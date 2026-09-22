US-Iran War Live News Updates: All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas. (Photo: AP)

Tensions across the Middle East sharpened this week as Yemeni government forces struck Houthi positions, Iran signaled the terms under which it might end hostilities with Washington, and new flashpoints emerged from Gaza to the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines are pulling back from Iranian airspace, Washington is tightening pressure through visa denials and reconstruction diplomacy, and Iranian military commanders continue projecting readiness for renewed conflict even as diplomatic signals suggest room for an eventual off-ramp.

Yemen’s government forces reported hitting Houthi fighters and supply lines in two areas near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and in al-Bayda governorate south of Sanaa as fighting with the Iran-aligned group continues. At the same time, Iranian officials indicated conditions under which Tehran would be willing to end its standoff with the US, even as its military leadership struck a defiant tone: the army chief said forces remain alert and ready to counter any fresh US or Israeli action, while the Revolutionary Guards went further, warning they were positioned to deliver a forceful response and citing their handling of the Hormuz corridor as proof of Iran’s leverage.

Key world developments: Story continues below this ad Yemeni forces say they struck Houthi fighters and supply routes near Bab al-Mandeb and in al-Bayda governorate.

Iran’s army commander says forces are fully prepared for any renewed US or Israeli attack; the IRGC warns of a “devastating response.”

Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Iran until March 2027, per Iran International, as the US separately moves to ground all Iranian airlines worldwide.

Washington has denied visas to members of Iran’s UN delegation while floating a $5 billion plan to help rebuild Gulf energy sites, per the WSJ.

A UK maritime agency kept its Strait of Hormuz threat level at “severe” after a tanker attack wounded two crew members; three Palestinians were killed in continued Israeli strikes on Gaza. Follow the latest world news and major international developments here. This live blog is a rolling curation of the day’s key global stories, with updates added as events unfold and the news agenda changes. The headline, introduction and Top Developments section will be refreshed throughout the day to reflect the stories that matter most at that moment. Live Updates Sep 22, 2026 04:52 AM IST Turkish Airlines suspends flight to Iran until March 2027: Iran International Turkish Airlines has suspended all flights to Iran until at least March 2027, Iran International reported, citing a company representative on Monday. No official statement has been issued by the airline. The reported move comes as Iraq plans to halt Iranian carriers following a US Treasury warning of a worldwide shutdown of their operations. According to the outlet, the representative said by phone that the airline currently had no flights scheduled to Iran before March and that there was no guarantee services would resume even then. Sep 22, 2026 04:48 AM IST IRGC says ready to deliver 'devastating response' to US, Israel Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a defiant warning on Monday, declaring the country's armed forces on high alert and prepared to strike back forcefully against any US or Israeli aggression. The statement, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war, underscored Tehran's confidence in its military standing amid the region's ongoing tensions. Key points: The IRGC said Iran's forces are "finger on the trigger" and ready to deliver a "decisive and devastating" response to the US and Israel. The statement came as Iran marked the anniversary of the start of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. The Guards claimed Iran's military has reached a level of capability that allows it to neutralize threats "at their source," pointing to recent operations against the US and Israel as evidence. Iran cited its handling of the Strait of Hormuz as proof of its military strength. The Guards said Washington and Israel will eventually have to accept a Middle East without their presence. Sep 22, 2026 04:46 AM IST US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say The US plans to reopen a former Cold War-era military base in southern Greenland and set up a military presence at an east coast base now used by the Danish dog sled patrol under an agreement to be signed by the US, Denmark and Greenland on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. Those sites are Narsarsuaq, whose ⁠population ​has dwindled to a few dozen people since the US closed its Bluie West One military base in the 1950s, and Mestersvig, a military outpost currently used by the Sirius Dog Sled Patrol, a Danish special forces unit, said ​two ​of the people. Sep 22, 2026 04:44 AM IST Here's a quick breakdown of what happened so far: A busy stretch of US political news saw press freedom tensions escalate at the White House, Republican unease grow over war-driven fuel prices. Key points: Press access lawsuit: Politico, CNN and MS Now filed suit on Monday after Trump abruptly banned them from the White House on Friday over what he called unfavorable coverage. In solidarity, the remaining White House press pool outlets — ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News paused their routine coverage of the president, leaving him temporarily without his usual rotating camera crew. GOP pressure over diesel prices: With the Iran conflict driving up diesel costs that affect trucking, farming and heavy industry, prominent Republicans are pushing back. Senator Chuck Grassley called for a diesel export embargo, while Iowa Senate candidate Ashley Hinson urged price relief measures and an "immediate" end to the war. Trump's diplomatic week: Trump is traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly, where he's expected to meet Venezuela's US-backed interim president, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and possibly Iranian leadership. He'll first meet with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, with whom he's maintained an unexpectedly cordial relationship despite their political differences. Sep 22, 2026 04:39 AM IST Trump administration proposes $5 billion to rebuild Gulf energy sites: WSJ The Trump administration has proposed investing $5 billion in a new fund that would help Middle East countries rebuild energy infrastructure battered in the Iran war and reduce their reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to transport oil and gas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing US and Middle Eastern officials and documents. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Sep 22, 2026 04:38 AM IST Welcome to our live blog Hello and welcome. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from around the world as they happen, so stay with us for continuous coverage throughout the day.

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