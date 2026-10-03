US-Iran War Live News Updates: 5 Indian nationals evacuated to Oman after projectile attack on Kuwaiti tanker

Motorcyclists pass a billboard showing portraits of the late commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, right, the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center right, late leaders of Lebanon's Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo: AP)
US-Iran War Live News Updates: Saudi Arabia says a Houthi projectile hit a school in Najran and caused damage. The Saudi-led coalition also says it destroyed three missiles launched by the group. The US has urged member states to enforce reimposed so-called “snapback” UN sanctions on Iran as Washington issues new measures against individuals and entities allegedly aiding Hamas’s financing network.
Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have handed over the flydubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the Indian captain during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Investigators are still trying to find out why he did it.
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What happened on the flydubai flight: The co-pilot, an Omani national, stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar on Wednesday morning. Passengers and crew heard noises, rushed into the cockpit and overpowered him. During the struggle, the Boeing 737 dropped nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. A second pair of flydubai pilots on board then landed the plane safely at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. More than 172 passengers and crew were on the flight.
Key world developments
- Saudi Arabia says a Houthi projectile struck a school in Najran and caused damage.
- The Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed three missiles launched by the Houthis.
- UKMTO says a tanker was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a small fire.
- Iraq will allow 40 Iranian flights a day to and from Najaf international airport. Mahan Air, which is under US sanctions, is excluded.
- Saudi Civil Defence says debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in the southern Asir region. A resident was injured and a prayer room was damaged.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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