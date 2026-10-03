US-Iran War Live News Updates: 5 Indian nationals evacuated to Oman after projectile attack on Kuwaiti tanker

Motorcyclists pass a billboard showing portraits of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, right, the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center right, late leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: AP)

US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia says a Houthi projectile hit a school in Najran and caused damage. The Saudi-led coalition also says it destroyed three missiles launched by the group. The US has urged member states to enforce reimposed so-called “snapback” UN sanctions on Iran as Washington issues new measures against individuals and entities allegedly aiding Hamas’s financing network.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have handed over the flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the Indian captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Investigators are still trying to find out why he did it.

Story continues below this ad What happened on the flydubai flight: The co-pilot, an Omani national, stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar on Wednesday morning. Passengers and crew heard noises, rushed into the cockpit and overpowered him. During the struggle, the Boeing 737 dropped nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. A second pair of flydubai pilots on board then landed the plane safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. More than 172 passengers and crew were on the flight. Key world developments Saudi Arabia says a Houthi projectile struck a school in Najran and caused damage.

The Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed three missiles launched by the Houthis.

UKMTO says a tanker was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire.

Iraq will allow 40 Iranian flights a day to and from Najaf international airport. Mahan Air, which is under US sanctions, is excluded.

Saudi Civil Defence says debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in the southern Asir region. A resident was injured and a prayer room was damaged. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 05:30 AM IST Flydubai suspect indicated he intended to crash plane in Israel - ABC The Omani co-pilot suspected of attacking the captain of a Flydubai flight bound for Israel indicated to investigators that his intention was to crash the aircraft in Israel, ABC News reported Friday, citing sources briefed on the investigation. The suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and is cooperating with authorities investigating the incident, according to the report. ABC News also reported, citing senior intelligence and law enforcement officials, that the suspect had previously been suspended from flying by Oman Air after being identified as a security risk. While working as a co-pilot trainee in 2024, he was found to be in possession of extremist materials, the sources said. Investigators are examining how he was subsequently permitted to fly for Flydubai and became the first officer on a flight bound for Israel. Oct 3, 2026 05:30 AM IST Kuwait crude production falls to 1.77 million bpd in September: Reuters Kuwait's crude production dropped by about 200,000 barrels per day in September from the previous month to average 1.77 million bpd, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday. The source asked not to be named since they were not authorised to speak on the subject. A spokesperson for state oil company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Oct 3, 2026 05:02 AM IST Crude oil tanker struck by projectile off Oman The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says a crude oil tanker reports being struck by an unknown projectile on its port side four nautical miles east of Oman. UKMTO said all crew members are safe, with no environmental impact reported at this time, and authorities are investigating. UKMTO WARNING 149-26



Click here to view the full warning.⤵️https://t.co/4vjKc1kTda#maritimesecurity #marsec pic.twitter.com/wJUAcPtJBU — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 2, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 04:58 AM IST Pilot stabbing raises aviation security questions, further unsettles a region shaken by US-Iran war A co-pilot's attack on the captain of a Tel Aviv-bound flight has thrown the region's travel industry into turmoil, the Associated Press reports. It has raised questions about aviation security and added to the strain on a Middle East already unsettled by the US-Iran war. The co-pilot came close to crashing Wednesday's flydubai flight from Dubai and killing all 182 people on board. His motive is not publicly known, and a regional investigation is under way. Oct 3, 2026 04:55 AM IST Five Indian nationals evacuated to Oman after projectile attack on Kuwaiti tanker Five Indian nationals have been safely brought ashore to Oman after their Kuwaiti-flagged oil tanker was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the Indian Embassy in Muscat has said. In a statement, the Indian mission thanked the Omani authorities for their assistance. The vessel, identified as the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) MT Kazimah III, caught fire after being struck during transit. Indian diplomats in Oman worked with local authorities to coordinate the emergency rescue of the five crew members, all of whom were unharmed. The strike on the MT Kazimah III, owned by the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), marks the second attack on a KOTC supertanker in less than a week, following a similar strike on the Al Funtas. The incident comes amid a sharp escalation in projectile and drone attacks targeting commercial vessels and oil tankers. Oct 3, 2026 04:54 AM IST Saudi Arabia says missile debris injures resident in Asir Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence says debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Ahad Rafidah governorate in the southern Asir region, injuring a resident. In a post on X, the agency said the falling debris also damaged a prayer room inside a building, as well as several vehicles. #_ : سقوط شظايا اعتراض صاروخ باليستي في محافظة أحد رفيدة بمنطقة عسير نتج عنه إصابة مقيم وأضرار في مصلى داخل مبنى ومركبات. pic.twitter.com/kZUS82I0Vj — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 2, 2026 Oct 3, 2026 04:52 AM IST UK condemns Houthi attacks in Yemen’s Taiz The United Kingdom has condemned what it called the latest Houthi attacks in Yemen’s Taiz and the threat they pose to civilians. In a post on X, Stephen Doughty, the UK’s minister of state for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan, said: “Houthi violence has reignited Yemen’s conflict, driving tragic loss of life, displacement and suffering.” He said the UK “stands with the internationally recognised Government of Yemen to secure lasting peace”. Oct 3, 2026 04:52 AM IST Saudi Arabia says hostile Houthi projectile struck school in Najran, causing damage Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said on Friday that a hostile projectile fired by the Houthi terrorist militia struck a school in Najran, causing material damage. Approved emergency procedures for such incidents were immediately implemented on site, the General Directorate of Civil Defence stated. Oct 3, 2026 04:51 AM IST Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest news and updates from around the world as they happen.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd