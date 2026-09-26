US-Iran War Live News Updates: Tehran sends latest proposal to US to end war, reopen Hormuz within a week

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to the media during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. (Photo: AP)
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Diplomatic efforts to end the Iran-Israel conflict appear to be gaining real traction, with Tehran signaling it is open to a deal even as fighting and military buildups continue across the region. Qatar has stepped into an active mediating role between Washington and Tehran, a proposal to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route is reportedly on the table, and Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have convened emergency military talks as Houthi attacks in Yemen escalate. At the same time, diplomatic friction is surfacing elsewhere, with Qatar publicly pushing back on Israeli accusations and Iran trying to put daylight between itself and the Houthis.
Is a US-Iran deal on Hormuz actually close?
Iran has reportedly proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, and US and Iranian officials are said to be discussing a phased arrangement that would reopen the strait and end the American blockade. A senior official told Reuters such a deal could give Tehran access to its frozen assets.
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Why is Qatar pushing back on Israel?
Qatar has rejected claims from Israeli PM Netanyahu that it is running an “anti-Israel influence campaign,” even as it continues to play a mediating role between the US, Iran, and other regional actors. Iran’s president has separately sought to distance Tehran from the Houthis despite the group’s continued attacks in the region.
Key world developments:
- Iran says it’s “ready to strike a deal” with the Trump administration to end the conflict, per President Pezeshkian.
- A US-Iran phased deal under discussion would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US blockade possibly unlocking frozen Iranian assets.
- Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan held emergency military talks in Riyadh as Houthi-aligned forces claim battlefield gains in Yemen.
- Trump discussed China’s support for Iran directly with Xi Jinping, support the US ambassador has called “unacceptable.”
- Qatar is rejecting Israeli accusations against it even as it plays a mediating role between the US, Iran, and regional actors.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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