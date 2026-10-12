US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia reports injuries in new attack at Riyadh airport, day after strike kills 13

People gather outside a metro station on the road to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AP)
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia says a projectile hit Terminal 4 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sunday evening, wounding more people a day after a larger attack at the same airport. Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority says the Saturday strike killed 12 people and wounded 309. The Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, have claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack. Away from the capital, the Houthis and Yemeni government troops are fighting for the strategic city of Taiz. An Indian national hurt in the Riyadh attack has died, the Indian Embassy has said, and two Indian sailors are missing after a vessel was attacked off Oman.
What happened at Riyadh airport: Saudi officials say a projectile hit Terminal 4 on Sunday evening. The strike came a day after the attack on King Khalid International Airport that killed 12 people and wounded 309, according to the civil aviation authority. Saturday attack was the main aviation facility’s worst so far, and it has asked why Houthi missiles are getting through Saudi air defences.
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Key developments
- A projectile struck Terminal 4 at Riyadh’s international airport on Sunday evening, and more people were injured.
- Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority says 12 people died and 309 were wounded in Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport.
- The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack on the airport.
- Fighting is under way between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces for control of Taiz, where government jets have hit weapon sites, fighter positions and military vehicles.
- Iran says the US has accepted some of its conditions, while others remain unresolved.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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