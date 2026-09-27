US-Iran War Live News Updates: Trump rejects Iranian proposal to open Hormuz and end war

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Saturday, Trump said he had turned down the Iranian offer, framing it as a sign of Tehran’s weakness rather than genuine goodwill. He argued Iran is pushing for an agreement because economic pressure is mounting on the regime, telling reporters the country wants to make a deal because it’s losing badly and running out of money.
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Key world developments:
- Mediators haven’t confirmed rejection: Despite Trump’s public comments, Araghchi said mediators have not yet officially conveyed a US rejection of the plan, and Iran will act once it receives their “definitive views.”
- Seven-day ceasefire framework: Araghchi said the proposal, if accepted, would trigger a seven-day countdown to reopening the Strait of Hormuz alongside a pause in regional fighting, with wider talks to follow on “mutually agreed subjects.”
- Nuclear program off the table: A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would show no flexibility on its nuclear program including uranium enrichment even if Washington accepted the broader peace deal.
- Pezeshkian’s dual message: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Tehran is open to talks but won’t accept “bullying or coercion,” while separately telling Al Jazeera that Qatar and Pakistan are relaying Iran’s messages to Washington.
- Regional spillover continues: Israel has launched fresh artillery and air strikes across southern Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire framework, while Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen continue targeting Saudi interests, and Riyadh has called on the UN to condemn Houthi actions.
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