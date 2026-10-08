US-Iran War Live News Updates: 3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports

A man paddles a surfboard as a commercial vessel appears anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Three people have died and 36 were injured in attacks on two Saudi airports, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday. The attacks hit Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Houthis, who are fighting Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, are blamed for the strikes, Al Jazeera reported.

The authority said two women were killed at Abha. They were residents, one from Morocco and one from Algeria. A further 28 people were hurt there, from minor to severe injuries. They included Saudi citizens and two residents from Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Story continues below this ad At King Khalid International Airport, one Sudanese resident died and eight people were injured. They were five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and one Pakistani resident. The authority said the attacks also caused some damage to property, and the injured were taken to hospital at once. Away from Yemen, talks over Iran’s nuclear programme and shipping routes continue. The US vice president told Reuters that Iran must make a “meaningful” cut in its nuclear enrichment. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has lost full control of the Strait of Hormuz. An adviser to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iran will block “illegal routes” created in the strait. Story continues below this ad Key world developments: Three civilians, including two women, were killed and 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Abha and King Khalid International airports, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.

The Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran has lost complete control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces say they have gained ground in western Taiz as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation.

Iran to block ‘illegal routes’ created in Strait of Hormuz: IRGC advisor. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 8, 2026 04:50 AM IST US refutes IRGC’s claims of being in control of Hormuz Strait The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has rejected claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that Tehran controls the Strait of Hormuz and has closed it. In a post on X, CENTCOM called the claims "false". CENTCOM said ships carrying commercial goods and energy supplies, including 20 million barrels of crude oil, were passing through the strait "right now". It added that the US and its regional partners "clearly control the strait". The statement came in reply to IRGC Commander Mohammadreza Naqdi. He told Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency on Wednesday that Iran's position on the waterway had not changed. He also said that transit routes Iran considers illegal would soon be closed. Oct 8, 2026 04:41 AM IST Turkey sends technical, defensive support to Saudi Arabia Turkey is sending mainly defensive and technical support to Saudi Arabia to help it fight Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, two officials said on Wednesday, after the NATO member and Pakistan pledged to act on the collective defence commitment of their newly formed alliance. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest army and a robust defence industry, has condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, voiced willingness to help meet Riyadh's technical military needs, and agreed to join a Saudi-led coalition to ensure navigational safety in the Red Sea. A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the support expected from Turkey was only in the form of military equipment, intelligence sharing, and weapons systems, adding that no other form of deployment had taken place as part of the alliance so far. Oct 8, 2026 04:37 AM IST Jordan condemns deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi airports Jordan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement condemning Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Abha and King Khalid international airports. Fouad al-Majali, the ministry’s spokesman, reaffirmed “Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia, standing with it in all steps it takes to protect its security and stability, its interests, and the safety of its citizens and residents therein”. Oct 8, 2026 04:37 AM IST Iran says conditions to end war ‘clearly and firmly’ set out Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei says Tehran has “clearly and firmly” set out its conditions for ending the war on all fronts and restoring security to the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, Baghaei said Iran would also deliver its response to proposals from the US side through mediators. Oct 8, 2026 04:36 AM IST Saudi Arabia says 3 killed, 36 injured in attacks on airports Saudi Arabia's Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday revealed three people had been killed in attacks on its airports on Tuesday and Wednesday. The authority said two people were killed in attacks on Abha International Airport, while one person died during an attack on King Khalid International Airport. Those killed in Abha were female residents, one Moroccan and one Algerian, along with 28 others suffering injuries ranging from minor to severe. These included Saudi citizens and two residents of Bangladeshi and Filipino nationalities. Meanwhile in King Khalid International Airport, the deceased person was a Sudanese resident, along with eight people suffering injuries, including five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents, and one Pakistani resident. Oct 8, 2026 04:36 AM IST Hello, and welcome to our live blog. We will bring you the latest news and updates from around the world as they happen.

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