US-Iran War Live News Updates: India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz

President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government has adopted new measures to manage the country’s “special conditions” as economic pressure grows. He said that in recent months the enemy’s plan has been to hit Iran’s vital arteries so that ordinary Iranians feel the pressure. Pezeshkian said the pressure has increased, but with public support and the steps taken by government colleagues, the enemy has not been allowed to reach its aims in the economic war.
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The Iranian rial has meanwhile fallen to a new low, even as the central bank sells dollars to support it. Elsewhere, two oil tankers were hit in the Strait of Hormuz, fighting goes on in Yemen, and an Israeli air attack has killed at least five people in Gaza City.
India has said it remains committed to the safety of its seafarers after five Indian nationals were rescued in the Strait of Hormuz, Khaleej Times reports. The waterway is a key route for oil and cargo bound for India, and many Indian sailors work on ships that pass through it. More attacks on tankers there could push up shipping and insurance costs and raise concern for crews. Separately, flights between Iran and Iraq are due to resume on Sunday, according to AFP.
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Key world developments:
- Yemen: Yemeni government forces say they are hitting “legitimate vital military targets” in Sanaa, the capital held by the Houthis. Heavy fighting continues on the western edge of Taiz city.
- Hormuz tankers: The UK Maritime Trade Operations centre says “unidentified projectiles” struck two oil tankers in separate incidents in the strait.
- Iran’s blockade: Iranian media says another tanker “in violation” of Tehran’s blockade has exploded.
- Indian seafarer: India reaffirms seafarer safety after 5 nationals rescued in Hormuz.
- Iran’s economy: The rial hit a new low and the central bank is selling dollars to support it, while the president says new measures are being adopted.
Follow the latest world news and major international developments here, including the latest on the US-Iran war and talks over the Strait of Hormuz. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment.