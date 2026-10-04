US-Iran War Live News Updates: India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz

Motorcyclists drive past a billboard depicting a Persian legendary hero and flying figure hitting U.S. aircraft carriers alongside the message in English and Farsi: "From the Persian Gulf a new power rises" "The army of Satan will be drowned in the Persian Gulf, " during a state-organized motorcycle parade called "Janfada," meaning "Sacrifice for Iran,", in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

World News Live Updates: Iranian state media says several Iranian prisoners held in the United Arab Emirates have been freed and will be back in Iran within hours. The news comes as Iran faces growing economic strain and fresh violence across the region.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government has adopted new measures to manage the country’s “special conditions” as economic pressure grows. He said that in recent months the enemy’s plan has been to hit Iran’s vital arteries so that ordinary Iranians feel the pressure. Pezeshkian said the pressure has increased, but with public support and the steps taken by government colleagues, the enemy has not been allowed to reach its aims in the economic war.

Story continues below this ad The Iranian rial has meanwhile fallen to a new low, even as the central bank sells dollars to support it. Elsewhere, two oil tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, fighting goes on in Yemen, and an Israeli air attack has killed at least five people in Gaza City. India has said it remains committed to the safety of its seafarers after five Indian nationals were rescued in the Strait of Hormuz, Khaleej Times reports. The waterway is a key route for oil and cargo bound for India, and many Indian sailors work on ships that pass through it. More attacks on tankers there could push up shipping and insurance costs and raise concern for crews. Separately, flights between Iran and Iraq are due to resume on Sunday, according to AFP. Story continues below this ad Key world developments: Yemen: Yemeni government forces say they are hitting “legitimate vital military targets” in Sanaa, the capital held by the Houthis. Heavy fighting continues on the western edge of Taiz city.

Yemeni government forces say they are hitting “legitimate vital military targets” in Sanaa, the capital held by the Houthis. Heavy fighting continues on the western edge of Taiz city. Hormuz tankers: The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre says “unidentified projectiles” struck two oil tankers in separate incidents in the strait.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre says “unidentified projectiles” struck two oil tankers in separate incidents in the strait. Iran’s blockade: Iranian media says another tanker “in violation” of Tehran’s blockade has exploded.

Iranian media says another tanker “in violation” of Tehran’s blockade has exploded. Indian seafarer: India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz.

India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz. Iran’s economy: The rial hit a new low and the central bank is selling dollars to support it, while the president says new measures are being adopted. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Oct 4, 2026 05:57 AM IST Iranian President says country adopts new measures as economic pressure intensifies Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the government had adopted new measures to manage the country’s “special conditions”, as economic pressure intensified. He said the “enemy’s plan” in recent months had been to target Iran’s vital arteries in an effort to pressure the Iranian people. “Economic pressure has intensified, but by the grace of God, with the support of the people and measures taken by our colleagues in the government, we have not allowed the enemy’s objectives in the economic war to be realised,” Pezeshkian said. Oct 4, 2026 05:13 AM IST Iraq says it transported 2 million barrels of crude through Strait of Hormuz Iraq’s Oil Tankers Company transported 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude aboard a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported. The company’s director general confirmed the shipment in a statement, describing it as the first such operation in decades. Oct 4, 2026 05:05 AM IST Several air strikes reported on Houthi-controlled Sanaa Yemeni forces have confirmed air strikes on two Houthi-controlled Yemeni cities, including Sanaa. The strikes on the Houthi-controlled capital were first reported by local media early on Sunday. The media centre of the armed forces of Yemen’s internationally recognised government said in a post on X that Saudi coalition forces targeted “the terrorist Houthi militia” in Sanaa and Saada. Oct 4, 2026 04:59 AM IST India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz India has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of its seafarers, primarily in risky waters, after five nationals were rescued from a strike in the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal commended the rescue operation after the five nationals aboard the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III were safely shifted ashore after the vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. The Embassy also expressed gratitude to the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance during the rescue operation. Rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III. ⬇️



We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad. https://t.co/TecVYMZJqV — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 3, 2026 Oct 4, 2026 04:58 AM IST Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Indonesia's Sumbawa region, GFZ says An earthquake of magnitude ⁠5.9 ​struck the Sumbawa ​region ​of ⁠Indonesia on Sunday, ‌the German Research Center ⁠for ⁠Geosciences (GFZ) ⁠said. The ‌quake ​was ‌at a ‌depth ​of ​10 ​km (6.21 miles), ​the ⁠GFZ added. Oct 4, 2026 04:57 AM IST Hello and welcome to our live blog We are following the latest on Iran, the US and the world as it happens. Stay with us for updates through the day.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd