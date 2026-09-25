US Iran War Live Updates: Tehran says hopes US returns to MoU before midterm elections

The diplomatic and military standoff between Iran, Israel, the United States and the wider Gulf region continues to shift, with mixed signals of both escalation risk and a possible path back to negotiations. Speeches at the UN General Assembly this week captured the divide, even as backchannel talks reportedly continue.

Iran’s position: President Masoud Pezeshkian has struck a notably conciliatory tone in US media appearances, saying Tehran would like to restore the June ceasefire understanding with Washington before America’s November midterm elections, and stating plainly that it is now up to the US to decide whether the conflict ends. Iranian officials are also said to be discussing a phased deal that would see the Strait of Hormuz reopened in return for Washington easing its economic blockade. Not all voices in Tehran are as emollient, however: a senior military adviser to the Supreme Leader has warned that any renewed US strikes could see the conflict spread to the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb strait, or even the Indian Ocean.