Iran strikes

A demonstrator holds a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering at a square in Tehran. (Photo: AP)
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the US will continue to expose “enablers” of the Iranian government as his department continues imposing sanctions on oil sales. In a social media statement on Thursday, Bessent said the “Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime’s oil sales”.
Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi forces say they fired fresh missiles at an airport in Riyadh, and nearly half of the departures from the Saudi capital’s main airport have been cancelled. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and one aimed at Khamis Mushait. US President Donald Trump says Washington and Tehran are in talks and that the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections on November 3.
Story continues below this ad
Missile shrapnel damaged a nursery and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh, Khaleej Times says. Indian carriers Akasa Air and IndiGo have cancelled Riyadh flights, which may disrupt travel for Indians in the Gulf. The US State Department says American government employees need “special authorization” to use the airport, and the US has imposed new Iran-related sanctions, including on 17 vessels of Iran’s “shadow fleet”.
Key world developments:
- The Houthi military spokesman says the group hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.
- Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki says forces destroyed two missiles aimed at Riyadh and one aimed at Khamis Mushait.
- Nearly half of departures at Riyadh airport were cancelled after the attacks.
- Trump says the US and Iran are having “productive discussions” and no attack will come before November 3.
- Iran says wrestling team was ‘respectfully welcomed’ into the US ahead of world championships.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd