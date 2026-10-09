US Iran War Live News Updates: US military ordered to be ready for possible Iran strikes

A demonstrator holds a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering at a square in Tehran. (Photo: AP)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the US will continue to expose “enablers” of the Iranian government as his department continues imposing sanctions on oil sales. In a social media statement on Thursday, Bessent said the “Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime’s oil sales”.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi forces say they fired fresh missiles at an airport in Riyadh, and nearly half of the departures from the Saudi capital’s main airport have been cancelled. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen says it destroyed two ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh and one aimed at Khamis Mushait. US President Donald Trump says Washington and Tehran are in talks and that the US will not attack Iran before the midterm elections on November 3.

Story continues below this ad Missile shrapnel damaged a nursery and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh, Khaleej Times says. Indian carriers Akasa Air and IndiGo have cancelled Riyadh flights, which may disrupt travel for Indians in the Gulf. The US State Department says American government employees need “special authorization” to use the airport, and the US has imposed new Iran-related sanctions, including on 17 vessels of Iran’s “shadow fleet”. Key world developments: The Houthi military spokesman says the group hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki says forces destroyed two missiles aimed at Riyadh and one aimed at Khamis Mushait.

Nearly half of departures at Riyadh airport were cancelled after the attacks.

Trump says the US and Iran are having “productive discussions” and no attack will come before November 3.

Iran says wrestling team was ‘respectfully welcomed’ into the US ahead of world championships. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 9, 2026 05:10 AM IST Yemen's Houthis warn staff to leave Saudi oil sites Yemen's Houthis on Thursday called on staff at oil facilities in Saudi Arabia to leave to avoid being targeted as hostilities escalate with Riyadh, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government fighting the Iran-backed group, AFP reported. "Employees at all oil facilities must leave areas that are targets for our forces, so as not to endanger their lives," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X, while also issuing a warning "to airlines, airports, travelers and their staff". Oct 9, 2026 04:56 AM IST Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections on November 3 US President Donald Trump said that US will not attack Iran any time prior to the midterm elections that will be held in the US on November 3, reported Reuters. He also said that the US is "having productive discussions" with Iran. "I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd," the President said in a Truth Social post. Oct 9, 2026 04:54 AM IST US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions, targeting dozens of people, entities and vessels, according to the Treasury Department website. Oct 9, 2026 04:53 AM IST US imposes sanctions on 17 vessels of Iran 'shadow fleet' The US imposed sanctions Thursday targeting "the remnants of Iran's shadow fleet" of tankers used to transport oil products to foreign markets -- the latest move to ramp up pressure in its war against Tehran, according to AFP. "Today's action effectively neutralizes the vast majority of Iran's remaining shadow fleet network," the US Treasury Department said in a statement. The aim is to deprive Tehran of funds needed to "wage war in the region," added Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Thursday's move takes aim at 17 vessels said to have moved millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil, alongside petroleum and petrochemical products, to markets across South and East Asia. The Treasury Department designated companies that own these vessels, accusing them of operating in the petroleum or petrochemical sectors of the Iranian economy. Oct 9, 2026 04:53 AM IST Putin tells Iran leader will 'do everything' to help end war Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and promised to "do everything" to help end the Middle East conflict, Russian news agencies reported, as per AFP. "We are ready to do everything that is in our power to contribute to the settlement of this situation," said Putin ahead of a regional summit in the Central Asian nation, adding that Iran had made "real efforts to end the war", which started with US-Israeli attacks on its territory. Oct 9, 2026 04:51 AM IST Iran says arms output sufficient for ‘sustained and prolonged war’ Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik says the country’s weapons production capacity is sufficient to meet the needs of a “sustained and prolonged war”. “We currently have the production capacity needed for a sustained and prolonged war within our production system,” Talaei-Nik said in an interview with state television. He said weapons production during the war rose to 2.5 times its prewar level, adding that the country had prepared secure alternative production sites in advance and that military production had not stopped “even for one day”. Oct 9, 2026 04:49 AM IST US congressman calls on lawmakers to end costly war on Iran California Congressman Ro Khanna is calling on US lawmakers to vote to end the war on Iran, pointing to rising petrol and diesel prices. Both the Senate and House of Representatives have adjourned for recess until November 9. Khanna noted that “families are worried whether they can afford heating oil for the winter. We need to come back and do our job.” The war in Iran continues and Congress is on vacation until November. Gas prices are well over $4. Diesel prices are over $6. I’m demanding that Congress return to Washington and vote to end the war. https://t.co/1C2ZvY09um — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 8, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 04:48 AM IST Oil rises 4 percent on revived Middle East worries Oil prices settled 4 percent higher on revived concerns about the ongoing US war on Iran in the energy-rich Middle East. Brent crude futures closed up $4.08, or 4.1 percent, at $104.28 while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.6 percent, or $3.21, to $91.49. At one point both contracts were up more than $5 a barrel, with Brent touching ⁠its highest since September 29 on worries about potential US strikes on Iran and as Hurricane Isaias is set to make landfall on Friday. Oct 9, 2026 04:45 AM IST US to continue exposing Iran oil sales ‘enablers’: Bessent US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the US will continue to expose “enablers” of the Iranian government as his department continues imposing sanctions on oil sales. In a social media statement on Thursday, Bessent said the “Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime’s oil sales”. “No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury’s authorities,” he added. Earlier on Thursday, the US announced a raft of new sanctions on entities and individuals it said are tied to Iran’s government, part of its ongoing economic pressure campaign on the country. Treasury is starving the tyrannical regime in Tehran of the money it uses to wage war in the region, and we will continue exposing those who enable the regime’s oil sales. No enabler of Iranian sanctions evasion is safe from the full force of Treasury’s authorities. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 8, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 04:44 AM IST We have started this live blog to bring you the latest updates as they happen. Please stay with us.

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