UAE oil terminal goes up in flames hours after US strikes Iran’s Kharg Island

Following the incident, some oil-loading operations at the location have been suspended. (representational image)

Hours after the US struck Iran’s Kharg Island, a vital oil hub, on Saturday, fires were reported in the United Arab Emirates’ coastal city of Fujairah, which hosts major oil export terminals.

Visuals of thick black smoke billowing from an oil installation in the port city were circulated online. The development comes after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) responded to the US assault, saying that Washington’s ​interests in the UAE were legitimate targets.

Following the incident, some oil-loading operations at the location have been suspended. The fire reportedly broke out due to debris from an intercepted drone.

Since the war began on February 28, the US (and its allies) and Iran have been targeting each other’s strategic installations in West Asia, including ports, airports, oil refineries, and military locations.