US-Iran War Live News Updates: Tehran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-Israel conflict appear to be gaining real traction, with Tehran signaling it is open to a deal even as fighting and military buildups continue across the region. Qatar has stepped into an active mediating role between Washington and Tehran, a proposal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route is reportedly on the table, and Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have convened emergency military talks as Houthi attacks in Yemen escalate. At the same time, diplomatic friction is surfacing elsewhere, with Qatar publicly pushing back on Israeli accusations and Iran trying to put daylight between itself and the Houthis.

Is a US-Iran deal on Hormuz actually close?

Iran has reportedly proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, and US and Iranian officials are said to be discussing a phased arrangement that would reopen the strait and end the American blockade. A senior official told Reuters such a deal could give Tehran access to its frozen assets.

Story continues below this ad Why is Qatar pushing back on Israel?

Qatar has rejected claims from Israeli PM Netanyahu that it is running an “anti-Israel influence campaign,” even as it continues to play a mediating role between the US, Iran, and other regional actors. Iran’s president has separately sought to distance Tehran from the Houthis despite the group’s continued attacks in the region. Key world developments: Iran says it’s “ready to strike a deal” with the Trump administration to end the conflict, per President Pezeshkian.

A US-Iran phased deal under discussion would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US blockade possibly unlocking frozen Iranian assets.

Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan held emergency military talks in Riyadh as Houthi-aligned forces claim battlefield gains in Yemen.

Trump discussed China’s support for Iran directly with Xi Jinping, support the US ambassador has called “unacceptable.”

Qatar is rejecting Israeli accusations against it even as it plays a mediating role between the US, Iran, and regional actors. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 26, 2026 05:05 AM IST Timeline for seven-day plan would start ‘as soon as US accepts’, says Araghchi Iran’s foreign minister has provided more details on Iran’s proposed seven-day plan to reopen Hormuz. Asked when the timeline would begin, Araghchi said, “as soon as the United States accepts this plan”. “If they accept this plan tomorrow, the seven days will start from tomorrow,” he added. Araghchi said the US would have to take “certain actions” under the plan, which he believes could be completed in four or five days. “The actions … are not new, they are all already in the MoU,” said Araghchi, “so we don’t see any difficulty to implement them.” If the US meets the Sep 26, 2026 05:02 AM IST Saudi Civil Defence says danger has passed in Jazan Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence says the danger has passed in Jazan Province, minutes after the National Early Warning Platform issued an alert warning residents of a potential threat. Authorities urged people to continue following Civil Defence instructions and to avoid gathering or filming. تنبيه زال الخطر عن منطقة جازان، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #_ وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (998).



Alert: The danger has passed in Jazan Province. For your safety, continue following #civildefense instructions and avoid gathering… pic.twitter.com/zUD1279FhH — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 25, 2026 Sep 26, 2026 04:50 AM IST Iran has not started the war but will respond powerfully to any attack, Pezeshkian says: IRNA President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran has not started the war and will not do so, stressing that the country has faced an imposed war and will defend itself against any attack, IRNA reports. In a Monday television interview on Fox News, Pezeshkian discussed Iran’s stance on the ongoing conflict with the United States, saying Iran did not choose war and that the war had been imposed on the country. He noted that Iran does not wish to continue the conflict and will defend itself only when attacked, adding that Washington must decide whether it wants to end the war. Sep 26, 2026 04:48 AM IST India's Minister of External Affairs says attacks on commercial ships 'no longer exceptional' India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that India and Liberia have brought together a group of countries to address attacks on commercial ships and protect their crews, ANI reported. On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Jaishankar noted that two days prior, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dove, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman, killing an Indian sailor. He added that 10 days before that, a Panama-flagged oil tanker, El Gaya, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving an Indian crew member missing. Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar stated, “These, regrettably, are no longer exceptional occurrences.” Recalling further incidents, he cited two attacks in the Black Sea, stating that the chief officer of the MV Omorfi, an Indian national, was killed when the vessel was hit in Russian territorial waters on 18 July. He added that the next day, four Indian seafarers died after the MV Golden Leo was struck following its departure from Odessa. Sep 26, 2026 04:46 AM IST Hello and welcome to our blog for all the latest updates on the Iran-US standoff. From diplomatic talks to developments on the ground, we're covering it all live. Stay with us!

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