US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia reports injuries in new attack at Riyadh airport, day after strike kills 13

People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia says a projectile hit Terminal 4 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday evening, wounding more people a day after a larger attack at the same airport. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority says the Saturday strike killed 12 people and wounded 309. The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack. Away from the capital, the Houthis and Yemeni government troops are fighting for the strategic city of Taiz. An Indian national hurt in the Riyadh attack has died, the Indian Embassy has said, and two Indian sailors are missing after a vessel was attacked off Oman.

What happened at Riyadh airport: Saudi officials say a projectile hit Terminal 4 on Sunday evening. The strike came a day after the attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people and wounded 309, according to the civil aviation authority. Saturday attack was the main aviation facility’s worst so far, and it has asked why Houthi missiles are getting through Saudi air defences.

Story continues below this ad Key developments A projectile struck Terminal 4 at Riyadh’s international airport on Sunday evening, and more people were injured.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority says 12 people died and 309 were wounded in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack on the airport.

Fighting is under way between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces for control of Taiz, where government jets have hit weapon sites, fighter positions and military vehicles.

Iran says the US has accepted some of its conditions, while others remain unresolved. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 12, 2026 05:01 AM IST Tehran pressing for direct talks between neighbours to resolve conflict Iran has offered this negotiation, mediation because I think Iran believes that escalation and military solutions are not going to lead to a peace in the region. We have seen over the last several months – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian asked Gulf countries to come to the negotiation table and strike a deal between themselves without foreign powers, a deal that will establish security in the region. So this could be interpreted as a continuation of that position by the Iranian leadership here. Of course, there are a lot of issues and a lot of details still missing. Until now, we don’t know what really has been discussed other than this offer by the Iranians. We don’t know who initiated this phone call, whether it was a request from Saudi Arabia or whether it is an Iranian offer in the first place. Oct 12, 2026 04:49 AM IST Saudi Arabia reports injuries in new attack at Riyadh airport, day after strike kills 13 Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for a Saturday strike on Riyadh's international airport that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300, while Saudi authorities reported that people were injured in a new attack on the airport on Sunday. Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen said an unidentified projectile had targeted Riyadh's international airport Terminal 4 on Sunday, causing a fire. An unspecified number of people were injured, the Saudi civil aviation authority said, adding it was still assessing the damage. The coalition forces also said Saudi air defences had intercepted a cruise missile in the vicinity of King Khalid International Airport. They later added that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed in the ⁠country's Eastern ​Province. The strikes have exposed vulnerabilities in Saudi defence capabilities as the kingdom wages an air campaign against the Houthis, who are fighting a ground war in Yemen against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. Oct 12, 2026 04:48 AM IST India condemns attacks on vessels that left 2 sailors missing India has condemned attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region, with two Indian seafarers reported missing after one of the ships was struck by a drone on Sunday. In a statement on October 11, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the vessel MT Petro Dolphin was reportedly hit by a drone, with two of the 11 Indian crew members on board missing. Another vessel, the Marshall Islands-flagged MT Valthera, was struck by an unidentified projectile, triggering a fire on board. All 11 Indian seafarers on the tanker were reported safe, the ministry said Oct 12, 2026 04:48 AM IST 3 Indians injured in Riyadh attack in ICU but stable Three Indians injured in the attack at Riyadh airport are in intensive care but stable, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said. Two more injured Indian nationals have been admitted to regular hospital wards, while the remaining patients have been discharged, the embassy said. Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. The embassy earlier confirmed that one Indian was killed. Oct 12, 2026 04:47 AM IST Indian man killed in Riyadh attack identified: Hyderabad MP The Indian national killed in the attack in Riyadh has been identified as Yousuf Sahab, a resident of Hyderabad, according to Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP. In an update shared on social media, Owaisi said one of Yousuf’s sons was undergoing knee surgery, while another was hospitalised after losing three toes in the attack. Yousuf’s wife and daughter were safe, Owaisi said, adding that the family’s aunt had sustained head injuries but was out of danger. Owaisi said he was in contact with Yousuf’s brother-in-law in Riyadh and that India’s Deputy Chief of Mission had assured him that assistance was being provided to the family. Oct 12, 2026 04:47 AM IST Two Indian sailors missing after vessel attacked off Oman Two Indian sailors were missing after a commercial vessel was hit by a "drone attack" Sunday off the coast of Oman, New Delhi's shipping minister said. Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the tanker MT Petro Dolphin, with 11 Indian seafarers on board, was attacked at the anchorage area for the port of Sohar in northern Oman. "While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing," he said on X. Sonowal said search and rescue operations by local authorities was underway. Oct 12, 2026 04:47 AM IST At least 1 killed in latest attack on Riyadh airport Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority says one person has been killed and 11 others injured in Sunday’s attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International airport. The authority identified the person killed as a Pakistani national. “The ⁠attack resulted ⁠in material ⁠damage that is currently being assessed,” it said in a statement. Saudi authorities earlier said two passenger terminals were struck by a projectile that caused a fire. Oct 12, 2026 04:46 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. Stay with us for the latest updates from across the world. We will bring you the most recent news from around the globe as it happens.

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