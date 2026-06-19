US-Iran War Highlights: Iran and US make opposing claims on Strait of Hormuz ahead of talks in Switzerland

A general view shows rubble from buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes along the waterfront in the southern port city of Tyre, Lebanon. (AP Photo)

Fresh uncertainty gripped the fragile US-Iran peace process Saturday after Iran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz, citing continued Israeli attacks in Lebanon and accusing Washington of failing to uphold its commitments under this week’s interim agreement. The US rejected Tehran’s claim, saying commercial traffic continued to flow through the strategic waterway, which handles a significant share of global oil shipments. The dispute emerged as Iranian negotiators departed for Switzerland for the next round of talks aimed at turning the temporary agreement into a broader settlement.

Lebanon violence threatens fragile ceasefire

The diplomatic tensions coincided with renewed violence in Lebanon, where Israeli strikes killed at least 20 people on Saturday, according to Lebanese authorities, less than a day after a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect. Israel said it launched the attacks after Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at its forces overnight, while Hezbollah accused Israel of repeated violations of the truce and warned that continued attacks would not go unanswered. The fighting has raised fresh doubts about whether the ceasefire can hold.

Story continues below this ad Wider peace deal faces first major test Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, said technical-level negotiations involving US, Iranian and Qatari representatives will begin in Switzerland on Sunday. The talks are expected to focus on implementing the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week, which launched a 60-day process for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and broader regional security issues. However, Iranian officials have warned that unless the fighting in Lebanon stops and commitments under the agreement are honoured, the entire deal could be jeopardised. Follow The Indian Express Global Desk’s live coverage for the latest updates from West Asia, the diplomatic corridors of Europe, and the evolving legal battles in Washington. Live Updates Jun 21, 2026 08:20 AM IST We are closing this live blog. Click here for all the latest developments on US-Iran peace deal. Jun 21, 2026 07:41 AM IST Iran resumes crude loading from Kharg Island after six-week pause Bloomberg reported on Saturday that Iran resumed loading crude oil from its Kharg Island export terminal after a break of about six weeks, following what it described as the lifting of a US Navy blockade on Iranian ports. The report said Iran has been an early beneficiary of easing tensions with the United States after the signing of an interim peace deal, and has quickly restarted oil exports. It added that while some international shippers remain reluctant to transit the Strait of Hormuz amid safety concerns, Iran has moved about 20 million barrels of crude using tankers previously anchored near Chabahar. Jun 21, 2026 07:38 AM IST Iran talks add emergency session on Israel-Hezbollah conflict - CBS A diplomat attending the talks told CBS News on Saturday that an emergency session addressing the Israel-Hezbollah conflict has been added to the first day of peace talks in Switzerland. The source said the issue will be the opening session when US and Iranian delegations begin negotiations. Neither Israel, Hezbollah nor the Lebanese government are party to the negotiations. The report added that allowing Iran to introduce the Israel-Hezbollah conflict into the agenda marks a shift in US strategy. Jun 21, 2026 06:45 AM IST Pakistan leader and army chief depart for Switzerland to attend US-Iran talks Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Syed Asim Munir have departed Islamabad and are on their way to Switzerland where diplomatic discussions between the US and Iran are unfolding, a statement from the prime minister’s office said Sunday. Pakistan has operated as a major mediator in US-Iran talks since a ceasefire was first announced. Jun 21, 2026 06:44 AM IST Iran won’t move forward on nuclear talks unless Israel abides by MoU Iran says its delegation that is going to Switzerland is not going there to start those technical talks that will take 60 days for the final phase of this peace process between Iran and the United States. Instead, they are going there to drive home the idea that Iran is not going to move forward in the implementation of the MoU unless the Israelis abide by the agreement. They say the Americans bear the responsibility for that and that the Americans have to guarantee that the Israelis comply. Jun 21, 2026 06:22 AM IST Ending the war in Lebanon is "most important" to Iran’s delegation, official says Ending the conflict in Lebanon is “the most important item on the Iranian delegation’s agenda” as it heads to Switzerland for negotiations with the US, an Iranian official told CNN on Saturday. The official said that the talks are not considered a part of the official negotiations outlined in the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran because other provisions have not been fulfilled, notably Clause 1 of the agreement, which includes an end to the war in Lebanon. Jun 21, 2026 05:12 AM IST Iran’s Press TV posts photos of delegation to Switzerland The Iranian news outlet has posted images of the Iranian delegation headed to Switzerland for the technical-level talks with the US. Images of Iran's delegation onboard the Minab-168 plane en-route to Zurich.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/h0eMpigtxM pic.twitter.com/etILP7mtCu — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) June 20, 2026 Jun 21, 2026 04:35 AM IST Trump threatens to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz if deal isn't reached US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz if a final deal with Iran isn’t reached, claiming the fees would be “for services rendered as the Guardian Angel” to the Middle East. “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed,” he said in as Saturday post, on Truth Social. He added the tolls would be “for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs.” “There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America…” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/js9NpwE4M0 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 20, 2026 Jun 21, 2026 04:34 AM IST Iranian delegation lands in Switzerland for talks with US Iran’s delegation has landed in Zurich, Switzerland, for talks with the US, Iranian state media reported Saturday. The talks are set to be held in the Swiss mountain resort of Bürgenstock. The delegation is led by Iran’s head negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Jun 21, 2026 04:30 AM IST Ghalibaf invokes Minab victims ahead of key talks in Switzerland Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, has invoked the victims of Minab in a post on X, marking his arrival in Switzerland. In a post that also had his image outside the aircraft carrying the Iranian delegation, Ghalibaf said “the innocent children of Minab and all the martyrs of our beloved Iran” were watching his actions and conduct during the negotiations. “They see us and have expectations of us,” he wrote, adding that he hoped not to “bring shame upon the innocent martyrs and the people of Iran”. کودکان مظلوم میناب و تمام شهدای ایران عزیز را هر لحظه ناظر اعمال و رفتار خود می‌دانم. آنها ما را می‌بینند و از ما انتظار دارند.

خدا کند که شرمندهٔ شهدای مظلوم و ملت ایران نباشم و روسفید به یارانم بپیوندم که برای دیدنشان لحظه‌شماری می‌کنم.



#minab168

به یاد بچه‌های مدرسهٔ میناب pic.twitter.com/UDvZJOyJo2 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 20, 2026 Jun 21, 2026 04:28 AM IST Vance strikes hopeful tone as he heads to Switzerland US Vice President JD Vance took questions on the runway ahead of his departure for Switzerland, where he is due to join the technical talks with Iran. “We’ll have a couple of days to talk. We got to get this thing kicked off in the right way. There is a lot to discuss, but we’re going to get through it all,” Vance said. .@VP departs for Switzerland: "I'm looking forward to starting the technical talks with the Iranians, the Pakistanis, and the Qataris... We're going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue — those are the two big things that I… pic.twitter.com/4VXp0ANgJU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 20, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 10:38 PM IST Iran negotiators head for Switzerland but Lebanon fighting continues A high-level Iranian team departed for Switzerland on Saturday for talks with the United States, Iranian state media reported, while US Vice President JD Vance indicated he would set off soon for meetings that Pakistan said will begin on Sunday. The Iranian delegation was led by chief negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and included Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as well as senior security, central bank and oil officials, Iranian media said. Hours earlier, Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had declared the Strait of Hormuz shut, appearing to raise the stakes ahead of the talks as both sides ⁠seek to ​advance an interim deal brokered by Pakistan and signed on Wednesday by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end their almost four-month war. The IRGC warned ships not to approach the waterway, a vital conduit for global oil and gas supplies whose closure Iran has used as leverage, citing what it called Israeli "crimes" in Lebanon and a US violation of commitments to establish a ceasefire. It said vessels would be at risk if they approached. (AP) Jun 20, 2026 08:23 PM IST Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi sentenced to 74 lashings for performing without hijab Tehran Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi, along with an eight-member production team, has been reportedly sentenced to 74 brutal lashings for performing in an online concert without wearing a hijab, as reported by the New York Post. Along with the brutal sentence of lashes, Iranian authorities also sentenced Ahmadi and the crew to a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year ban on engaging in artistic activities, the New York Post further said. Parastoo Ahmadi and the other artists were slapped with the punishment by the criminal court of Qom province following a livestream performance in December 2024, the report further stated. (ANI) Jun 20, 2026 08:08 PM IST Pakistan says technical-level Iran-US talks on interim deal will begin Sunday in Switzerland Key mediator Pakistan said technical-level talks between Iran and the United States on their interim deal will begin on Sunday in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with Qatari mediators also participating. In Washington, Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Saturday that the top US negotiators - Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff - were already in Switzerland and have been working through technical details of the negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. Vance told Fox News that he expects to leave for Switzerland "sometime the next couple of days" but acknowledged that "it's always a delicate coordination dance." (AP) Jun 20, 2026 07:38 PM IST Vance says he expects to travel to Switzerland for Iran talks within days US ⁠Vice ⁠President JD Vance said he expects to travel ‌to Switzerland for talks with Iran soon. “I expect that I will ⁠leave sometime in ⁠the next couple of days, but ⁠you know it’s ⁠always ⁠a delicate coordination dance and the diplomatic ‌protocols,” Vance told Fox News in an interview. (Al Jazeera) Jun 20, 2026 07:06 PM IST Iran's military command says Strait of Hormuz is closed again, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon Iran's joint military command said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again, citing Israeli attacks in Lebanon and US "bad faith" and "its clear breach of its commitments" by failing to end the war. The statement on state television also warned that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned." Ships had begun transiting the strait after the interim US-Iran agreement was signed earlier in the week. 🇮🇱🇱🇧 Scenes of devastation in the Nabatieh region of southern Lebanon, where at least 23 people have been killed today by Israeli strikes.



Hezbollah said it had adhered to the ceasefire since Friday afternoon, but attacked Israeli forces attempting to advance in southern… https://t.co/lA9WaQPnHV pic.twitter.com/zNUuTfLnYO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 20, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed at least 16 people, including two children, hours after reports emerged of a ceasefire agreement. The persistent fighting threatened an interim agreement between the US and Iran to end the war in the Middle East. (AP) Jun 20, 2026 05:30 PM IST Over 50 projectiles launched towards Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon: IDF The Israeli military on Saturday accused Hezbollah of repeatedly violating the newly announced ceasefire, claiming that more than 50 projectiles were fired at Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon overnight. In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it responded by targeting what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure and militants across southern Lebanon. "In order to remove threats and in response to Hezbollah's blatant violations, the IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites and terrorists in southern Lebanon throughout the night," the military said. Despite the escalation, the IDF said it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement but would continue taking action against any threat to Israeli troops or territory. ‼️⭕️REPEATED CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS: Hezbollah launched 50+ projectiles toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.



In order to remove threats & in response to Hezbollah’s blatant violations, the IDF struck dozens of Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites & terrorists in… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js What it means The Israeli statement highlights the fragile nature of the ceasefire announced just a day ago and suggests both sides continue to hold sharply different interpretations of events on the ground. While Hezbollah has warned that it reserves the right to respond to Israeli attacks, Israel insists its latest strikes were defensive measures triggered by rocket and projectile fire. Jun 20, 2026 05:12 PM IST Hezbollah MP says group has ‘full right’ to confront Israeli attacks: Report A senior Hezbollah lawmaker has indicated that the Iran-backed group reserves the right to respond militarily if Israel continues strikes in Lebanon, underscoring the fragility of a ceasefire announced just a day earlier, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking on Saturday, Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah said the group's priority was ensuring that Israel fully respects the ceasefire and refrains from attacking Lebanese territory or occupying new positions. "What concerns us is that the enemy fully and comprehensively respects the ceasefire," he said. However, Fadlallah warned that Hezbollah would not rule out military action if attacks continue. "The resistance has the full right to confront this enemy when it attacks us, as it is the aggressor and the occupier," he said. What it means The remarks suggest Hezbollah does not consider the ceasefire unconditional and may resume attacks if Israeli strikes continue. The statement comes as Israel has carried out fresh operations in southern Lebanon despite reports of a truce, raising concerns that the Lebanon front could undermine the wider US-Iran peace process. Jun 20, 2026 04:06 PM IST Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Iran after Switzerland talks delayed Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Iran on Saturday, news agency AFP reported, days after planned US-Iran talks in Switzerland were postponed, adding fresh uncertainty to efforts to convert this week's peace agreement into a broader settlement for West Asia. Iranian media outlets, including Tasnim news agency, said Naqvi landed in the northeastern city of Mashhad. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei earlier said the visit was part of Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts in the Iran-US negotiations. The visit comes after Tehran and Washington delayed a planned round of talks in Switzerland that were expected to focus on implementing the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this week to end more than three months of conflict. What it means Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran during the conflict. Naqvi's visit suggests backchannel diplomacy remains active despite the postponement of formal talks. The move is also seen as an effort to prevent renewed tensions from derailing negotiations, particularly as fighting in Lebanon continues to threaten the fragile peace process. Any breakthrough could help revive the delayed Switzerland talks and keep the 60-day roadmap for a broader US-Iran agreement on track. Jun 20, 2026 03:22 PM IST Israeli military strikes in Lebanon kill 16; 12 wounded a day after cease-fire begins ⁠Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed 16 people and wounded 12 on Saturday morning, according to Lebanese reports, a day after a cease-fire was enforced between Israel and Hezbollah on Friday. Jun 20, 2026 01:43 PM IST Israeli attack kills family of four in southern Lebanon: Report Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) Saturday reported an Israeli attack on the town of Barish in southern Lebanon that killed four members of the same family. The agency, as Al Jazeera quoted, described the strike as a massacre, stating the victims were the father, the mother and their two children. (Al Jazeera) Jun 20, 2026 01:18 PM IST Iran's Araghchi to meet Pak's interior minister in Tehran soon Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet Pakistani interior minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran as the latter is on his way to the capital, state-run news agency ISNA reported. Naqvi departed for Tehran early Saturday ​for meetings ​with senior ⁠Iranian officials, IRNA had reported. Jun 20, 2026 01:12 PM IST Israel kills Lebanese soldier in strike on south Lebanon A Lebanese soldier was killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Kfar Reman in southern Lebanon, state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday. (Al Jazeera) Jun 20, 2026 01:08 PM IST Obama slams Trump’s Iran deal, calls it ‘worse off’ than before In an interview with NBC, former US president Barack Obama, called President Donald Trump's deal with Iran on war as a step taking the nation back to a situation that existed before the war began on February 28 this year. Obama said, “We’ve now fought a war, spent billions and billions of dollars, you know, put enormous strain on our military. A lot of people have died. And it feels like we’re back where we were before we started the war, except maybe a little bit worse off." Hailing the ceasefire, Obama hoped it would continue to remain in place, NBC quoted. He also questioned the rationale behind US's war on Iran. He also said that under the Iran nuclear deal negotiated during his administration, “Iran had agreed not to develop nuclear weapons." “This administration, or a prior version of this administration, pulled out of it, which caused then Iran to develop more nuclear capacity,” Obama told the NBC reporter. (NBC/Al Jazeera) Jun 20, 2026 12:57 PM IST Israeli air strikes resume in Lebanon An air strike was reported down in the south in Lebanon's Rihan Heights early Saturday, Al Jazeera reported. Since then, the news organisation has reported more air strikes as well as casualties. (Al Jazeera) Jun 20, 2026 12:34 PM IST Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks: Report Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi departed ⁠for ​Tehran early Saturday ​for meetings ​with senior ⁠Iranian officials, Iran's ‌state news agency IRNA reported. IRNA said, as Reuters quoted, ⁠Naqvi ⁠would discuss ⁠the ‌progress of ​negotiations between ‌Iran and ‌the ​United ​States ​during his ​visit. (Reuters) Jun 20, 2026 12:33 PM IST Pakistan's interior minister heads to Tehran for meetings on Iran-US talks: Report Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi departed ⁠for ​Tehran early Saturday ​to hold meetings ​with senior ⁠Iranian officials, Iran's ‌state news agency IRNA reported. IRNA said, as Reuters quoted, ⁠Naqvi ⁠would discuss ⁠the ‌progress of ​negotiations between ‌Iran and ‌the ​United ​States ​during his ​visit. (Reuters) Jun 20, 2026 12:00 PM IST US, Qatar work on plan to give Iran access to $6bn in frozen funds - WSJ The United States and Qatar are working on a plan that could give Iran access to billions of dollars in frozen funds for humanitarian spending, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The plan, which has not been finalized, would initially allow Tehran to use $6 billion held in Qatar to buy food, medicine and other humanitarian goods, the report said. The funds are part of Iran’s estimated $100 billion in cash frozen worldwide, much of it revenue from oil sales locked up overseas under sanctions, according to the Journal. Jun 20, 2026 11:46 AM IST Iraq seeks three million barrels of daily oil production after fall due to war Iran Iraq’s Oil Ministry is working to restore production to the level within two months, following the sharp decline caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, according to Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoting spokesman Salim Farhoud. Iraqi oil production fell by approximately 60 percent due to the war, dropping to 1.3 million barrels per day from 3.3 million barrels before the war began. Farhoud said there is no fixed timeline for exports to return to previous levels, citing differences in reservoir conditions and production capacity across fields. He noted that operating companies had begun restoration work. Jun 20, 2026 11:21 AM IST Israel-Hezbollah fragile ceasefire back on track after 24 hours of intense violence Israel and Hezbollah on Friday agreed to restore the ceasefire in Lebanon after a day of heavy fighting, reported The Guardian. In the fresh bombing, 18 lives were lost overnight on Thursday, threatening to derail the newly announced US-Iran agreement aimed at ending their conflict. The renewed truce followed nearly 24 hours of intense violence. However, there is no clarity on whether Israeli forces would move out of the occupied areas of Lebanon. Israel PM Netanyahu had earlier said that they would not cede the regions. Jun 20, 2026 10:57 AM IST IRGC could emerge as major winners from US deal - Reuters The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is uniquely positioned to benefit from any economic gains generated by sanctions relief, Reuters reported citing for senior Iranian sources. The report says renewed oil exports and foreign investment could bring a windfall for the guards if negotiations between Washington and Tehran succeed. For years, the Guards expanded their influence under sanctions, building a vast commercial network spanning energy, construction, shipping, telecommunications, ports and other strategic sectors of the economy. Jun 20, 2026 09:44 AM IST Israel-Hezbollah fragile ceasefire back on track after 24 hours of intense violence Israel and Hezbollah on Friday agreed to restore the ceasefire in Lebanon after a day of heavy fighting, reported The Guardian. In the fresh bombing, 18 lives were lost overnight on Thursday, threatening to derail the newly announced US-Iran agreement aimed at ending their conflict. The renewed truce followed nearly 24 hours of intense violence. However, there is no clarity on whether Israeli forces would move out of the occupied areas of Lebanon. Israel PM Netanyahu had earlier said that they would not cede the regions. Jun 20, 2026 09:26 AM IST Trump says US ‘wiped out everything’ in Iran Trump says the US has “had a lot of victories”, during a speech at a ceremony to mark the unveiling of a new Air Force One gifted by Qatar as a replacement aircraft for ferrying US presidents. “You’re going to see oil drop so low, I hope the companies are happy about it,” he said. “We have the greatest military in the world. You saw that in Iran, in one week, virtually, we knocked out their entire navy, their entire air force, their radar. We wiped out everything,” he said. Jun 20, 2026 09:09 AM IST Strait of Hormuz reopens after US-Iran MoU, but world has lost 1.15 billion barrels: Report The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most strategic oil chokepoint, reopened this week after the United States and Iran signed the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, but the global oil market may already be too damaged for the reopening to ease prices quickly. The world lost approximately 1.15 billion barrels of oil supply during the 3.5-month US-Israeli war on Iran, CNN reported, citing analytics firm Kpler, leaving the global oil market “in a precarious state” and “rapidly approaching a breaking point”. Jun 20, 2026 08:45 AM IST Iranian Guards' business empire to win big if US sanctions lifted Emerging outlines of a deal between Washington and Tehran to end their war contain a stinging paradox: sweeteners to coax Iran into compliance may strengthen an adversarial force that the US and its Western allies consider a terrorist organisation. For years, Iran's Revolutionary Guards thrived in the shadow of sanctions, building a sprawling commercial empire stretching from oil and construction to shipping, telecommunications and ports. Jun 20, 2026 08:18 AM IST New round of Israel-Lebanon talks discussed Lebanon was sucked into the regional ⁠war when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel on March 2, ‌prompting it to launch an offensive against the group and invade the south of the country. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest Israeli attacks ​but said the escalation would not hinder efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire. The U.S. State Department said Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio spoke to Aoun and reiterated the need to disarm Hezbollah, while reaffirming U.S. support for a "fully sovereign" Lebanese state. It said they also discussed holding a next round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations in Washington from June 23 to June 25. The Lebanese presidency said a comprehensive ceasefire was a fundamental pillar for these talks. Jun 20, 2026 08:14 AM IST New round of Israel-Lebanon talks discussed Lebanon was sucked into the regional ⁠war when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel on March 2, ‌prompting it to launch an offensive against the group and invade the south of the country. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest Israeli attacks ​but said the escalation would not hinder efforts to reach a comprehensive ceasefire. The US State Department said Secretary of ‌State Marco Rubio spoke to Aoun and reiterated the need to disarm Hezbollah, while reaffirming US support for a "fully sovereign" Lebanese state. It said they also discussed holding a next round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations in Washington from June 23 to June 25. The Lebanese presidency said a comprehensive ceasefire was a fundamental pillar for these talks. Jun 20, 2026 08:03 AM IST Trump envoy, Iranian minister head to Switzerland for talks US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi were both headed to Switzerland for talks, Axios said on Friday, as a ceasefire in Lebanon appeared to revive efforts to turn an interim Iran war pact into a lasting regional deal. Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday after escalating fighting cast doubt over US-Iran talks critical to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stabilising oil supplies. Jun 20, 2026 08:01 AM IST UK foreign secretary calls Israeli minister’s Lebanon remark ‘abhorrent’ UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has denounced remarks by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who said “all of Lebanon must burn” after four Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah attack in southern Lebanon. “Calling for ‘all of Lebanon to burn’ is a horrendous and abhorrent statement from an Israeli Minister who has rightly been sanctioned by the UK Government,” Cooper wrote on X. She also urged both Israel and Hezbollah to comply with a ceasefire in Lebanon “and ensure that all civilians are protected”. Calling for "all of Lebanon to burn" is a horrendous and abhorrent statement from an Israeli Minister who has rightly been sanctioned by the UK Government.



We call on both Israel and Hizballah to comply with the agreed ceasefire, and ensure that all civilians are protected. — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) June 19, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 07:18 AM IST Australian PM announces new fuel shipment Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the country has secured an additional 50 million litres of diesel, with the shipment now headed for Sydney’s Port Botany. Albanese said this latest delivery brings total imports since February to “nearly 800 million litres of diesel, 155 million litres of jet fuel, and 340,000 tons of fertiliser”. “From the very outset of the conflict in the Middle East, my government has worked really hard to shield Australians from the worst impact,” he said. The US-Israeli war on Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies transit, has sent global prices soaring. We’ve secured an extra 50 million litres of diesel for Australia, keeping our fuel supply strong. pic.twitter.com/2kCDVWmXFm — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 20, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 06:49 AM IST US-Iran talks in Switzerland delayed amid Israeli attacks on Lebanon The US vice president was packed and ready to go. His plane was waiting at Joint Base Andrews, and then it was suddenly postponed. It does appear through subsequent accounts that what happened is that Iran was protesting the ongoing Israeli military action in Lebanon. The Iranian representatives declined to travel to Geneva until the Israeli actions ceased, and so JD Vance postponed his trip rather than cancel it until the situation in Lebanon was sorted out. Jun 20, 2026 06:40 AM IST A point-by-point breakdown of US-Iran MoU, from nuclear issue to Strait of Hormuz The US and Iran signed a 14-clause Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin 60 days of negotiations for a final deal on June 17 and 18, respectively. Unlike the 2015 Barack Obama-era nuclear agreement, the 2026 MoU indicates that the final agreement would both address the Iranian nuclear programme and set the terms of the US-Iran political relationship. These terms potentially make the Islamic Republic stronger than it has ever been since 1979, allowing it greater economic relief and the necessary geopolitical consent to build-up conventional military capabilities that can re-shape West Asia’s balance of power. Read more Jun 20, 2026 05:47 AM IST What all has happened so far? Iran’s deputy foreign minister urged the Trump administration to ensure Israel complies with the US-Iran deal in an interview with Al Jazeera, saying Tehran wants to continue diplomacy. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US has the “commitment and responsibility towards ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon”, as per the MoU. US President Trump said that in “60 days, we have to make a deal, otherwise we will do things that won’t make the Iranians happy”. Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that intensified Israeli air strikes since midnight on Friday killed at least 47 people and wounded 97 others. Jun 20, 2026 05:09 AM IST Senior Iranian official warns US over agreement commitments The head of the Iranian parliament’s national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, says the Trump administration has shown a “failure to commit to the first clause” of the MoU with Tehran. That first clause states that both sides agree to “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon”. “America’s failure to commit to the first clause of the agreement demonstrates that America still lacks the will to gain the trust of the Iranian nation,” Azizi wrote on X. متعهد نبودن آمریکا به بند نخست تفاهم‌نامه نشان می‌دهد آمریکا همچنان اراده ای بر جلب اعتماد ملت ایران ندارد.

ادامه این وضعش هزینه سنگینی برای آنان خواهد داشت که اولینش، پاسخی هوشمندانه و بازدارنده به نقض تعهدات تفاهم‌نامه خواهد بود.

ما همچنان استوار ایستاده‌ایم. — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) June 19, 2026 Jun 20, 2026 04:57 AM IST Qatar PM holds regional security talks in Switzerland Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has held discussions in Switzerland with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the US-Iran deal and regional security. The pair met in Burgenstock for talks on “diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in the region” after the signing of the MoU, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Jun 20, 2026 04:49 AM IST Trump envoy Witkoff headed to Switzerland for Iran nuclear talks, Axios reports US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve ⁠Witkoff, ​is traveling ​to Switzerland ​for ⁠the first round of ‌talks with Iran on a ⁠potential ⁠nuclear deal, ⁠Axios reported ‌on ​Friday, ‌citing a US ‌official. Trump's ​son-in-law ​Jared ​Kushner is ​already in ⁠Switzerland, Axios added. Jun 20, 2026 04:48 AM IST What Iran’s missile warning means for the 60-day US-Iran negotiations Even as a 60-day window for formal negotiations with the United States formally opened following the signing of the Iran-US memorandum of understanding , Tehran moved swiftly on Thursday to draw a hard line: its ballistic missile programme would not be on the table under any circumstances, with any party. Read the full story here Jun 19, 2026 10:26 PM IST Trump says Iran is ‘finished’; Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire: 10 key developments Efforts to turn this week’s US-Iran peace accord into a broader and lasting West Asia settlement hit a fresh roadblock on Friday after planned negotiations in Switzerland were postponed, even as Israel and Hezbollah agreed to halt fighting in Lebanon. Read this for 10 biggest developments Jun 19, 2026 09:53 PM IST Hezbollah secretary general addresses supporters hours after ceasefire Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem addressed supporters in Beirut’s southern suburbs hours after a reported ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking at the Sayyed al-Shuhada complex in Dahiyeh, Qassem said the group would remain committed to its principles of resistance and the liberation of occupied territory. Qassem said Hezbollah’s actions have remained within the framework of Lebanon’s constitution and the Taif Agreement, while rejecting what he described as foreign domination, occupation and political dependency. He said the group views resistance against armed confrontation as part of its broader struggle, adding that every rejection of occupation represents a victory. Jun 19, 2026 09:39 PM IST Pakistan hopes US-Iran peace process would smoothly move forward Pakistan on Friday expressed hope that the peace process between the US and Iran would smoothly move forward, even as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire in southern Lebanon. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday evening spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and exchanged views on regional developments, according to a statement by the foreign office. They highlighted the ceasefire violations conducted by Israel in Lebanon, expressing serious concern over the situation, it said. Dar, who is also the foreign minister, felicitated the leadership, government, and people of Iran on the signing of the historic "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" with the United States. PTI Jun 19, 2026 09:25 PM IST Iran says US responsible for ending war across fronts, warns over MoU violations Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar that the United States bears responsibility for ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, and for any violations of the memorandum of understanding, according to a statement. The remarks came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to maintain the agreement and reduce regional tensions. Jun 19, 2026 09:23 PM IST Israeli Air Force conducts over 150 strikes in Lebanon since midnight The Israeli Air Force on Friday said it has conducted more than 150 strikes in Lebanon since midnight. יותר מ-150 תקיפות חיל-האוויר בלבנון מאז חצות pic.twitter.com/kzdumARmNi — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 19, 2026 08:57 PM IST Strait of Hormuz reopens after US-Iran MoU, but world has lost 1.15 billion barrels: Report The Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most strategic oil chokepoint, reopened this week after the United States and Iran signed the Pakistan-mediated Memorandum of Understanding on June 17, but the global oil market may already be too damaged for the reopening to ease prices quickly. Read full report here Jun 19, 2026 08:43 PM IST Civilian sailors should not be targets of combat: Shashi Tharoor on PM Modi-Trump G7 bilateral Congress MP and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed India's concerns to US President Donald Trump regarding the safety of civilian sailors amid ongoing conflicts, stressing that commercial seafarers should not become targets during wartime. Speaking on the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Tharoor said the Prime Minister made India's position clear in both public and private discussions with the US President. "PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the President. It is important to convey the message that in wartime, civilian sailors on commercial ships should not be targets of combat. They are not soldiers, and that is the message Mr. Modi conveyed," Tharoor said. ANI Jun 19, 2026 08:33 PM IST Iran denies inviting IAEA nuclear inspections, says access depends on US talks Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has denied reports that Tehran invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its nuclear facilities, Al Jazeera reported on Friday. Baghaei said Iran will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme as outlined in the memorandum of understanding with the United States, until a final agreement is reached. Baghaei added that inspections already taking place at facilities such as Bushehr will continue, while access to other sites where IAEA inspections were suspended during the war will depend on the progress and outcome of negotiations. Jun 19, 2026 08:18 PM IST Israeli strikes since midnight kill 47 in Lebanon Israeli strikes since midnight have killed at least 47 people and wounded 97, as cross-border bombardment intensifies, Al Jazeera reported citing Lebanon’s health ministry. Jun 19, 2026 08:06 PM IST Iran is finished, Trump's post attacks Tehran US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran entered negotiations from a position of "desperation", adding Tehran is “finished” and will not receive any financial assistance from Washington during the 60-day period. Jun 19, 2026 08:05 PM IST Trump says Iran has been 'diminished' after war, claims country's military capabilities severely weakened US President Donald Trump has claimed that the war has significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities, saying the country no longer has key defence assets including air power, naval strength and advanced systems. Trump also criticised opponents who argue Iran is in a stronger position than before, calling their assessment wrong. Jun 19, 2026 07:21 PM IST IDF struck 2 Hezbollah command centres earlier in the day, country's defence force says Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a tweet said, "In response to Hezbollah’s repeated & blatant ceasefire violations, the IDF struck 2 Hezbollah command centers in the Beqaa Valley, 80+ terror targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists." ⭕️WATCH: A Hezbollah launcher firing rockets toward IDF soldiers



In response to Hezbollah’s repeated & blatant ceasefire violations, the IDF struck 2 Hezbollah command centers in the Beqaa Valley, 80+ terror targets in southern Lebanon and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah… pic.twitter.com/NntfHM87vd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 19, 2026 07:15 PM IST Hezbollah implements ceasefire in Lebanon, report says Lebanon’s Hezbollah has implemented the ceasefire agreement that was scheduled to take effect at 4 PM local time (1300 GMT), according to two Hezbollah sources cited by Reuters. The move comes as part of efforts to halt hostilities and reduce tensions along the Israel-Lebanon front. Jun 19, 2026 07:13 PM IST Israel says troops in southern Lebanon have freedom to act against threats The Israeli military has said that its forces on the ground in Lebanon have the freedom to respond to security threats, while a senior Israeli official confirmed that troops will remain in southern Lebanon, Reuters reported. The statements come amid reports suggesting that both Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to renew their ceasefire. Jun 19, 2026 07:05 PM IST Israel and Hezbollah agree to renew their ceasefire, officials say Israel and the Hezbollah militant group agreed Friday to renew their ceasefire after fighting postponed Iran-US talks in Switzerland, three officials said. Word of the ceasefire came from two regional officials and a US official. The truce was mediated by Qatar, the US and Iran, the regional officials said. Israel and Hezbollah did not immediately comment. AP Jun 19, 2026 06:44 PM IST Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday, says US official Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire beginning at 4 p.m. local time on Friday (1300 GMT), a senior U.S. official told Reuters, after hostilities between them had escalated sharply overnight ⁠in ​Lebanon. "Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire," the official said, adding that negotiators for the U.S. and Qataris worked out the deal with help ​from ​Iran. “We understand that after the ⁠exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.” The ‌intensification of violence in Lebanon strained the U.S.-Iranian interim agreement signed on Wednesday to end the wider war in the Middle East. A Hezbollah lawmaker earlier told Reuters that Iran had informed the group that talks with Washington ⁠could not ⁠continue without the implementation of a comprehensive ceasefire. Overnight, Israeli airstrikes killed at least ⁠18 ‌people in Lebanon, the Lebanese health ​ministry reported, while four Israeli soldiers ‌were killed in south Lebanon in one of the deadliest attacks by Hezbollah during ‌this war. The Iran ​deal ​requires the ​United States, Iran, and their allies to declare an immediate and permanent ​termination of military operations on all ⁠fronts, including Lebanon. Violence abated significantly earlier this week, but has since picked up. Reuters Jun 19, 2026 05:59 PM IST Iran condemns Israeli strikes on Lebanon, warns of threats to regional security Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon, warning that the strikes could have serious consequences for regional security. The spokesperson accused the United States of bearing direct responsibility for Israel’s actions and said Tehran would take all necessary measures to protect its interests and allies. Reuters Jun 19, 2026 05:28 PM IST Talks between the US and Iran are called off because of fighting in Lebanon, officials say Talks between the U.S. and Iran were called off on Friday after intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, three officials said, raising questions about a nascent agreement to end the war in Iran. Iranian officials didn’t travel as planned to Switzerland, insisting that the fighting in Lebanon must stop before the talks can take place, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing mediation to try to get the talks rescheduled. U.S. Vice President JD Vance also canceled his trip.Israel’s military struck targets in southern and eastern Lebanon overnight, and Hezbollah reported intense fighting. Lebanon's Health Ministry said at least 21 people were killed, and Israel said four soldiers died.The conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is the most precarious part of the Iran deal. AP Jun 19, 2026 05:03 PM IST Hezbollah lawmaker says Iran told group talks with US hinge on comprehensive ceasefire Lebanese Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Reuters that Iran had informed ⁠the ​group that talks with the United ​States could ​not continue ⁠without the implementation of a ‌comprehensive ceasefire. He called on the Lebanese government to reject ⁠any ⁠direct negotiations with Israel while ⁠Israeli ‌attacks ​on Lebanon continue, ‌and said Washington bore ‌responsibility ​for ​ensuring Israel ​halted its attacks and ​implemented the ⁠terms of the agreement. Reuters Jun 19, 2026 04:58 PM IST 'It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit... sane', Trump says on relationship with Trump In an interview to Axios, US President Donald Trump was asked about his relationship with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump responded saying, "It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit... sane." Q: How is your relationship with Netanyahu?



Trump: It's good, but we have to keep him a little bit... sane.



Source: Axios pic.twitter.com/wmvdIWfW5N — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 19, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js Jun 19, 2026 04:48 PM IST Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon in intense fighting as US-Iran talks postponed Israel’s military struck targets throughout southern Lebanon overnight into Friday and Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area, threatening the nascent agreement between Iran and the United States to end their war. Lebanese media reported at least 18 people killed in the strikes, and Israel said four soldiers died.The conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is the most precarious part of the Iran deal. Neither Israel nor the militant group signed the agreement — but it is supposed to end their fighting, and Iran has signaled its willingness to risk renewed war in the region for the sake of its interests in Lebanon and its most important regional ally.Iranian officials didn't travel as planned to Switzerland for talks on Friday with the United States, in part over the fighting, a regional official said. AP Jun 19, 2026 04:31 PM IST Iran announces new Hormuz passage rules, sets 48-hour advance notice Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority has announced new procedures for vessels seeking passage through the Strait of Hormuz following the memorandum of understanding with the United States. The authority said ships complying with required conditions will be granted transit approval after submitting requests through official channels. Under the new rules, passage requests must be filed at least 48 hours in advance, while applications made through unofficial channels will not be considered. The authority also stated that vessels will not be charged any transit fees for a period of 60 days. Jun 19, 2026 04:29 PM IST China's UN Representative urges Israel to stop ceasefire violation in Gaza China's UN Representative Fu Cong has urged Israel to stop violating the US-brokered Gaza ceasefire and fully comply with the agreement. Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, he expressed concern over Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza and called for an end to actions that breach the ceasefire. (Al Jazeera) Jun 19, 2026 02:47 PM IST Iran to lodge complain with FIFA for Travel restriction Iran’s 2026 World Cup team will lodge a complaint with FIFA claiming they are being subjected to travel restrictions during the tournament in North America, the Iranian football federation spokesperson said on Thursday. “Despite having submitted its preparation schedule for the tournament well in advance, Iran’s national football team has once again encountered restrictions imposed by the organisers, affecting the implementation of its technical staff’s plans,” the spokesperson said, according to the news agency AFP. Iran wanted to fly from their base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States two days before their next group match against Belgium in Los Angeles on Sunday. But the Iranian federation claims its request was turned down. (Source- Aljazeera) Jun 19, 2026 02:41 PM IST Israeli strike hits Jamaliyah, killes three Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Jamaliyah near Baalbek in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Friday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. The attack came after Israel's military said it had targeted Hezbollah infrastructure sites in the Bekaa Valley. Jun 19, 2026 01:57 PM IST 18 killed in Lebanon in Israeli strikes since Thursday night Israel's military said it carried out airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. It claimed the attacks were in response to Hezbollah violating the ceasefire. Earlier, the army said four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. According to Lebanon's health ministry, Israeli attacks since last night have killed 18 people. Jun 19, 2026 01:33 PM IST 'A thousand Lebanese mothers must weep':Israel Minister Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Lebanon "must burn" after four Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon. “With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn,” Ben-Gvir posted on X (former Twitter). He urged Israel to intensify its military campaign, saying national security must take precedence over international pressure. "For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep,” he said. Jun 19, 2026 01:05 PM IST France urges US to pressure Israel French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged the US to pressure Israel to end its military operations in Lebanon. He said France is working to organise an international conference to support the Lebanese army. His remarks came as Israel continued strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon despite the US-Iran MoU calling for a ceasefire. Barrot also said France would oppose lifting UN sanctions on Iran unless nuclear talks meet its expectations. Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he expected the ceasefire to be extended to all fronts, including Lebonon. Jun 19, 2026 12:10 PM IST Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon as fighting intensifies, reports Israeli military says four soldiers killed in southern Lebanon as fighting intensifies, reports. Jun 19, 2026 11:57 AM IST Israel steps up Lebanon attacks with strikes that kill 16 Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 15 people on Friday, state news agency NNA said, while Israel said the attacks launched overnight were aimed at what it described as Hezbollah targets in several areas. Jun 19, 2026 11:43 AM IST Israeli military says it struck southern Lebanon as US-Iran talks postponed Israel's military said Friday its forces struck targets throughout southern Lebanon overnight as Hezbollah reported intense fighting in the area, threatening the nascent agreement between Iran and the United States to end their war. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes, which the Israeli military said were ongoing. Jun 19, 2026 11:41 AM IST Iran's Revolutionary Guards set up covert Iraqi cells to attack Gulf neighbors, sources say Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has set up secretive new cells in Iraq to carry out attacks on Gulf countries that host American forces, bypassing established militia networks to avoid detection, eight Iraqi sources told Reuters. Three or four cells, each comprising about 10 elite Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim fighters, launched at least seven drone attacks from desert locations near the southern cities of Basra and Samawa against sites in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates between April 20 and May 17, three of the sources said. Jun 19, 2026 11:35 AM IST US-Iran peace talks in Geneva called off, clouding prospects for lasting truce Switzerland said US talks with Iranian negotiators on a pact to end the Middle East conflict would not take place on Friday, as Vice President JD Vance dropped plans to travel to Geneva, adding to uncertainty whether a lasting truce can be found. "The logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," the White House spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday night. Vance and the US delegation had been ready to depart as soon as plans were finalised. The talks, set for the mountaintop resort of Burgenstock, would not take place, Switzerland's foreign ministry confirmed, but gave no details. Jun 19, 2026 11:18 AM IST Switzerland says US-Iran talks will no longer take place The Swiss Foreign Ministry has confirmed that talks planned for today between the US and Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort will not take place. The announcement comes after a White House spokesperson said overnight that US Vice President JD Vance had pulled out of a planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday to begin talks on implementing the agreement to end the war. Jun 19, 2026 10:35 AM IST ‘Desperate Trump used all kinds of leverage’: Khamenei breaks silence, backs US talks after Iran war MoU Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday endorsed direct negotiations with the United States, in a statement delivered via text message read on Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, marking his first public reaction to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed a day earlier by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the war between the two countries. regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) June 18, 2026 Jun 19, 2026 10:28 AM IST Pentagon wants $80bn to cover costs of Iran war, other bills: Report US Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers this week that the department needs $80bn to cover costs of the war on Iran, as well as other non-war-related bills, The Wall Street Journal reports. A full US supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as non-defence priorities, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. Jun 19, 2026 10:18 AM IST Mojtaba Khamenei backs Iran-US deal, takes a dig at Trump Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday endorsed direct negotiations with the United States, in a statement delivered via text message read on Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, marking his first public reaction to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed a day earlier by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the war between the two countries. Jun 19, 2026 10:05 AM IST Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) is reporting that Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling have killed at least 16 people and left several others wounded or missing across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon. The agency described the overnight bombardment as one of the most intense Israeli assaults on the area, with multiple homes targeted after midnight. Jun 19, 2026 10:03 AM IST What all happened so far? US-Iran MoU signed: 60-day negotiation period started after both presidents signed. Covers Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and frozen assets. Strait of Hormuz opens: CENTCOM lifted the US Navy blockade. Tehran’s Strait Authority will now issue permits for commercial ships. 12.5M+ barrels of oil moved overnight. Israel ops continue: Despite the deal “extending to all fronts,” Israel kept striking Lebanon. Drone attack on Gaza City’s Remal killed at least 3 Palestinians. JD Vance defends deal: VP JD Vance backed the Washington-Tehran agreement amid pushback from US officials and Israel.

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