US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

US-Iran War Live News Updates: The United States has rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt fighting in the region, President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday, prompting Tehran to reiterate on Sunday that only diplomatic negotiation can resolve the conflict. The initiative had been floated earlier in the week at the UN General Assembly in New York, where Iran described it as a seven-day roadmap transmitted to Washington through Qatari mediators that would end hostilities and reopen the critical waterway. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran’s conditions remain unmet and that Iran is still awaiting a definitive response through the mediators before deciding its next move.

Trump: “I reject their proposal… I rejected their deal”

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, Trump said he had turned down the Iranian offer, framing it as a sign of Tehran’s weakness rather than genuine goodwill. He argued Iran is pushing for an agreement because economic pressure is mounting on the regime, telling reporters the country wants to make a deal because it’s losing badly and running out of money.