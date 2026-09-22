US-Iran War Live News Updates: All Iranian airlines to be shut down worldwide on Sept 23: US official Bessent

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at the Republican convention in Dallas. (Photo: AP)
Tensions across the Middle East sharpened this week as Yemeni government forces struck Houthi positions, Iran signaled the terms under which it might end hostilities with Washington, and new flashpoints emerged from Gaza to the Strait of Hormuz. Airlines are pulling back from Iranian airspace, Washington is tightening pressure through visa denials and reconstruction diplomacy, and Iranian military commanders continue projecting readiness for renewed conflict even as diplomatic signals suggest room for an eventual off-ramp.
Yemen’s government forces reported hitting Houthi fighters and supply lines in two areas near the Bab al-Mandeb strait and in al-Bayda governorate south of Sanaa as fighting with the Iran-aligned group continues. At the same time, Iranian officials indicated conditions under which Tehran would be willing to end its standoff with the US, even as its military leadership struck a defiant tone: the army chief said forces remain alert and ready to counter any fresh US or Israeli action, while the Revolutionary Guards went further, warning they were positioned to deliver a forceful response and citing their handling of the Hormuz corridor as proof of Iran’s leverage.
Key world developments:
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- Yemeni forces say they struck Houthi fighters and supply routes near Bab al-Mandeb and in al-Bayda governorate.
- Iran’s army commander says forces are fully prepared for any renewed US or Israeli attack; the IRGC warns of a “devastating response.”
- Turkish Airlines has suspended flights to Iran until March 2027, per Iran International, as the US separately moves to ground all Iranian airlines worldwide.
- Washington has denied visas to members of Iran’s UN delegation while floating a $5 billion plan to help rebuild Gulf energy sites, per the WSJ.
- A UK maritime agency kept its Strait of Hormuz threat level at “severe” after a tanker attack wounded two crew members; three Palestinians were killed in continued Israeli strikes on Gaza.
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