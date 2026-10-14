US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi coalition strikes key Houthi sites; fire at Aramco facility in Dhahran

Yemeni soldiers eat at a military position in the Al-Kadha, in Taiz, Yemen, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/File)

In an escalation of the Saudi-Houthi war, a limited fire broke out at an Aramco building after a strike in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran. The attack came shortly after a Houthi warning to civilians asking them to evacuate Saudi oil sites, which they described as a “legitimate target”. The Saudi-led coalition also targeted Houthi key assets, including energy terminals and fuel reserves, across Yemen, aiming to “neutralise the Houthis’ capabilities”.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called Iran a ‘failed country’ and said the US will decide on Tehran soon. “Iran is a failed country. They have no economy. They have 300 per cent inflation. They have no money. They’re not paying their troops. They’re not paying anybody. We’ll make a decision on Iran very soon,” Trump said. However, Trump did not specify what decision Washington was considering.

Story continues below this ad Oil prices surged Wednesday as traders grew apprehensive about supply risks from fighting between Iran-allied Houthis and Saudi Arabia, against the prospect of increased diesel from Russia. The Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 0.8 per cent, as of 00:30 GMT to reach $106.58 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude went up 80 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to trade at $94.94. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates

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