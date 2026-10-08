US-Iran War Live News Updates: 3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)
Three people have died and 36 were injured in attacks on two Saudi airports, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. The attacks hit Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Houthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, are blamed for the strikes, Al Jazeera reported.
The authority said two women were killed at Abha. They were residents, one from Morocco and one from Algeria. A further 28 people were hurt there, from minor to severe injuries. They included Saudi citizens and two residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines.
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At King Khalid International Airport, one Sudanese resident died and eight people were injured. They were five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. The authority said the attacks also caused some damage to property, and the injured were taken to hospital at once.
Away from Yemen, talks over Iran’s nuclear programme and shipping routes continue. The US vice president told Reuters that Iran must make a “meaningful” cut in its nuclear enrichment. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has lost full control of the Strait of Hormuz. An adviser to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iran will block “illegal routes” created in the strait.
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Key world developments:
- Three civilians, including two women, were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.
- The Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has lost complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.
- Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces say they have gained ground in western Taiz as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation.
- Iran to block ‘illegal routes’ created in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC advisor.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.
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