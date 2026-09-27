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US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Donald Trump says he rejects Iran’s proposal of a seven-day roadmap to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks.

Iran US Oil PricesPresident Donald Trump waves after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: The United States has rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt fighting in the region, President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday, prompting Tehran to reiterate on Sunday that only diplomatic negotiation can resolve the conflict. The initiative had been floated earlier in the week at the UN General Assembly in New York, where Iran described it as a seven-day roadmap  transmitted to Washington through Qatari mediators  that would end hostilities and reopen the critical waterway. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran’s conditions remain unmet and that Iran is still awaiting a definitive response through the mediators before deciding its next move.

Trump: “I reject their proposal… I rejected their deal”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, Trump said he had turned down the Iranian offer, framing it as a sign of Tehran’s weakness rather than genuine goodwill. He argued Iran is pushing for an agreement because economic pressure is mounting on the regime, telling reporters the country wants to make a deal because it’s losing badly and running out of money.

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Key world developments: 

  • Mediators haven’t confirmed rejection: Despite Trump’s public comments, Araghchi said mediators have not yet officially conveyed a US rejection of the plan, and Iran will act once it receives their “definitive views.”
  • Seven-day ceasefire framework: Araghchi said the proposal, if accepted, would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the Strait of Hormuz alongside a pause in regional fighting, with wider talks to follow on “mutually agreed subjects.”
  • Nuclear program off the table: A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would show no flexibility on its nuclear program  including uranium enrichment  even if Washington accepted the broader peace deal.
  • Pezeshkian’s dual message: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Tehran is open to talks but won’t accept “bullying or coercion,” while separately telling Al Jazeera that Qatar and Pakistan are relaying Iran’s messages to Washington.
  • Regional spillover continues: Israel has launched fresh artillery and air strikes across southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire framework, while Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen continue targeting Saudi interests, and Riyadh has called on the UN to condemn Houthi actions.

Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.

Live Updates
Sep 27, 2026 04:52 AM IST
Iranian army spokesperson says US will be ‘slapped’ if it intervenes in Hormuz strait

Sardar Shekarchi, chief spokesman of Iran’s armed forces, says that if the US intervenes in the Strait of Hormuz, it will be “slapped”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a world power, will never allow America to return to its previous position in the new world order,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted Shekarchi as saying.

“Americans dream of interfering in the Strait of Hormuz, and if they interfere in the Strait of Hormuz, they will be slapped.”

Sep 27, 2026 04:43 AM IST
Iraq seeks exemption from US ban on Iran airlines

The Iraqi government said Saturday it is in talks with the United States to seek an exemption from sanctions on Iranian airlines, which have disrupted travel for patients, students and pilgrims.

All Iraqi airports enforced the US ban this week, resulting in major disruption at the airport serving the holy city of Najaf, the main destination in Iraq for Iranian flights.

"The Iraqi government is holding direct talks with the American side to exempt certain Iraqi airports from these measures," the prime minister's media office said.

Sep 27, 2026 04:39 AM IST

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